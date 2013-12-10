Women at the top
General Motors Co (Fortune ranking #7) has named Mary Barra, the company's global product development chiefmore
General Motors Co (Fortune ranking #7) has named Mary Barra, the company's global product development chief, as its new CEO, marking the first time a major U.S. automaker has been led by a woman. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Meg Whitman, Hewlett Packard (Fortune #15). REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Meg Whitman, Hewlett Packard (Fortune #15). REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Virginia Rometty, IBM (Fortune #20). REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Virginia Rometty, IBM (Fortune #20). REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Indra Nooyi, PepsiCo (Fortune #43). REUTERS/Don Heupel
Indra Nooyi, PepsiCo (Fortune #43). REUTERS/Don Heupel
Marillyn A. Hewson, Lockheed Martin (Fortune #59). REUTERS/Neil Hall
Marillyn A. Hewson, Lockheed Martin (Fortune #59). REUTERS/Neil Hall
Ellen Kullman, DuPont (Fortune #72). REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Ellen Kullman, DuPont (Fortune #72). REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Irene Rosenfeld, Mondelez International (formerly Kraft Foods, Fortune #88). REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Irene Rosenfeld, Mondelez International (formerly Kraft Foods, Fortune #88). REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Ursula Burns, Xerox (Fortune #131). REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Ursula Burns, Xerox (Fortune #131). REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Denise Morrison, Campbell Soup (Fortune #338). REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Denise Morrison, Campbell Soup (Fortune #338). REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Heather Bresch, Mylan (Fortune #374). REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Heather Bresch, Mylan (Fortune #374). REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Gracia Martore, Gannett (Fortune #467). REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Gracia Martore, Gannett (Fortune #467). REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marissa Mayer, Yahoo! (Fortune #494) REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Marissa Mayer, Yahoo! (Fortune #494) REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Karen Katz (right), Neiman Marcus (Fortune #547), seen with Target President and CEO Gregg Steinhafel (leftmore
Karen Katz (right), Neiman Marcus (Fortune #547), seen with Target President and CEO Gregg Steinhafel (left). REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Linda Hasenfratz, Linamar. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski
Linda Hasenfratz, Linamar. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski
下一个
Snow across mid-America
The nation's capital and elsewhere remained in the grip of Arctic air and snow that shows no signs of easing.
The dirty air of China
Thick grey smog in the cities of China are symptomatic of the country's crippling air pollution crisis.
Memorial for Nelson Mandela
World leaders and mourners say their farewells to late former South African president Nelson Mandela at a memorial service in Johannesburg's Soccer City.
On the banks of North Korea
The Yalu River provides a unique vantage point for photographers to glimpse life in the secretive North Korean state.
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.