Photos of the week

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

A cow, which escaped from a truck, attacks a farmer trying to catch it in Liangdun village of Nangang township, Anhui province, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Palestinian civil defence volunteers paddle a boat to evacuate people from their houses that are flooded with rainwater as a poster depicting Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad is seen on a building, in the northern Gaza Strip, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

A dog riding in a car passes a fire burning near the access road to Pfeiffer Ridge in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Students hold each other for warmth as they sleep during a break in between high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

An internally displaced man holds his son inside a United Nations Missions in Sudan compound in Juba, South Sudan, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Members of the Coney Island Polar Bear Club warm up before swimming at the beach at Coney Island in New York, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

A man gestures as he calls for help at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Tareek Al-Bab area of Aleppo, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

A North Korean employee works in a factory of a South Korean company at the Joint Industrial Park in Kaesong industrial zone, a few miles inside North Korea from the heavily fortified border, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Police officers clash with supporters of the native Indian community during a protest outside the Indian museum, next to the Maracana stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

President Obama, his wife Michelle and their daughter Sasha check out the funny face by one of a team of elves - made up of former patients of the Children's National Medical Center - who greeted the Obamas as they arrived for a taping of the Christmas in Washington television benefit program at the National Building Museum in Washington, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Bodies of passengers lie beside a bus after it fell off an elevated expressway and crashed into a van below in Taguig city, south of Manila, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

A flock of migrating cranes is seen at the Hula Lake Ornithology and Nature Park in northern Israel December 20, 2013. The Hula Valley is a stopping point for hundreds of species of birds along their migration route between the northern and southern hemispheres. REUTERS/Nir Elias (ISRAEL - Tags: ANIMALS ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich (L) gives a wink to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a signing ceremony after a meeting of the Russian-Ukrainian Interstate Commission at the Kremlin in Moscow, December 17, 2013. Russia is planning to buy $15 billion worth of Ukraine's upcoming eurobonds using money from a sovereign wealth fund this year and next, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday....more

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Initiates walk on a field as they pose in Qunu, in the Eastern Cape, south Africa, December 15, 2013. EREUTERS/Siegfried Modola

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

U.S. Marines assist Sudanese Ibrahim Osman, one of two Sudanese detainees released from the Guantanomo facility in Cuba, as he disembarks from an U.S. Air Force plane in Khartoum Airport, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

A journalist, wearing slippers to protect the glass floor, stands in the 'Step into the Void' installation during a press visit at the Aiguille du Midi mountain peak above Chamonix, in the French Alps, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Penguins wear Santa Claus costumes during a promotional event for Christmas at an amusement park in Yongin, south of Seoul, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

A child cries as her mother (not pictured) works to earn money by carrying bricks at a brick factory in Lalitpur, Nepal, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Blind man Cecil Williams pets his service dog Orlando as he is hugged by police officer Anthony Duncan following a press conference in New York, December 18, 2013. Williams fell on the subway tracks with Orlando and Duncan was the first officer on the tracks to render aid. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Aisha 11, carries coal to be used for cooking and heating from a brick-making factory in Jalalabad, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz

