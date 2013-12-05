版本:
Yemen ministry attacked

<p>Smoke rises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, Yemen, December 5, 2013. A car bomber and gunmen dressed in army uniforms attacked Yemen's Defense Ministry compound in the capital on Thursday morning, in one of the worst attacks in Yemen in 18 months. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>A police car blocks a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

<p>A soldier mans a machine gun along a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

<p>Soldiers gesture along a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound as smoke rises after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

<p>Smoke rises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>A police car blocks a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound as smoke rises after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

<p>Smoke raises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>Smoke raises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

<p>Security personnel gather as firefighting trucks (R) drive to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

<p>Smoke rises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>Firefighter trucks drive to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

Thailand has been accused of a clandestine policy to remove Myanmar Rohingya refugees from immigration detention centers and deliver them to human traffickers...

2013年 12月 5日
Mourning the victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting.

2013年 12月 5日
The ten most corrupt countries in the world.

2013年 12月 5日
Our top photos from month of November.

2013年 12月 4日

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

