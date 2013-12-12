版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 12月 13日 星期五 01:10 BJT

Mandela lies in state

<p>A rainbow is seen over the Union Buildings, where the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela was lying in state, in Pretoria December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A rainbow is seen over the Union Buildings, where the body of former South African President Nelson Mandelamore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

A rainbow is seen over the Union Buildings, where the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela was lying in state, in Pretoria December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
1 / 32
<p>People cry after paying their respects at the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela, as Mandela lies in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

People cry after paying their respects at the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela, as Mmore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

People cry after paying their respects at the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela, as Mandela lies in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
2 / 32
<p>Mourners queue to board buses that will take them to Pretoria's Union Buildings where former South African President Nelson Mandela is lying in state, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Mourners queue to board buses that will take them to Pretoria's Union Buildings where former South African more

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

Mourners queue to board buses that will take them to Pretoria's Union Buildings where former South African President Nelson Mandela is lying in state, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
3 / 32
<p>Mourners queue to board buses that will take them to Pretoria's Union Buildings where former South African President Nelson Mandela is lying in state, in Pretoria December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Mourners queue to board buses that will take them to Pretoria's Union Buildings where former South African more

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

Mourners queue to board buses that will take them to Pretoria's Union Buildings where former South African President Nelson Mandela is lying in state, in Pretoria December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
4 / 32
<p>Guarded by South African Naval personnel, the casket with former South African President Nelson Mandela lies in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Markus Schreiber/Pool</p>

Guarded by South African Naval personnel, the casket with former South African President Nelson Mandela liemore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

Guarded by South African Naval personnel, the casket with former South African President Nelson Mandela lies in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Markus Schreiber/Pool

Close
5 / 32
<p>Mourners leave after paying their respects to former South African President Nelson Mandela who is lying in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Markus Schreiber/Pool</p>

Mourners leave after paying their respects to former South African President Nelson Mandela who is lying inmore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

Mourners leave after paying their respects to former South African President Nelson Mandela who is lying in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Markus Schreiber/Pool

Close
6 / 32
<p>The South African flag flies at half-mast as mourners leave after paying their respects to former South African President Nelson Mandela who is lying in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Markus Schreiber/Pool</p>

The South African flag flies at half-mast as mourners leave after paying their respects to former South Afrmore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

The South African flag flies at half-mast as mourners leave after paying their respects to former South African President Nelson Mandela who is lying in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Markus Schreiber/Pool

Close
7 / 32
<p>South African High Commissioner to Singapore Hazel Francis Ngubeni says a prayer during a memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at St George Church in Singapore December 12, 2013. The anti-apartheid hero's death on December 5 at the age of 95 has brought an outpouring of grief and mourning, as well as celebration and thanksgiving for his life and achievements. REUTERS/Low Youjin</p>

South African High Commissioner to Singapore Hazel Francis Ngubeni says a prayer during a memorial service more

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

South African High Commissioner to Singapore Hazel Francis Ngubeni says a prayer during a memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at St George Church in Singapore December 12, 2013. The anti-apartheid hero's death on December 5 at the age of 95 has brought an outpouring of grief and mourning, as well as celebration and thanksgiving for his life and achievements. REUTERS/Low Youjin

Close
8 / 32
<p>Guarded by South African Naval personnel, the casket with former South African President Nelson Mandela lies in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Markus Schreiber/Pool</p>

Guarded by South African Naval personnel, the casket with former South African President Nelson Mandela liemore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

Guarded by South African Naval personnel, the casket with former South African President Nelson Mandela lies in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Markus Schreiber/Pool

Close
9 / 32
<p>St Mary's Church choir girls from Pretoria, South Africa, pray at a memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at St George Church in Singapore December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

St Mary's Church choir girls from Pretoria, South Africa, pray at a memorial service for former South Africmore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

St Mary's Church choir girls from Pretoria, South Africa, pray at a memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at St George Church in Singapore December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
10 / 32
<p>Members of the St Mary's church choir from Pretoria, South Africa, return to their seats after singing at a memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at St George Church in Singapore December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Members of the St Mary's church choir from Pretoria, South Africa, return to their seats after singing at amore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

Members of the St Mary's church choir from Pretoria, South Africa, return to their seats after singing at a memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at St George Church in Singapore December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
11 / 32
<p>A man raises his fist after paying his respects to former South African President Nelson Mandela as Mandela lies in state for the second day at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Markus Schreiber/Pool</p>

A man raises his fist after paying his respects to former South African President Nelson Mandela as Mandelamore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

A man raises his fist after paying his respects to former South African President Nelson Mandela as Mandela lies in state for the second day at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Markus Schreiber/Pool

Close
12 / 32
<p>Military personnel carry the remains of the late Nelson Mandela at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool</p>

Military personnel carry the remains of the late Nelson Mandela at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, Decembemore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

Military personnel carry the remains of the late Nelson Mandela at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool

Close
13 / 32
<p>Soldiers assist a woman who collapsed after viewing the coffin of Nelson Mandela as he lies in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool</p>

Soldiers assist a woman who collapsed after viewing the coffin of Nelson Mandela as he lies in state at themore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

Soldiers assist a woman who collapsed after viewing the coffin of Nelson Mandela as he lies in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool

Close
14 / 32
<p>People queue to view the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

People queue to view the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela outside the Union Buildings more

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

People queue to view the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
15 / 32
<p>Mourners gather behind police cordons after being denied entry to the site where former President Nelson Mandela was lying in state in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Mourners gather behind police cordons after being denied entry to the site where former President Nelson Mamore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

Mourners gather behind police cordons after being denied entry to the site where former President Nelson Mandela was lying in state in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
16 / 32
<p>The flag draped coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela is seen inside a funeral hearse as it leaves the Union Buildings in the capital Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

The flag draped coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela is seen inside a funeral hearse as more

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

The flag draped coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela is seen inside a funeral hearse as it leaves the Union Buildings in the capital Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
17 / 32
<p>A man sings at a bus stop after the funeral cortege carrying the coffin of Nelson Mandela arrived at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, where Mandela will lie in state, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

A man sings at a bus stop after the funeral cortege carrying the coffin of Nelson Mandela arrived at the Unmore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

A man sings at a bus stop after the funeral cortege carrying the coffin of Nelson Mandela arrived at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, where Mandela will lie in state, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
18 / 32
<p>Mourners cheer during a gathering in support of former South African President Nelson Mandela while in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Mourners cheer during a gathering in support of former South African President Nelson Mandela while in Pretmore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

Mourners cheer during a gathering in support of former South African President Nelson Mandela while in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
19 / 32
<p>Military outriders escort the funeral cortege carrying the coffin of Nelson Mandela through a street of Pretoria December 11, 2013, on its way to the Union Buildings. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Military outriders escort the funeral cortege carrying the coffin of Nelson Mandela through a street of Premore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

Military outriders escort the funeral cortege carrying the coffin of Nelson Mandela through a street of Pretoria December 11, 2013, on its way to the Union Buildings. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
20 / 32
<p>People queue to view the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

People queue to view the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela outside the Union Buildings more

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

People queue to view the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
21 / 32
<p>Women attend a memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandela held by the African National Congress Women's League in Johannesburg, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee</p>

Women attend a memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandela held by the African Natiomore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

Women attend a memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandela held by the African National Congress Women's League in Johannesburg, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee

Close
22 / 32
<p>People line up to view the body of Nelson Mandela outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

People line up to view the body of Nelson Mandela outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 11, 201more

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

People line up to view the body of Nelson Mandela outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
23 / 32
<p>A police officer controls a crowd gathered near the Union Buildings, where Nelson Mandela is lying in state, in Pretoria December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien</p>

A police officer controls a crowd gathered near the Union Buildings, where Nelson Mandela is lying in statemore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

A police officer controls a crowd gathered near the Union Buildings, where Nelson Mandela is lying in state, in Pretoria December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien

Close
24 / 32
<p>People queue to view the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

People queue to view the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela outside the Union Buildings more

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

People queue to view the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
25 / 32
<p>A girl displays a text on her cheek while waiting with her family to pay tribute to former South African president Nelson Mandela in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

A girl displays a text on her cheek while waiting with her family to pay tribute to former South African prmore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

A girl displays a text on her cheek while waiting with her family to pay tribute to former South African president Nelson Mandela in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
26 / 32
<p>A motorbike policeman clears residents from the road as the funeral cortege carrying the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela leaves the Union Buildings in the capital Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A motorbike policeman clears residents from the road as the funeral cortege carrying the coffin of former Smore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

A motorbike policeman clears residents from the road as the funeral cortege carrying the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela leaves the Union Buildings in the capital Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
27 / 32
<p>People leave the Union Buildings in Pretoria after viewing the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela who is lying in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien</p>

People leave the Union Buildings in Pretoria after viewing the body of former South African President Nelsomore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

People leave the Union Buildings in Pretoria after viewing the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela who is lying in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien

Close
28 / 32
<p>Military personnel carry the remains of the late Nelson Mandela at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool</p>

Military personnel carry the remains of the late Nelson Mandela at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, Decembemore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

Military personnel carry the remains of the late Nelson Mandela at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool

Close
29 / 32
<p>Mourners gather behind police cordons after being denied entry to the site where Nelson Mandela was lying in state in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Mourners gather behind police cordons after being denied entry to the site where Nelson Mandela was lying imore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

Mourners gather behind police cordons after being denied entry to the site where Nelson Mandela was lying in state in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
30 / 32
<p>South African singer/songwriter Zahara poses in a dress bearing the image of former South African President Nelson Mandela during a memorial service in his honour held by the African National Congress Women's League in Johannesburg, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee</p>

South African singer/songwriter Zahara poses in a dress bearing the image of former South African Presidentmore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

South African singer/songwriter Zahara poses in a dress bearing the image of former South African President Nelson Mandela during a memorial service in his honour held by the African National Congress Women's League in Johannesburg, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee

Close
31 / 32
<p>People wait for transport to take them to view the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela, who is lying in state, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien</p>

People wait for transport to take them to view the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela, wmore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

People wait for transport to take them to view the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela, who is lying in state, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien

Close
32 / 32
重播
下一图片集
Dancing from Japan to Seville

Dancing from Japan to Seville

下一个

Dancing from Japan to Seville

Dancing from Japan to Seville

Meet Maika Kubo, whose passion for flamenco led her from Japan to Spain, where she takes flamenco classes, works as a shop assistant and other various jobs....

2013年 12月 13日
London fog

London fog

Some misty views of London's famous fog.

2013年 12月 12日
Pope Francis: Person of the year

Pope Francis: Person of the year

Time magazine named Pope Francis as its Person of the Year, crediting him with shifting the message of the Catholic Church.

2013年 12月 11日
End of a Volkswagen

End of a Volkswagen

After 56 years, the last plant in the world to still make the Volkswagen Kombi will cease production.

2013年 12月 11日

精选图集

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐