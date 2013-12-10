版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 12月 11日 星期三 02:35 BJT

Snow across mid-America

<p>A man is hit during a family snowball fight in Rock Creek Park during a snow storm in Washington December 10, 2013. Fresh winter snow moved into the U.S. mid-Atlantic region on Tuesday, shutting schools and offices in the nation's capital and elsewhere as the mid-section of the country remained in the grip of Arctic air that showed no signs of easing. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

A man is hit during a family snowball fight in Rock Creek Park during a snow storm in Washington December 1more

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

A man is hit during a family snowball fight in Rock Creek Park during a snow storm in Washington December 10, 2013. Fresh winter snow moved into the U.S. mid-Atlantic region on Tuesday, shutting schools and offices in the nation's capital and elsewhere as the mid-section of the country remained in the grip of Arctic air that showed no signs of easing. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
1 / 17
<p>Crowds visit the Lincoln Memorial after the federal government closed for the day due to snow and ice in Washington December 10, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

Crowds visit the Lincoln Memorial after the federal government closed for the day due to snow and ice in Wamore

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Crowds visit the Lincoln Memorial after the federal government closed for the day due to snow and ice in Washington December 10, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Close
2 / 17
<p>A U.S. Mail delivery truck drives beneath snow covered trees along Clausland Mountain Road in the New York City suburb of Orangeburg, New York, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A U.S. Mail delivery truck drives beneath snow covered trees along Clausland Mountain Road in the New York more

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

A U.S. Mail delivery truck drives beneath snow covered trees along Clausland Mountain Road in the New York City suburb of Orangeburg, New York, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
3 / 17
<p>A National Park Service employee clears snow and slush from a walkway to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington December 10, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

A National Park Service employee clears snow and slush from a walkway to the Lincoln Memorial in Washingtonmore

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

A National Park Service employee clears snow and slush from a walkway to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington December 10, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Close
4 / 17
<p>Low lying clouds from a snowstorm obscure the skyline of New York December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Low lying clouds from a snowstorm obscure the skyline of New York December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson<more

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Low lying clouds from a snowstorm obscure the skyline of New York December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 17
<p>People make their way during the arrival of a snowstorm in Jersey City, New Jersey, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

People make their way during the arrival of a snowstorm in Jersey City, New Jersey, December 10, 2013. REUmore

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

People make their way during the arrival of a snowstorm in Jersey City, New Jersey, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
6 / 17
<p>Vehicles wait in line to go through the Holland tunnel to New York City during the arrival of a snowstorm in Newport, New Jersey, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Vehicles wait in line to go through the Holland tunnel to New York City during the arrival of a snowstorm imore

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Vehicles wait in line to go through the Holland tunnel to New York City during the arrival of a snowstorm in Newport, New Jersey, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
7 / 17
<p>People make their way during the arrival of a snowstorm in Jersey City, New Jersey, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

People make their way during the arrival of a snowstorm in Jersey City, New Jersey, December 10, 2013. REUmore

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

People make their way during the arrival of a snowstorm in Jersey City, New Jersey, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
8 / 17
<p>People walk through a park during the arrival of a snowstorm in Jersey City, New Jersey, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

People walk through a park during the arrival of a snowstorm in Jersey City, New Jersey, December 10, 2013.more

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

People walk through a park during the arrival of a snowstorm in Jersey City, New Jersey, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
9 / 17
<p>Brett Spangler (L) and Brandon Politte (R) carry a Christmas tree to their car with Politte's niece Kiley Gay (C) at the Rum River Tree Farm in Anoka, Minnesota, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Brett Spangler (L) and Brandon Politte (R) carry a Christmas tree to their car with Politte's niece Kiley Gmore

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Brett Spangler (L) and Brandon Politte (R) carry a Christmas tree to their car with Politte's niece Kiley Gay (C) at the Rum River Tree Farm in Anoka, Minnesota, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
10 / 17
<p>Horses stand in freezing rain at the stable where family members of victims killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting announced the formation of the website mysandyhookfamily.org created for victim's families in Sandy Hook, Connecticut December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Horses stand in freezing rain at the stable where family members of victims killed in the Sandy Hook Elemenmore

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Horses stand in freezing rain at the stable where family members of victims killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting announced the formation of the website mysandyhookfamily.org created for victim's families in Sandy Hook, Connecticut December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 17
<p>A pedestrian walks through snow in the Valley Forge National Park in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania on December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

A pedestrian walks through snow in the Valley Forge National Park in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania on Decembermore

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

A pedestrian walks through snow in the Valley Forge National Park in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania on December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close
12 / 17
<p>People walk in light snow flurries at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

People walk in light snow flurries at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Emore

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

People walk in light snow flurries at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
13 / 17
<p>Fly fisherman Mike Gasiecki (L) falls en route to fish the north fork of the south branch of the Potomac River (rear) during a winter blizzard in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Fly fisherman Mike Gasiecki (L) falls en route to fish the north fork of the south branch of the Potomac Rimore

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Fly fisherman Mike Gasiecki (L) falls en route to fish the north fork of the south branch of the Potomac River (rear) during a winter blizzard in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
14 / 17
<p>Fly fishermen Mike Gasiecki and guide Dan Soper (L) fish the north fork of the south branch of the Potomac River during a winter blizzard in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Fly fishermen Mike Gasiecki and guide Dan Soper (L) fish the north fork of the south branch of the Potomac more

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Fly fishermen Mike Gasiecki and guide Dan Soper (L) fish the north fork of the south branch of the Potomac River during a winter blizzard in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
15 / 17
<p>Children arrive on a bus to take a tour of the Frank E. Moss federal courthouse in Salt Lake City, Utah, December 4, 2013, after a cold front and winter storm moved into the area dropping several inches of snow. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Children arrive on a bus to take a tour of the Frank E. Moss federal courthouse in Salt Lake City, Utah, Demore

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Children arrive on a bus to take a tour of the Frank E. Moss federal courthouse in Salt Lake City, Utah, December 4, 2013, after a cold front and winter storm moved into the area dropping several inches of snow. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
16 / 17
<p>Workers clear snow off an ice skating rink in Beaver Creek, Colorado, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Workers clear snow off an ice skating rink in Beaver Creek, Colorado, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilkimore

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Workers clear snow off an ice skating rink in Beaver Creek, Colorado, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
17 / 17
重播
下一图片集
The dirty air of China

The dirty air of China

下一个

The dirty air of China

The dirty air of China

Thick grey smog in the cities of China are symptomatic of the country's crippling air pollution crisis.

2013年 12月 11日
Memorial for Nelson Mandela

Memorial for Nelson Mandela

World leaders and mourners say their farewells to late former South African president Nelson Mandela at a memorial service in Johannesburg's Soccer City.

2013年 12月 10日
On the banks of North Korea

On the banks of North Korea

The Yalu River provides a unique vantage point for photographers to glimpse life in the secretive North Korean state.

2013年 12月 10日
Putin by RIA Novosti

Putin by RIA Novosti

President Vladimir Putin tightened his control over Russia's media by dissolving the main state news agency and replacing it with an organization that is to...

2013年 12月 10日

精选图集

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐