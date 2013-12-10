Memorial for Nelson Mandela
President Barack Obama addresses the crowd during a memorial service for Nelson Mandela at FNB Stadium in Jmore
President Barack Obama addresses the crowd during a memorial service for Nelson Mandela at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man reacts at the words of President Barack Obama during the national memorial service for late former Somore
A man reacts at the words of President Barack Obama during the national memorial service for late former South African President Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg's National Bank Stadium December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
People pose for a picture while holding a placard during the national memorial service for former South Afrmore
People pose for a picture while holding a placard during the national memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank (FNB) Stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
South Africans brave the rain as they listen to U.S. President Barack Obama speak during a memorial servicemore
South Africans brave the rain as they listen to U.S. President Barack Obama speak during a memorial service for Nelson Mandela at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
South African President Jacob Zuma holds the official program for the memorial service for the late South Amore
South African President Jacob Zuma holds the official program for the memorial service for the late South African President Nelson Mandela at the FNB soccer stadium in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
President Barack Obama (L) greets Cuban President Raul Castro (C) before giving his speech, as Brazil's Premore
President Barack Obama (L) greets Cuban President Raul Castro (C) before giving his speech, as Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff looks on, at the memorial service for late South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank soccer stadium, also known Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Graca Machel, wife of Nelson Mandela, arrives for the official memorial service for the late South African more
Graca Machel, wife of Nelson Mandela, arrives for the official memorial service for the late South African president at the FNB soccer stadium in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Princess Charlene of Monaco (R) arrives for the service for former South African President Nelson Mandela amore
Princess Charlene of Monaco (R) arrives for the service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank Stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
People pose for a picture while holding a placard during the national memorial service for former South Afrmore
People pose for a picture while holding a placard during the national memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank (FNB) Stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Former President George W. Bush (top R) talks to former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown (top L) as theymore
Former President George W. Bush (top R) talks to former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown (top L) as they attend the memorial service for late South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank soccer stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
President Barack Obama (2nd R) pays his respect to former South African President Nelson Mandela's widow Grmore
President Barack Obama (2nd R) pays his respect to former South African President Nelson Mandela's widow Graca Machel (2nd L) after his speech at the memorial service for late South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Former South African President F.W. de Klerk (C) watches as U.S. President Barack Obama arrives to speak dumore
Former South African President F.W. de Klerk (C) watches as U.S. President Barack Obama arrives to speak during a memorial service for Nelson Mandela at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People hold placards of former South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank (FNB) Stadmore
People hold placards of former South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank (FNB) Stadium, also known as Soccer City, during the national memorial service for Mandela in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan (C) arrives for the service for former South African President Nelsonmore
Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan (C) arrives for the service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank Stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
President Barack Obama enters the First National Bank Stadium during the mass memorial service for late Soumore
President Barack Obama enters the First National Bank Stadium during the mass memorial service for late South African President Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Jordan's King Queen Rania (C) arrives for the service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at more
Jordan's King Queen Rania (C) arrives for the service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank Stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
People sing at the First National Bank (FNB) Stadium, also known as Soccer City, during the national memorimore
People sing at the First National Bank (FNB) Stadium, also known as Soccer City, during the national memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
People walk into the seating area as they arrive for a service for former South African President Nelson Mamore
People walk into the seating area as they arrive for a service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank Stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Two EFF members arrive for a service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at the First Nationamore
Two EFF members arrive for a service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank Stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A man and a woman pose as they arrive for a service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at thmore
A man and a woman pose as they arrive for a service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank Stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A man raises the South African national flag during the service for former South African President Nelson Mmore
A man raises the South African national flag during the service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank Stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
People brave the rain as they attend the official memorial service for late South African President Nelson more
People brave the rain as they attend the official memorial service for late South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
President Barack Obama (back L) and his wife, first lady Michelle Obama look at the official program booklemore
President Barack Obama (back L) and his wife, first lady Michelle Obama look at the official program booklet during the memorial service for late South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
U.S. President Barack Obama looks at the official program booklet during the memorial service for late Soutmore
U.S. President Barack Obama looks at the official program booklet during the memorial service for late South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. World leaders, from Obama to Cuba's Raul Castro, will pay homage to Mandela at the memorial that will recall his gift for bringing enemies together across political and racial divides. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (SOUTH AFRICA - Tags: POLITICS OBITUARY)
President Barack Obama (C) and his wife Michelle are seen on a big screen at the First National Bank (FNB) more
President Barack Obama (C) and his wife Michelle are seen on a big screen at the First National Bank (FNB) Stadium, also known as Soccer City, during the national memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A man holds a South Africa flag at Johannesburg's Park Station on his way to the Memorial Service for formemore
A man holds a South Africa flag at Johannesburg's Park Station on his way to the Memorial Service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank Stadium, also known as Soccer City December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien
A man waves a South African flag during a memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandelmore
A man waves a South African flag during a memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank (FNB) Stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
People sing and dance in heavy rain while waiting for the start of the official memorial service for late Smore
People sing and dance in heavy rain while waiting for the start of the official memorial service for late South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Pepole sing and dance as they wait for the start of the mass memorial for late former South African Presidemore
Pepole sing and dance as they wait for the start of the mass memorial for late former South African President Nelson Mandela at First National Bank Stadium in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People arrive at the First National Bank (FNB) Stadium, also known as Soccer City, ahead of the national memore
People arrive at the First National Bank (FNB) Stadium, also known as Soccer City, ahead of the national memorial service for late former South African President Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
People arrive at First National Bank (FNB) Stadium, also known as Soccer City, ahead of a mass memorial formore
People arrive at First National Bank (FNB) Stadium, also known as Soccer City, ahead of a mass memorial for late former South African President Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Security guards and volunteers stand outside the First National Bank (FNB) Stadium, also known as Soccer Cimore
Security guards and volunteers stand outside the First National Bank (FNB) Stadium, also known as Soccer City, ahead of Nelson Mandela's national memorial service on Tuesday in Johannesburg December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
