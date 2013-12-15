Funeral for Mandela
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma (2nd L), the ex-wife of former South African President Nelson Mandela, more
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma (2nd L), the ex-wife of former South African President Nelson Mandela, Winnie Mandela (L), and the widow of Mandela, Graca Machel (3rd L), sit by the coffin of Mandela during his funeral ceremony in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool
Makaziwe Mandela (C), daughter of former South African President Nelson Mandela, attends his funeral ceremomore
Makaziwe Mandela (C), daughter of former South African President Nelson Mandela, attends his funeral ceremony in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool
The coffin carrying former South African President Nelson Mandela is escorted in his funeral ceremony in Qumore
The coffin carrying former South African President Nelson Mandela is escorted in his funeral ceremony in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool
Nandi Mandela, granddaughter of former South African President Nelson Mandela, speaks during her grandfathemore
Nandi Mandela, granddaughter of former South African President Nelson Mandela, speaks during her grandfather's funeral ceremony in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool
The widow of former South African President Nelson Mandela, Graca Machel (C), and South Africa President Jamore
The widow of former South African President Nelson Mandela, Graca Machel (C), and South Africa President Jacob Zuma (L) attend Mandela's funeral ceremony in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool
Former French Prime Ministers, Lionel Jospin (R) and Alain Juppe (C) attend the funeral ceremony former Soumore
Former French Prime Ministers, Lionel Jospin (R) and Alain Juppe (C) attend the funeral ceremony former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool
The ex-wife of Nelson Mandela, Winnie Mandela (L), and the widow of Nelson Mandela, Graca Machel (C), standmore
The ex-wife of Nelson Mandela, Winnie Mandela (L), and the widow of Nelson Mandela, Graca Machel (C), stand by the coffin of South African former president Nelson Mandela during his funeral ceremony in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/POOL
Archbishop Desmond Tutu (R) and former South African President Thabo Mbeki greet each other before the funemore
Archbishop Desmond Tutu (R) and former South African President Thabo Mbeki greet each other before the funeral ceremony of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool
Relatives and guests attend the funeral ceremony of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu Dmore
Relatives and guests attend the funeral ceremony of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen
Candles are lit under a portrait of former South African President Nelson Mandela before his funeral ceremomore
Candles are lit under a portrait of former South African President Nelson Mandela before his funeral ceremony in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool
Britain's Prince Charles arrives for the funeral ceremony of former South African President Nelson Mandela more
Britain's Prince Charles arrives for the funeral ceremony of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool
Locals watch the funeral ceremony on a public viewing point near the burial ground of late former South Afrmore
Locals watch the funeral ceremony on a public viewing point near the burial ground of late former South African President Nelson Mandela ahead of his funeral in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Local women walk to a public viewing point near the burial ground of late former South African President Nemore
Local women walk to a public viewing point near the burial ground of late former South African President Nelson Mandela ahead of his funeral in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Mourners arrive for the funeral of former South African President Nelson Mandela at his ancestral village omore
Mourners arrive for the funeral of former South African President Nelson Mandela at his ancestral village of Qunu in the Eastern Cape province, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
The funeral cortege carrying the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela drives through Manmore
The funeral cortege carrying the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela drives through Mandela's homeland just outside the village of Qunu December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The funeral cortege carrying the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela drives through Manmore
The funeral cortege carrying the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela drives through Mandela's homeland just outside the village of Qunu December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Mandla Mandela (R), the eldest grandson of former South African President Nelson Mandela, looks on as his gmore
Mandla Mandela (R), the eldest grandson of former South African President Nelson Mandela, looks on as his grandfather's flag-draped coffin arrives at the Mthatha airport in the Eastern Cape December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Military outriders ride past a village as they rehearse escorting the funeral cortege for former South Afrimore
Military outriders ride past a village as they rehearse escorting the funeral cortege for former South African President Nelson Mandela through the streets in Mthatha, in the Eastern Cape December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Policemen stand guard on the highway between Mthatha and Qunu December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Policemen stand guard on the highway between Mthatha and Qunu December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
South African military personnel keep guard around the perimeter of Nelson Mandela's property in Qunu, as fmore
South African military personnel keep guard around the perimeter of Nelson Mandela's property in Qunu, as funeral preparations continue, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
