India's gay community
Gay rights activists wave flags and shout slogans as they attend a protest against a verdict by the Suprememore
Gay rights activists wave flags and shout slogans as they attend a protest against a verdict by the Supreme Court in New Delhi December 11, 2013. India's Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated a ban on gay sex in the world's largest democracy, following a four-year period of decriminalisation that had helped bring homosexuality into the open in the socially conservative country. In 2009 the Delhi High Court ruled unconstitutional a section of the penal code dating back to 1860 that prohibits "carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal" and lifted the ban for consenting adults. The Supreme Court threw out that decision, saying only parliament could change Section 377 of the penal code, widely interpreted to refer to homosexual sex. Violation of the law can be punished with up to 10 years in jail. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A gay rights activist takes a photograph of herself using her mobile phone during a protest against a verdimore
A gay rights activist takes a photograph of herself using her mobile phone during a protest against a verdict by the Supreme Court in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Gay rights activists hold black cloth and wave flags as they attend a protest against a verdict by the Suprmore
Gay rights activists hold black cloth and wave flags as they attend a protest against a verdict by the Supreme Court in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A gay rights activist carries a child on his shoulders as he attends a protest against a verdict by the Supmore
A gay rights activist carries a child on his shoulders as he attends a protest against a verdict by the Supreme Court in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Gay rights activists pose for pictures at a protest organised against the Supreme Court's order on gay sex more
Gay rights activists pose for pictures at a protest organised against the Supreme Court's order on gay sex in Mumbai December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Gay rights activists walk inside the premises of the Supreme Court in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERSmore
Gay rights activists walk inside the premises of the Supreme Court in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Participants dance under a a rainbow flag as they attend the sixth Delhi Queer Pride parade, an event promomore
Participants dance under a a rainbow flag as they attend the sixth Delhi Queer Pride parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights, in New Delhi November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Anjali Gopalan, a gay rights activist, poses for a picture inside her office in New Delhi May 3, 2012. REUTmore
Anjali Gopalan, a gay rights activist, poses for a picture inside her office in New Delhi May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Participants attend Queer Azaadi (freedom) parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgendemore
Participants attend Queer Azaadi (freedom) parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in Mumbai January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A participant poses during Queer Azaadi (freedom) parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and tramore
A participant poses during Queer Azaadi (freedom) parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in Mumbai January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Participants hold a rainbow flag during Queer Azaadi (freedom) parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bismore
Participants hold a rainbow flag during Queer Azaadi (freedom) parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in Mumbai January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Participants attend the fourth Delhi Queer Pride parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and tranmore
Participants attend the fourth Delhi Queer Pride parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in New Delhi November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A participant attends the fourth Delhi Queer Pride parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and trmore
A participant attends the fourth Delhi Queer Pride parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in New Delhi November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants attend a Queer Azaadi (freedom), an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rigmore
Participants attend a Queer Azaadi (freedom), an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in New Delhi July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants dance during a Queer Azaadi (freedom), an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgendmore
Participants dance during a Queer Azaadi (freedom), an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in New Delhi July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants attend a Queer Azaadi (freedom), an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rigmore
Participants attend a Queer Azaadi (freedom), an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in New Delhi July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants dance during "Queer Azadi Mumbai 2011" (Queer Freedom Mumbai 2011), a parade for gay and lesbimore
Participants dance during "Queer Azadi Mumbai 2011" (Queer Freedom Mumbai 2011), a parade for gay and lesbian rights, in Mumbai January 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A participant holds a rainbow flag during "Queer Azadi Mumbai 2011" (Queer Freedom Mumbai 2011), a parade fmore
A participant holds a rainbow flag during "Queer Azadi Mumbai 2011" (Queer Freedom Mumbai 2011), a parade for gay and lesbian rights, in Mumbai January 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Participants hold a rainbow flag during "Queer Azadi Mumbai 2011" (Queer Freedom Mumbai 2011), a parade formore
Participants hold a rainbow flag during "Queer Azadi Mumbai 2011" (Queer Freedom Mumbai 2011), a parade for gay and lesbian rights, in Mumbai January 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Participants hold placards as they march during "Queer Azadi Mumbai 2009" (Queer Freedom Mumbai 2009), a pamore
Participants hold placards as they march during "Queer Azadi Mumbai 2009" (Queer Freedom Mumbai 2009), a parade for gay and lesbian rights, in Mumbai August 16, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Participants dance during "Queer Azadi Mumbai 2009" (Queer Freedom Mumbai 2009), a parade for gay and lesbimore
Participants dance during "Queer Azadi Mumbai 2009" (Queer Freedom Mumbai 2009), a parade for gay and lesbian rights, in Mumbai August 16, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
A gay rights activist takes part in a rally in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata July 5, 2009. An Indian cmore
A gay rights activist takes part in a rally in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata July 5, 2009. An Indian court on Thursday ruled gay sex was not a crime, a verdict that will bolster demands by gay and health groups that the government scrap a British colonial law which bans homosexual sex. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Activists of the National Akali Dal shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi July 5, 2009. REUTERS/Adnanmore
Activists of the National Akali Dal shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi July 5, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Activists of Students of Islamic Organisation hold placards during a demonstration against an Indian court'more
Activists of Students of Islamic Organisation hold placards during a demonstration against an Indian court's ruling on gay sex, in Mumbai July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Gay rights activists celebrate during a rally in New Delhi July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Gay rights activists celebrate during a rally in New Delhi July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men kiss as they celebrate during a rally in Mumbai July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Men kiss as they celebrate during a rally in Mumbai July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Participants take part in a gay pride march in New Delhi June 28, 2009. REUTERS/Buddhika Weerasinghe
Participants take part in a gay pride march in New Delhi June 28, 2009. REUTERS/Buddhika Weerasinghe
A woman holds a sign during "Queer Azadi Mumbai 2008" (Queer Freedom Mumbai 2008), a parade for gays and lemore
A woman holds a sign during "Queer Azadi Mumbai 2008" (Queer Freedom Mumbai 2008), a parade for gays and lesbian rights, in Mumbai August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Gay activists pose as they attend a rally to celebrate "Rainbow Pride Week" in the eastern Indian city of Kmore
Gay activists pose as they attend a rally to celebrate "Rainbow Pride Week" in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata July 1, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Indian gay activists attend a rally to celebrate Rainbow Pride Week in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata Jmore
Indian gay activists attend a rally to celebrate Rainbow Pride Week in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata June 25, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
An Indian gay applies make-up before taking part in a rare march to raise awareness of the rights of gays amore
An Indian gay applies make-up before taking part in a rare march to raise awareness of the rights of gays and other sexual minorities in the eastern city of Calcutta June 26, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Indian gay men carry a rainbow flag during a rare march to raise awareness about the rights of gays and othmore
Indian gay men carry a rainbow flag during a rare march to raise awareness about the rights of gays and other sexual minorities in the eastern city of Calcutta on June 26, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
