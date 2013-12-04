版本:
2013年 12月 5日

French prostitutes

<p>A prostitute waits for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

2013年 12月 5日

A prostitute waits for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

<p>Sex workers attend a protest demonstration after French deputies voted for a reform of prostitution law in Paris, December 4, 2013. Sign reads, "Penalized clients equals AIDS". REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

2013年 12月 5日

Sex workers attend a protest demonstration after French deputies voted for a reform of prostitution law in Paris, December 4, 2013. Sign reads, "Penalized clients equals AIDS". REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>A prostitute waits for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

2013年 12月 5日

A prostitute waits for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

<p>Prostitutes wait for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

2013年 12月 5日

Prostitutes wait for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

<p>A sex worker activist attends a demonstration with prostitutes against a proposal to scrap sanctions on soliciting and instead punish prostitutes' customers with fines in Paris, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

2013年 12月 5日

A sex worker activist attends a demonstration with prostitutes against a proposal to scrap sanctions on soliciting and instead punish prostitutes' customers with fines in Paris, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Prostitutes wait for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

2013年 12月 5日

Prostitutes wait for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

<p>A sex worker activist attends a demonstration with prostitutes against a proposal to scrap sanctions on soliciting and instead punish prostitutes' customers with fines in Paris, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

2013年 12月 5日

A sex worker activist attends a demonstration with prostitutes against a proposal to scrap sanctions on soliciting and instead punish prostitutes' customers with fines in Paris, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Sex workers attend a protest demonstration after French deputies voted for a reform of prostitution law in Paris, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

2013年 12月 5日

Sex workers attend a protest demonstration after French deputies voted for a reform of prostitution law in Paris, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>A prostitute from Eastern Europe waits for customers along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

2013年 12月 5日

A prostitute from Eastern Europe waits for customers along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Sex workers stand behind a banner which reads, "Social Rights for sex professionals" as they attend a protest demonstration after French deputies voted for a reform of prostitution law in Paris, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

2013年 12月 5日

Sex workers stand behind a banner which reads, "Social Rights for sex professionals" as they attend a protest demonstration after French deputies voted for a reform of prostitution law in Paris, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>Prostitutes wait for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

2013年 12月 5日

Prostitutes wait for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

<p>A prostitute waits for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

2013年 12月 5日

A prostitute waits for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

<p>People attend a demonstration to abolish prostitution in France in front the National Assembly in Paris, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

2013年 12月 5日

People attend a demonstration to abolish prostitution in France in front the National Assembly in Paris, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>A prostitute waits for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

2013年 12月 5日

A prostitute waits for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

<p>A sex worker activist attends a demonstration with prostitutes against a proposal to scrap sanctions on soliciting and instead punish prostitutes' customers with fines, in Paris, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

2013年 12月 5日

A sex worker activist attends a demonstration with prostitutes against a proposal to scrap sanctions on soliciting and instead punish prostitutes' customers with fines, in Paris, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

