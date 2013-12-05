Myanmar refugees trafficked
Soldiers patrol through a neighborhood that was burnt during recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar June 14, 20more
Soldiers patrol through a neighborhood that was burnt during recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Ethnic Rohingya refugees from Myanmar wave as they are transported by a wooden boat to a temporary shelter more
Ethnic Rohingya refugees from Myanmar wave as they are transported by a wooden boat to a temporary shelter in Krueng Raya in Aceh Besar April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah
A Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrant puts his hand on the railing inside the Immigration Detention Centre dumore
A Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrant puts his hand on the railing inside the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrants look out from the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy famore
Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrants look out from the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Roma Hattu, a Rohingya Muslim woman who is nine months pregnant and is displaced by violence, grimaces whilmore
Roma Hattu, a Rohingya Muslim woman who is nine months pregnant and is displaced by violence, grimaces while experiencing labour pains on the bare floor of a former rubber factory now serving as her family's shelter near Sittwe April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrants pray at the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting more
Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrants pray at the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A Thailand Immigration Police van carries a group of Rohingya Muslims to a port outside Ranong city Octobermore
A Thailand Immigration Police van carries a group of Rohingya Muslims to a port outside Ranong city October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew RC Marshall
A Thai fishing boat plies the invisible maritime border between Thailand and Myanmar, with the hills of Myamore
A Thai fishing boat plies the invisible maritime border between Thailand and Myanmar, with the hills of Myanmar visible in the background November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew RC Marshall
Men stand in boats crossing the invisible maritime border between Thailand and Myanmar near the Thai port cmore
Men stand in boats crossing the invisible maritime border between Thailand and Myanmar near the Thai port city of Ranong October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew RC Marshall
A tent is seen in the woods outside a suspected human trafficking camp near Baan Klong Tor, in southern Thamore
A tent is seen in the woods outside a suspected human trafficking camp near Baan Klong Tor, in southern Thailand October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
The site of a suspected human trafficking camp is seen near Baan Klong Tor in southern Thailand October 30,more
The site of a suspected human trafficking camp is seen near Baan Klong Tor in southern Thailand October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A guide walks through the woods outside a suspected human trafficking camp near Baan Klong Tor in southern more
A guide walks through the woods outside a suspected human trafficking camp near Baan Klong Tor in southern Thailand October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Szep
Bozor Mohammed from the Rakhine state in Myanmar stands near a wall after an interview at his house in Kualmore
Bozor Mohammed from the Rakhine state in Myanmar stands near a wall after an interview at his house in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Rohingya women and children who arrived on a boat from Myanmar pass the time at a shelter for Rohingya womemore
Rohingya women and children who arrived on a boat from Myanmar pass the time at a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Bozor Mohammed from the Rakhine state in Myanmar speaks to a reporter about his leg being injured during anmore
Bozor Mohammed from the Rakhine state in Myanmar speaks to a reporter about his leg being injured during an interview at his house in Kuala Lumpur November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Bozor Mohammed from the Rakhine state in Myanmar puts his clothes, which were hung out to dry, inside his hmore
Bozor Mohammed from the Rakhine state in Myanmar puts his clothes, which were hung out to dry, inside his house after an interview with Reuters in Kuala Lumpur November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said
A Thai police immigration post is seen in the port city of Ranong in southern Thailand October 30, 2013. more
A Thai police immigration post is seen in the port city of Ranong in southern Thailand October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew RC Marshall
Bozor Mohammed from the Rakhine state in Myanmar is pictured after an interview at his house in Kuala Lumpumore
Bozor Mohammed from the Rakhine state in Myanmar is pictured after an interview at his house in Kuala Lumpur November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Bozor Mohammed from the Rakhine state in Myanmar is seen helping his child after an interview at his house more
Bozor Mohammed from the Rakhine state in Myanmar is seen helping his child after an interview at his house in Kuala Lumpur November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said
A wanted poster for six Rohingya Muslims who escaped from a police immigration detention centre is seen in more
A wanted poster for six Rohingya Muslims who escaped from a police immigration detention centre is seen in the port city of Ranong in southern Thailand October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew RC Marshall
下一个
Remembering Newtown
Mourning the victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting.
Most corrupt nations
The ten most corrupt countries in the world.
Pictures of the month: November
Our top photos from month of November.
Bangladeshi burn victims
Dozens in Dhaka have sustained burns as protesters have torched rickshaws and buses during a nationwide protest.
精选图集
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.