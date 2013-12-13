版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 12月 13日 星期五 22:50 BJT

Fury over Bangladesh execution

<p>A man cries after Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists torched his vehicle during a clash with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)</p>

A man cries after Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists torched his vehicle during a clash with polimore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

A man cries after Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists torched his vehicle during a clash with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

Close
1 / 13
<p>Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists raise their sticks as they approach police during a clash in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists raise their sticks as they approach police during a clash in Dmore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists raise their sticks as they approach police during a clash in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

Close
2 / 13
<p>Members of police fire rubber bullets during a clash with the activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

Members of police fire rubber bullets during a clash with the activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami in Dhmore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

Members of police fire rubber bullets during a clash with the activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

Close
3 / 13
<p>A man walks past vehicles that were set on fire by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during their clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)</p>

A man walks past vehicles that were set on fire by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during theimore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

A man walks past vehicles that were set on fire by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during their clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

Close
4 / 13
<p>Street vendors use a hose to spray water on a vehicle that was torched by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)</p>

Street vendors use a hose to spray water on a vehicle that was torched by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami partmore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

Street vendors use a hose to spray water on a vehicle that was torched by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

Close
5 / 13
<p>People rescue a man injured by the rubber bullets fired by police during clashes between Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists and police, in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)</p>

People rescue a man injured by the rubber bullets fired by police during clashes between Bangladesh's Jamaamore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

People rescue a man injured by the rubber bullets fired by police during clashes between Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists and police, in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

Close
6 / 13
<p>A police vehicle goes past vehicles that were torched by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)</p>

A police vehicle goes past vehicles that were torched by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists durinmore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

A police vehicle goes past vehicles that were torched by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

Close
7 / 13
<p>A police vehicle uses colored water to put out flames of a burning vehicle after vehicles were torched and vandalized by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)</p>

A police vehicle uses colored water to put out flames of a burning vehicle after vehicles were torched and more

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

A police vehicle uses colored water to put out flames of a burning vehicle after vehicles were torched and vandalized by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

Close
8 / 13
<p>Police officers conduct a raid in an area after clashes with Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)</p>

Police officers conduct a raid in an area after clashes with Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists imore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

Police officers conduct a raid in an area after clashes with Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

Close
9 / 13
<p>Youths attempt to control a fire by pouring colored water after vehicles were torched and vandalized by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

Youths attempt to control a fire by pouring colored water after vehicles were torched and vandalized by Banmore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

Youths attempt to control a fire by pouring colored water after vehicles were torched and vandalized by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Close
10 / 13
<p>Street vendors move their pushcart stalls away after vehicles were torched and vandalized by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)</p>

Street vendors move their pushcart stalls away after vehicles were torched and vandalized by Bangladesh's Jmore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

Street vendors move their pushcart stalls away after vehicles were torched and vandalized by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

Close
11 / 13
<p>People celebrate after hearing the news of Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami leader Abdul Quader Mollah's execution in Dhaka December 12, 2013.Bangladesh executed Islamist opposition leader Abdul Quader Mollah on Thursday for war crimes he committed in 1971, in a move likely to spark more violent protests less than a month before elections are due to be held. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)</p>

People celebrate after hearing the news of Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami leader Abdul Quader Mollah's executimore

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

People celebrate after hearing the news of Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami leader Abdul Quader Mollah's execution in Dhaka December 12, 2013.Bangladesh executed Islamist opposition leader Abdul Quader Mollah on Thursday for war crimes he committed in 1971, in a move likely to spark more violent protests less than a month before elections are due to be held. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

Close
12 / 13
<p>One of a convoy of three ambulances leave the central jail in Dhaka December 12, 2013. It was believed the body of Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami leader Abdul Quader Mollah left in one of the ambulances. Bangladesh executed Islamist opposition leader Abdul Quader Mollah on Thursday for war crimes he committed in 1971, in a move likely to spark more violent protests less than a month before elections are due to be held. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)</p>

One of a convoy of three ambulances leave the central jail in Dhaka December 12, 2013. It was believed the more

2013年 12月 13日 星期五

One of a convoy of three ambulances leave the central jail in Dhaka December 12, 2013. It was believed the body of Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami leader Abdul Quader Mollah left in one of the ambulances. Bangladesh executed Islamist opposition leader Abdul Quader Mollah on Thursday for war crimes he committed in 1971, in a move likely to spark more violent protests less than a month before elections are due to be held. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

Close
13 / 13
重播
下一图片集
Pictures of the Year: Strange and Unusual

Pictures of the Year: Strange and Unusual

下一个

Pictures of the Year: Strange and Unusual

Pictures of the Year: Strange and Unusual

Our strangest photos of the past year.

2013年 12月 13日
Kim Jong Un's uncle

Kim Jong Un's uncle

North Korea says Jang Song Thaek has been executed after a special military tribunal found him guilty of treason.

2013年 12月 13日
Mandela lies in state

Mandela lies in state

Thousands line up to say goodbye to Nelson Mandela, whose body is lying in state in Pretoria.

2013年 12月 13日
Religious violence in CAR

Religious violence in CAR

Religious leaders seek reconciliation between Muslims and Christians during violence that has killed hundreds of people and drawn in French troops seeking to...

2013年 12月 12日

精选图集

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Germany's April snow

Germany's April snow

Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.

French youths protest election results

French youths protest election results

Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Gaza by night

Gaza by night

Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐