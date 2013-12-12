Religious violence in CAR

A child holds a machete in Bangui, December 12, 2013. Religious leaders sought reconciliation between Muslims and Christians in Central African Republic during a lull in violence that has killed hundreds of people and drawn in French troops seeking to stop the bloodshed. Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres said that an improvised center for more than 20,000 displaced people at Bangui airport was lacking food, shelter and toilets. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun