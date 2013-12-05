Yemen ministry attacked
Smoke rises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, Yemen, December 5, 2013. A car more
Smoke rises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, Yemen, December 5, 2013. A car bomber and gunmen dressed in army uniforms attacked Yemen's Defense Ministry compound in the capital on Thursday morning, in one of the worst attacks in Yemen in 18 months. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A police car blocks a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5,more
A police car blocks a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A soldier mans a machine gun along a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanmore
A soldier mans a machine gun along a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Soldiers gesture along a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound as smoke rises after an attack, inmore
Soldiers gesture along a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound as smoke rises after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Smoke rises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khalemore
Smoke rises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A police car blocks a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound as smoke rises after an attack, in Samore
A police car blocks a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound as smoke rises after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Smoke raises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khamore
Smoke raises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Smoke raises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammore
Smoke raises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Security personnel gather as firefighting trucks (R) drive to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attamore
Security personnel gather as firefighting trucks (R) drive to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Smoke rises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khalmore
Smoke rises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Firefighter trucks drive to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REmore
Firefighter trucks drive to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
下一个
Myanmar refugees trafficked
Thailand has been accused of a clandestine policy to remove Myanmar Rohingya refugees from immigration detention centers and deliver them to human traffickers...
Remembering Newtown
Mourning the victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting.
Most corrupt nations
The ten most corrupt countries in the world.
Pictures of the month: November
Our top photos from month of November.
精选图集
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.