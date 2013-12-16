版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 12月 17日 星期二 03:20 BJT

Fly fishing with veterans

<p>U.S. military veteran Mike Gasiecki (R) and volunteer guide Dan Soper fish for rainbow trout during a winter blizzard at the Project Healing Waters third annual Fall FlyFest in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia, December 8, 2013. Veterans attend the three-day FlyFest free of charge to fish, attend seminars, and get instruction in fly fishing on the north fork of the south branch of the Potomac River. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2013年 12月 17日 星期二

<p>A catch and release rainbow trout is seen in a net during a winter blizzard at the Project Healing Waters third annual Fall FlyFest in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2013年 12月 17日 星期二

<p>U.S. military veteran Mike Gasiecki (R) and volunteer guide Dan Soper change lures while fly fishing for rainbow trout during a winter blizzard at the Project Healing Waters third annual Fall FlyFest in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2013年 12月 17日 星期二

<p>U.S. military veteran John Paramore's box of fly-fishing lures are seen at the Project Healing Waters third annual Fall FlyFest in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2013年 12月 17日 星期二

<p>Volunteer and fly tying expert Jim Bensinger (C) conducts a fly-tying session at the Project Healing Waters third annual Fall FlyFest in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2013年 12月 17日 星期二

<p>Fishing guide William Heresniak's hands are seen during a fly-tying session at the Project Healing Waters third annual Fall FlyFest in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2013年 12月 17日 星期二

<p>Fly-tying expert Jim Ottevaere (C) is seen during an instructive session for U.S. military veterans at the Project Healing Waters third annual Fall FlyFest in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2013年 12月 17日 星期二

<p>U.S. military veterans participate in a fly-tying session at the Project Healing Waters third annual Fall FlyFest in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2013年 12月 17日 星期二

<p>Fishing guide William Heresniak's hands are seen during a fly-tying session at the Project Healing Waters third annual Fall FlyFest in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2013年 12月 17日 星期二

<p>U.S. military veterans inspect fly-fishing lures while attending the Project Healing Waters third annual Fall FlyFest in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2013年 12月 17日 星期二

<p>Fly fishing instructor Dubers Winters instructs fly casting at the Project Healing Waters third annual Fall FlyFest in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2013年 12月 17日 星期二

<p>A U.S. military veteran casts for rainbow trout in a winter blizzard at the Project Healing Waters third annual Fall FlyFest in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2013年 12月 17日 星期二

<p>U.S. military veteran Hans Svane practices fly casting at the Project Healing Waters third annual Fall FlyFest in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2013年 12月 17日 星期二

<p>U.S. military veteran Kenny Hawthorne (R) is taught fly casting with instructor Duber Winters (L) at the Project Healing Waters third annual Fall FlyFest in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2013年 12月 17日 星期二

<p>A U.S. military veteran fly fishes during the Project Healing Waters third annual Fall FlyFest in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2013年 12月 17日 星期二

