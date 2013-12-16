Flooding in Gaza
A Palestinian policeman loyal to Hamas carries a bucket containing food supplies, to be passed to people whose homes were flooded with rainwater, in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. More than 5,000 people have been evacuated from flood-damaged homes in northern Gaza and at least one person killed in what the United Nations called "a disaster area." REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man warms himself by a fire near his house that is flooded with rainwater, in the northern Gaza Strip, December 16, 2013. Israel allowed the entry of 450,000 litres of fuel, paid for by Qatar, into the Gaza Strip on Sunday to enable the Palestinian territory's sole power plant to resume operations. Qatar answered an appeal by Gaza's government, led by the Islamist Hamas group, after four days of torrential rains that killed two people and forced the evacuation of more than 5,000 residents from flooded homes, some accessible only by boat. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian civil defence volunteers paddle a boat to evacuate people from their flooded houses in the northern Gaza Strip, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Members of Palestinian civil defense ride a boat with water bottles for people whose houses were flooded with rainwater on a stormy day in the northern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian youth climbs a gate to cross a road flooded with rainwater in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman dumps out floodwater from her house on a stormy day in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians take shelter in a school after being evacuated from their flooded homes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian, whose family house is flooded with rainwater, waits to receive food supplies to be retrieved in a basket, in the northern Gaza Strip December 16, 2013. More than 5,000 people have been evacuated from flood-damaged homes in northern Gaza and at least one person killed in what the United Nations called "a disaster area". REUTERS/Mohammed Salem (GAZA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)
Palestinians warm themselves by a fire at a school after being evacuated from their flooded homes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A member of the Palestinian civil defence swims to help residents, whose houses were flooded with rainwater, in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian man, whose house was flooded with rainwater, searches for submerged items in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A general view of a neighborhood that is flooded with rainwater is seen in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy, seen through a damp lens, stands in front of a clothing store that was damaged by a flood after a rainstorm in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man calls for help with his children after their house was flooded with rainwater in the northern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian policemen loyal to Hamas help a woman after being evacuated from her house in the northern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man evacuates a woman on a boat after her house was flooded in Gaza City, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A car is seen submerged in floodwaters as a member of the Palestinian civil defense rides a boat after heavy rains in Gaza City, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Members of a Palestinian family travel on a boat after being evacuated from their house in the northern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians ride a donkey cart on a street flooded with rainwater in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians travel on a boat after their houses were flooded in Gaza City, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian policeman loyal to Hamas carries a girl after evacuating her from her family's flooded house in the northern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian child sleeps on a mattress at a school, after being evacuated from his house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
