Sochi's gay scene
Gay rights activist Vladislav Slavsky (L) poses for a photograph with his boyfriend, who wants to remain anonymous, in a park near the Black Sea promenade in Sochi, south western Russia, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Gay rights activist Vladislav Slavsky poses for a photograph in a construction pipe at the beach in Sochi, south western Russia, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Gay rights activist Vladislav Slavsky (R) poses for a photograph with his boyfriend, who wants to remain anonymous, at the Black Sea promenade in Sochi, south western Russia, October 21, 2013. During Soviet times, Sochi gained a reputation for tolerance but the city's once vibrant gay scene has been shrinking since Russia won the right to host the 2014 Winter Games. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Co-owner of a gay cabaret club, the Mayak, Andrey Tanichev poses for a photograph in his venue in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman walks past gay cabaret club the Mayak in Sochi, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A performer prepares to take part in a drag queen show backstage at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Performers prepare to take part in a drag queen show backstage at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A performer prepares to take part in a drag queen show backstage at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Performers prepare to take part in a drag queen show backstage at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People watch a drag performance at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People watch as a drag queen takes part in a performance at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man participates in a drag performance at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man strips during a drag performance at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
