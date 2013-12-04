French prostitutes
A prostitute waits for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A prostitute waits for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Sex workers attend a protest demonstration after French deputies voted for a reform of prostitution law in more
Sex workers attend a protest demonstration after French deputies voted for a reform of prostitution law in Paris, December 4, 2013. Sign reads, "Penalized clients equals AIDS". REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A sex worker activist attends a demonstration with prostitutes against a proposal to scrap sanctions on solmore
A sex worker activist attends a demonstration with prostitutes against a proposal to scrap sanctions on soliciting and instead punish prostitutes' customers with fines in Paris, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Sex workers attend a protest demonstration after French deputies voted for a reform of prostitution law in Paris, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Sex workers attend a protest demonstration after French deputies voted for a reform of prostitution law in Paris, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A prostitute from Eastern Europe waits for customers along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A prostitute from Eastern Europe waits for customers along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Sex workers stand behind a banner which reads, "Social Rights for sex professionals" as they attend a protemore
Sex workers stand behind a banner which reads, "Social Rights for sex professionals" as they attend a protest demonstration after French deputies voted for a reform of prostitution law in Paris, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
People attend a demonstration to abolish prostitution in France in front the National Assembly in Paris, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People attend a demonstration to abolish prostitution in France in front the National Assembly in Paris, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A sex worker activist attends a demonstration with prostitutes against a proposal to scrap sanctions on solmore
A sex worker activist attends a demonstration with prostitutes against a proposal to scrap sanctions on soliciting and instead punish prostitutes' customers with fines, in Paris, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
