Civil war looms in South Sudan

<p>South Sudanese refugees wait inside a camp 10 km (6 miles) from al-Salam locality at the border of Sudan's White Nile state, after arriving from Malakal and al-Rank war zones within South Sudan January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

<p>A rocket fired by the SPLA Government forces cruises over a hut burnt by debris created by a previous rocket fired shortly before along the frontline at Mathiang near Bor, South Sudan, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/George Philipas</p>

<p>Geu Madit Kuchlong, an SPLA soldier, stands at his auntie's homestead which has been burnt and ransacked during hostilities in Bor, South Sudan, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/George Philipas</p>

<p>Decomposing bodies of fourteen women and two men are seen packed inside body bags at the St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Leodar district in Bor, South Sudan, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/George Philipas</p>

<p>Deborah Awui shows a bullet wound that she suffered during crossfire in her homestead in Leodar district in Bor, South Sudan, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/George Philipas</p>

<p>SPLA soldiers drive to the frontline at Mathiang from their military base in Bor, South Sudan, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/George Philipas</p>

<p>SPLA soldiers stand as a helicopter is seen after flying a trip to Bor, at Juba airport, South Sudan, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

<p>South Sudan's leader of the government's delegation Nhial Deng Nhial (L) exchanges a signed ceasefire agreement with the head of the rebel delegation General Taban Deng Gai (R) to end more than five weeks of fighting after negotiations in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Birahnu Sebsibe</p>

<p>A Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) soldier, who was wounded in renewed fighting, arrives for medical attention at a clinic in the IDP camp in Minkamen, Awerial January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian</p>

<p>Internally displaced people are gathered in a Catholic church in Malakal January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

<p>SPLA soldiers secure Bor airport, 200 km (124 miles) north of Juba, a day after its recapture by government SPLA forces January 19, 2014. REUTERS/George Philipas</p>

<p>A bush fire is seen burning in Juba January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

<p>SPLA soldiers walk in Bor January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

<p>South Sudanese refugees stand near their temporary shelters at the Tzaipi refugee camp in Adjumani, 471 km (293 miles) north of Uganda's capital Kampala, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu</p>

<p>South Sudanese refugee walk at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State, after arriving from the South Sudanese war zones of Malakal and al-Rank, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

<p>A man, displaced by the fighting in Bor county, unloads his belongings from a boat after arriving in the port of Minkaman, in Awerial county, Lakes state, in South Sudan, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

<p>SPLA soldiers sing as they celebrate in Bentiu, Unity state January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

<p>SPLA soldiers pass by the bodies of rebels killed in recent fighting in Bentiu, Unity state January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

<p>A displaced man, undergoing treatments for his injuries, is seen at a United Nations hospital at Tomping camp, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the UN near South Sudan's capital Juba January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

<p>A displaced mother watches over her sick child at a United Nations hospital at Tomping camp, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the UN, near South Sudan's capital Juba January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

<p>Marines and sailors with Special-Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response help U.S. citizens into a Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules airplane during an evacuation of personnel from the U.S. Embassy, in this handout photo taken in Juba, South Sudan, January 3, 2014, courtesy of the U.S. Marines. REUTERS/U.S. Marines/Staff Sgt. Robert L. Fisher III/Handout via Reuters</p>

<p>Bangladeshi police officers from the U.N. operation queue as they arrive in South Sudan international airport in Juba December 31, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

<p>An aerial view of Malakal town in South Sudan, 497km (308 miles) northeast of capital Juba, is seen along River Nile, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

<p>South Sudanese army soldiers are seen guarding Malakal town, 497km (308 miles) northeast of capital Juba, December 30, 2013 after retaking the town from rebel fighters. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

<p>A South Sudan army soldier stands next to a machine gun mounted on a truck in Malakal town, 497km (308 miles) northeast of capital Juba, December 30, 2013 after retaking the town from rebel fighters. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

<p>South Sudan army soldiers look on in Malakal town, 497km (308 miles) northeast of capital Juba, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

<p>A South Sudan army soldier stands next to a machine gun mounted on a truck in Malakal town, 497km (308 miles) northeast of capital Juba, December 30, 2013 a few days after retaking the town from rebel fighters. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

<p>People walk past burnt shops in the South Sudanese town of Malakal town, 497km (308 miles) northeast of capital Juba, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

<p>A South Sudan military personnel with a gunshot wound to his leg rests on a bed as he undergoes medical treatment at the general military hospital in the capital Juba December 28, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

<p>A South Sudanese girl living in the North reacts during Christmas Day celebrations at a Catholic church in the Umbada locality of Omdurman, December 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

<p>A general view of a camp for displaced people set up in a United Nations compound in Bor, 108 miles northwest from capital Juba, December 25, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

<p>A South Sudan army soldier holds a cigarette and his weapon in Bor, 108 miles northwest from capital Juba, December 25, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

<p>South Sudan army soldiers hold their weapons as they ride on a truck in Bor, 180 km (108 miles) northwest from capital Juba December 25, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

<p>The body of a dead rebel killed by South Sudan army soldiers during a gunfight, lies on the ground near Bor Airport, 180km (108 miles) northwest from capital Juba December 25, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

<p>A man from Dinka tribe holds his AK 47 rifle in front of cows in a Dinka cattle herders camp near Rumbek, capital of the Lakes State in central South Sudan, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>SPLA soldiers jump from a vehicle in Juba, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>An internally displaced boy walks next to barbed wire inside a United Nations Missions in Sudan compound in Juba, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>South Sudan's President Salva Kiir wipes his face during a news conference in Juba December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A military tank patrols along one of the main roads in the South Sudanese capital Juba December 16, 2013. TREUTERS/Hakim George</p>

