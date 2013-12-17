North Korea remembers Kim Jong Il
North Koreans offer flowers to bronze statues of North Korea's late founder Kim Il Sung and late leader Kim Jong Il (R) at Mansudae in Pyongyang, in this picture taken and provided by Kyodo, December 17, 2013, to mark the second death anniversary of Kim Jong Il. The bouquet C) is offered by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Kyodo news reported. REUTERS/Kyodo
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) presides over a ceremony marking the second anniversary of the death of his father and former leader Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang in this photo distributed by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), December 17, 2013. North Korea's political and military elite publicly pledged their loyalty to leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday, less than a week after he ordered the execution of a powerful family ally in a rare public purge.The young leader was the centre of attention at a large memorial in Pyongyang staged to mark the second anniversary of the death of his father, Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un applauds during a mass indoor memorial rally in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video released by North Korean state broadcaster KRT, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (centre, R) and his wife Ri Sol Ju (centre, L) visit the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, the mausoleum of his father and former leader Kim Jong Il and his grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung, during a ceremony marking the second anniversary of the death of Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang in this photo distributed by KCNA, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers offer flowers to bronze statues (not pictured) of North Korea's late founder Kim Il Sung and late leader Kim Jong Il at Mansudae in Pyongyang, in this picture taken and provided by Kyodo, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
North Koreans visit the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, the mausoleum of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's father and former leader Kim Jong Il and his grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung, during a ceremony marking the second anniversary of the death of Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang in this photo distributed by KCNA, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Koreans pay their respects in front of statues of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung and former leader Kim Jong Il at Mansudae hill in Pyongyang, on the second anniversary of the death of Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang in this photo distributed by KCNA, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Koreans offer flowers in front of statues of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung and former leader Kim Jong Il at Mansudae hill in Pyongyang, on the second anniversary of the death of Kim Jong Il, in this undated photo released by KCNA in Pyongyang, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean People's Army soldiers take part in a rally to swear allegiance to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of the second death anniversary of former leader Kim Jong Il at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, in this undated photo released December 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Koreans offer flowers at Mansudae in Pyongyang on the eve of the second anniversary of the death of former leader Kim Jong Il, in this undated photo released by KCNA in Pyongyang on December 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean People's Army soldiers take part in a rally to swear allegiance to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of the second death anniversary of former leader Kim Jong Il at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, in this undated photo released December 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean People's Army soldiers take part in a rally to swear allegiance to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of the second death anniversary of former leader Kim Jong Il at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, in this undated photo released December 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean People's Army soldiers take part in a rally to swear allegiance to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of the second death anniversary of former leader Kim Jong Il at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, in this undated photo released by KCNA in Pyongyang December 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Koreans offer flowers at Mansudae in Pyongyang in this picture taken and provided by Kyodo, December 16, 2013, on the eve of the second death anniversary of former leader Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/Kyodo
A woman stands next to flowers as North Koreans offer flowers near bronze statues of North Korea's late founder Kim Il Sung (L) and late leader Kim Jong Il (R) at Mansudae in Pyongyang in this picture taken and provided by Kyodo on December 16, 2013, on the eve of the second death anniversary of Kim Jong Il. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo
North Korean People's Army soldiers take part in a rally to swear allegiance to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of the second death anniversary of former leader Kim Jong Il at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, in this undated photo released by KCNA in Pyongyang December 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the August 25 Fisheries Station under KPA 313 Unit, in this undated photo released by KCNA in Pyongyang December 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the August 25 Fisheries Station under KPA 313 Unit, in this undated photo released by KCNA in Pyongyang December 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (front) visits the Masik-Ryong Ski Resort, which is near completion, near Wonsan in this undated photo released by KCNA in Pyongyang December 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Masik-Ryong Ski Resort, which is near completion, near Wonsan in this undated photo released by KCNA in Pyongyang December 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the August 25 Fisheries Station under KPA 313 Unit, in this undated photo released by KCNA in Pyongyang December 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
