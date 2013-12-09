Remembering Mandela
Artists and activists attend a candlelight vigil in tribute of former South Africa President Nelson Mandelamore
Artists and activists attend a candlelight vigil in tribute of former South Africa President Nelson Mandela, in Dhaka December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Eight-year-old Mpho Xaba, from Johannesburg, draws on the wall next to the house where Nelson Mandela residmore
Eight-year-old Mpho Xaba, from Johannesburg, draws on the wall next to the house where Nelson Mandela resided in when he lived in the township of Soweto December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Members of the South African Police Services' (SAPS) elite Special Task Force arrives ahead of Nelson Mandemore
Members of the South African Police Services' (SAPS) elite Special Task Force arrives ahead of Nelson Mandela's national memorial service at First National Bank (FNB) Stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Flowers and tributes lay at the foot of a statue of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Parliamore
Flowers and tributes lay at the foot of a statue of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Parliament Square in central London December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An image of Nelson Mandela is displayed on a digital screen as workers on scaffolding construct a stage ahemore
An image of Nelson Mandela is displayed on a digital screen as workers on scaffolding construct a stage ahead of Mandela's national memorial service at First National Bank (FNB) Stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A statue of former South African President Nelson Mandela is seen with the Big Ben clock tower and the Housmore
A statue of former South African President Nelson Mandela is seen with the Big Ben clock tower and the Houses of Parliament in the background in central London December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A projection of the face of former South African President Nelson Mandela and his clan name Madiba is projemore
A projection of the face of former South African President Nelson Mandela and his clan name Madiba is projected onto the face of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Wessels
A pair of boxing gloves is seen amongst flowers outside the house where Nelson Mandela died in Johannesburgmore
A pair of boxing gloves is seen amongst flowers outside the house where Nelson Mandela died in Johannesburg, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Supporters praise Nelson Mandela through dance and song while rallying through the streets of the Soweto armore
Supporters praise Nelson Mandela through dance and song while rallying through the streets of the Soweto area of Johannesburg December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Fulham and Aston Villa players applaud for a minute in tribute to former South African President Nelson Manmore
Fulham and Aston Villa players applaud for a minute in tribute to former South African President Nelson Mandela ahead of their English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage in London, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
India Harris, age eight, and her sister Kitty, five, stand in front of a Nelson Mandela wall mural shortly more
India Harris, age eight, and her sister Kitty, five, stand in front of a Nelson Mandela wall mural shortly after laying bouquets of flowers for the late former South African president in Cape Town December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Wessels
A girl holds a candle during a service for former South African President Nelson Mandela, at the Regina Munmore
A girl holds a candle during a service for former South African President Nelson Mandela, at the Regina Mundi Church in Soweto December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A woman cries as she kneels next to a sea of flowers outside the house where Nelson Mandela died in Johannemore
A woman cries as she kneels next to a sea of flowers outside the house where Nelson Mandela died in Johannesburg, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A father and son mourn by a brick wall in the house of Nelson Mandela in Soweto at the outskirts of Johannemore
A father and son mourn by a brick wall in the house of Nelson Mandela in Soweto at the outskirts of Johannesburg December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Church groups parade in the streets of Alexandra were the late former South African President Nelson Mandelmore
Church groups parade in the streets of Alexandra were the late former South African President Nelson Mandela lived when he first came to Johannesburg December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien
A boy looks on in front of balloons bearing a picture of former South African President Nelson Mandela on Vmore
A boy looks on in front of balloons bearing a picture of former South African President Nelson Mandela on Vilakazi Street in Soweto, where Mandela resided when he lived in the township, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A child holds a candle in front of the statue of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Parliamenmore
A child holds a candle in front of the statue of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Parliament Square in central London December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Palestinians attend a candlelight vigil in tribute of former South Africa President Nelson Mandela, in Gazamore
Palestinians attend a candlelight vigil in tribute of former South Africa President Nelson Mandela, in Gaza City December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Schoolchildren hold candles and portraits of former South African President Nelson Mandela during a prayer more
Schoolchildren hold candles and portraits of former South African President Nelson Mandela during a prayer ceremony at a school in the southern Indian city of Chennai, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A woman leaves flowers at a statue of South Africa's former president Nelson Mandela at South Bank in Londomore
A woman leaves flowers at a statue of South Africa's former president Nelson Mandela at South Bank in London December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Sophia Anderson, 9, who was born in South Africa, participates in a candlelight vigil in memoriam of Nelsonmore
Sophia Anderson, 9, who was born in South Africa, participates in a candlelight vigil in memoriam of Nelson Mandela's death, in Los Angeles, California, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People react during a gathering of mourners on Vilakazi Street in Soweto where the former South African Premore
People react during a gathering of mourners on Vilakazi Street in Soweto where the former South African President Nelson Mandela resided when he lived in the township, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee
The marquee of the Apollo Theatre pays respects to former South African President Nelson Mandela in New Yormore
The marquee of the Apollo Theatre pays respects to former South African President Nelson Mandela in New York, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mourners lay flowers in tribute to former President Nelson Mandela in Sandton, Johannesburg, December 6, 20more
Mourners lay flowers in tribute to former President Nelson Mandela in Sandton, Johannesburg, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
The South African flag hangs at half-mast in honor of the death of former South African President Nelson Mamore
The South African flag hangs at half-mast in honor of the death of former South African President Nelson Mandela outside the New York Stock Exchange December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Schoolgirls hold candles in front of a poster of former South African President Nelson Mandela during a pramore
Schoolgirls hold candles in front of a poster of former South African President Nelson Mandela during a prayer ceremony at a school in the southern Indian city of Chennai, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A woman holds a sign at a gathering in memory of Nelson Mandela outside the South African High Commission amore
A woman holds a sign at a gathering in memory of Nelson Mandela outside the South African High Commission across from Trafalgar Square in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
People mourn the death of former President Nelson Mandela outside Cape Town City Hall, where Mandela made hmore
People mourn the death of former President Nelson Mandela outside Cape Town City Hall, where Mandela made his first speech after his release from his 27-year incarceration, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Boys look at a poster of former South African President Nelson Mandela as they gather outside Mandela's houmore
Boys look at a poster of former South African President Nelson Mandela as they gather outside Mandela's house after news of his death in Houghton, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A man holds candles in front of a mural of former South African President Nelson Mandela (C) and U.S. Presimore
A man holds candles in front of a mural of former South African President Nelson Mandela (C) and U.S. President Barack Obama in New York, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A girl holds a South African national flag as people mourn the death of former President Nelson Mandela outmore
A girl holds a South African national flag as people mourn the death of former President Nelson Mandela outside Cape Town City Hall, where Mandela made his first speech after his release from his 27-year incarceration, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Flowers and tributes are left on the Nelson Mandela statue on Parliament Square in London December 6, 2013.more
Flowers and tributes are left on the Nelson Mandela statue on Parliament Square in London December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
People sing and dance during a gathering of mourners on Vilakazi Street in Soweto, where the former South Amore
People sing and dance during a gathering of mourners on Vilakazi Street in Soweto, where the former South African President Nelson Mandela resided when he lived in the township, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee
A man writes a message on a poster of Nelson Mandela on Vilakazi Street in Soweto where former South Africamore
A man writes a message on a poster of Nelson Mandela on Vilakazi Street in Soweto where former South African President Nelson Mandela resided when he lived in the township, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee
A woman lights a candle at a gathering in memory of Nelson Mandela outside the South African High Commissiomore
A woman lights a candle at a gathering in memory of Nelson Mandela outside the South African High Commission across from Trafalgar Square in London, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A man pays his respects outside the residence of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Johannesbmore
A man pays his respects outside the residence of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
People release paper lanterns after lighting them outside Madiba, a restaurant named in honor of former Soumore
People release paper lanterns after lighting them outside Madiba, a restaurant named in honor of former South African President Nelson Mandela, in the Brooklyn borough of New York December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman holds a candle outside the house of former South African President Nelson Mandela after news of hismore
A woman holds a candle outside the house of former South African President Nelson Mandela after news of his death in Houghton, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A mother consoles her crying son during a gathering for people mourning the death of former South African Pmore
A mother consoles her crying son during a gathering for people mourning the death of former South African President Nelson Mandela on Vilakazi Street in Soweto, where Mandela resided when he lived in the township, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee
Candles burn in an impromptu shrine outside the residence of former South African President Nelson Mandela more
Candles burn in an impromptu shrine outside the residence of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Grant Lee Neuenburg
A man writes a message on a poster of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Vilakazi Street in Smore
A man writes a message on a poster of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Vilakazi Street in Soweto where Mandela resided when he lived in the township, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee
Tiwanna DeMoss-Norman (L) and Omari Norman of Washington D.C. hold candles outside the South Africa embassymore
Tiwanna DeMoss-Norman (L) and Omari Norman of Washington D.C. hold candles outside the South Africa embassy after the passing of Nelson Mandela in Washington, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Mourners look at a statue of Nelson Mandela outside the Embassy of South Africa in Washington December 5, 2more
Mourners look at a statue of Nelson Mandela outside the Embassy of South Africa in Washington December 5, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
A crowd gathers outside the South Africa embassy near a statue of Nelson Mandela, after his passing, in Wasmore
A crowd gathers outside the South Africa embassy near a statue of Nelson Mandela, after his passing, in Washington December 5, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
A woman holds a poster outside the house of former South African President Nelson Mandela after news of hismore
A woman holds a poster outside the house of former South African President Nelson Mandela after news of his death in Houghton, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Victoria Johnson (R) attends a public meeting along with her daughter Dawn Stephens (L) and granddaughters more
Victoria Johnson (R) attends a public meeting along with her daughter Dawn Stephens (L) and granddaughters Anaya (2nd R) and Alyssa Stephens, where a moment of silence was held in memory of former South African President Nelson Mandela at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, Michigan December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
People chant slogans outside the house of former South African President Nelson Mandela after news of his dmore
People chant slogans outside the house of former South African President Nelson Mandela after news of his death in Houghton, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A women cries as she holds a candle and a flower outside former South African President Nelson Mandela's homore
A women cries as she holds a candle and a flower outside former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Houghton, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Nelson Mandela: 1918 - 2013
Nelson Mandela has passed away at the age of 95.
Syrian refugees flee to Jordan
Syrian refugees flee the Civil war in their country, crossing into Jordanian territory with their families.
Arctic storm hits Europe
Hurricane-force winds disrupted transport and power supplies in Scotland and threatened coastal flooding in England as they closed in on north Europe in what...
精选图集
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.
Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region
Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil
Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.
Time 100 Gala
Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.