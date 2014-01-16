版本:
2014年 1月 16日

Violence in Central African Republic

<p>An Anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph in the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

An Anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph in the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

2014年 1月 16日

An Anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph in the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>People load their belongings onto a truck as they prepare to leave during a repatriation by road to Chad at the capital Bangui, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

People load their belongings onto a truck as they prepare to leave during a repatriation by road to Chad atmore

2014年 1月 16日

People load their belongings onto a truck as they prepare to leave during a repatriation by road to Chad at the capital Bangui, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>Anti-balaka militiamen are seen on the outskirts of the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Anti-balaka militiamen are seen on the outskirts of the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

2014年 1月 16日

Anti-balaka militiamen are seen on the outskirts of the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>A woman is pictured at a temporary camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the airport of the capital Bangui, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A woman is pictured at a temporary camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the airport of the capital Bangui, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

2014年 1月 16日

A woman is pictured at a temporary camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the airport of the capital Bangui, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>A boy fetches water from a well near a camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the airport of the capital Bangui, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A boy fetches water from a well near a camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the airport of the capital Bangui, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

2014年 1月 16日

A boy fetches water from a well near a camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the airport of the capital Bangui, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>A man smiles as he carries palm leaves to sleep on at an anti-balaka militia camp in the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man smiles as he carries palm leaves to sleep on at an anti-balaka militia camp in the capital of the Cenmore

2014年 1月 16日

A man smiles as he carries palm leaves to sleep on at an anti-balaka militia camp in the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>A woman cries during the funeral of a man who was killed in the Central African Republic capital Bangui, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A woman cries during the funeral of a man who was killed in the Central African Republic capital Bangui, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

2014年 1月 16日

A woman cries during the funeral of a man who was killed in the Central African Republic capital Bangui, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>A general view shows a part of the temporary camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the airport of the capital Bangui, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A general view shows a part of the temporary camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the airport ofmore

2014年 1月 16日

A general view shows a part of the temporary camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the airport of the capital Bangui, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>Gendamerie escort a funeral procession of a man who was killed in the Central African Republic capital Bangui, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Gendamerie escort a funeral procession of a man who was killed in the Central African Republic capital Bangui, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

2014年 1月 16日

Gendamerie escort a funeral procession of a man who was killed in the Central African Republic capital Bangui, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>A police officer inspects a man at a checkpoint on the outskirts of the capital Bangui, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A police officer inspects a man at a checkpoint on the outskirts of the capital Bangui, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

2014年 1月 16日

A police officer inspects a man at a checkpoint on the outskirts of the capital Bangui, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>An anti-balaka soldier wears lucky charms around his neck in Ouengo district, 7th arrondissement in Bangui, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

An anti-balaka soldier wears lucky charms around his neck in Ouengo district, 7th arrondissement in Bangui, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

2014年 1月 16日

An anti-balaka soldier wears lucky charms around his neck in Ouengo district, 7th arrondissement in Bangui, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

<p>People react to a speech given by Alexandre-Ferdinand Nguendet, the head of Central African Republic's (CAR) transitional assembly (CNT), at the Gendarmerie headquarters in Bangui, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

People react to a speech given by Alexandre-Ferdinand Nguendet, the head of Central African Republic's (CARmore

2014年 1月 16日

People react to a speech given by Alexandre-Ferdinand Nguendet, the head of Central African Republic's (CAR) transitional assembly (CNT), at the Gendarmerie headquarters in Bangui, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>Nigerians airlifted from the Central African Republic load trucks with their belongings as they prepare to travel to their states across Nigeria, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Nigeria, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde</p>

Nigerians airlifted from the Central African Republic load trucks with their belongings as they prepare to more

2014年 1月 16日

Nigerians airlifted from the Central African Republic load trucks with their belongings as they prepare to travel to their states across Nigeria, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Nigeria, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

<p>A displaced refugee woman, escaping the violence, tries to access the humanitarian aid distribution site at the airport outside the capital Bangui, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

A displaced refugee woman, escaping the violence, tries to access the humanitarian aid distribution site atmore

2014年 1月 16日

A displaced refugee woman, escaping the violence, tries to access the humanitarian aid distribution site at the airport outside the capital Bangui, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

<p>Chadian citizens embark with their belongings into a taxi outside the Chad embassy in Bangui to head towards the airport January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

Chadian citizens embark with their belongings into a taxi outside the Chad embassy in Bangui to head towards the airport January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

2014年 1月 16日

Chadian citizens embark with their belongings into a taxi outside the Chad embassy in Bangui to head towards the airport January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

<p>A displaced refugee girl sells bags of oil at the sprawling camp at the airport outside the capital Bangui, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

A displaced refugee girl sells bags of oil at the sprawling camp at the airport outside the capital Bangui, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

2014年 1月 16日

A displaced refugee girl sells bags of oil at the sprawling camp at the airport outside the capital Bangui, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

<p>A French soldier patrols past a house on fire at a village in Bossangoa, north of the Central African Republic's capital Bangui, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

A French soldier patrols past a house on fire at a village in Bossangoa, north of the Central African Repubmore

2014年 1月 16日

A French soldier patrols past a house on fire at a village in Bossangoa, north of the Central African Republic's capital Bangui, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

<p>Relatives of Yanguere Richard, 21, mourn after viewing his remains at the family home in the country's capital Bangui, December 27, 2013. Richard was killed in the inter-religious fighting that has broken out in Bangui. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

Relatives of Yanguere Richard, 21, mourn after viewing his remains at the family home in the country's capimore

2014年 1月 16日

Relatives of Yanguere Richard, 21, mourn after viewing his remains at the family home in the country's capital Bangui, December 27, 2013. Richard was killed in the inter-religious fighting that has broken out in Bangui. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

<p>A woman, fleeing escalating violence in the Central African Republic, holds an immigration document to her face at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Nigeria, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde</p>

A woman, fleeing escalating violence in the Central African Republic, holds an immigration document to her more

2014年 1月 16日

A woman, fleeing escalating violence in the Central African Republic, holds an immigration document to her face at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Nigeria, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

<p>A boy rests on a wheelchair from wounds sustained in a grenade attack, at the Complex Pediatric Hospital in Bangui, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

A boy rests on a wheelchair from wounds sustained in a grenade attack, at the Complex Pediatric Hospital in Bangui, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

2014年 1月 16日

A boy rests on a wheelchair from wounds sustained in a grenade attack, at the Complex Pediatric Hospital in Bangui, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

<p>A woman, displaced as a result of religious violence, braids the hair of her daughter who is nursing an injury at a hospital in Bossangao, north of capital Bangui in the Central African Republic, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

A woman, displaced as a result of religious violence, braids the hair of her daughter who is nursing an injmore

2014年 1月 16日

A woman, displaced as a result of religious violence, braids the hair of her daughter who is nursing an injury at a hospital in Bossangao, north of capital Bangui in the Central African Republic, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

<p>Red Cross workers prepare the ground to bury the dead in Bangui, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

Red Cross workers prepare the ground to bury the dead in Bangui, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

2014年 1月 16日

Red Cross workers prepare the ground to bury the dead in Bangui, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

<p>French soldiers take positions during a daytime patrol in Bangui, where shooting continued overnight in the neighborhoods around the capital, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

French soldiers take positions during a daytime patrol in Bangui, where shooting continued overnight in themore

2014年 1月 16日

French soldiers take positions during a daytime patrol in Bangui, where shooting continued overnight in the neighborhoods around the capital, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

<p>Members of the Christian faith leave the Bangui Cathedral after celebrating a daytime Christmas mass due the imposed overnight curfew in capital Bangui, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

Members of the Christian faith leave the Bangui Cathedral after celebrating a daytime Christmas mass due thmore

2014年 1月 16日

Members of the Christian faith leave the Bangui Cathedral after celebrating a daytime Christmas mass due the imposed overnight curfew in capital Bangui, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

<p>Christian girls attend a daytime mass to celebrate Christmas due to an overnight curfew imposed around the capital Bangui, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

Christian girls attend a daytime mass to celebrate Christmas due to an overnight curfew imposed around the capital Bangui, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

2014年 1月 16日

Christian girls attend a daytime mass to celebrate Christmas due to an overnight curfew imposed around the capital Bangui, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

<p>A Chadian Muslim girl stands at the doorway to her house in the KM5 neighborhood in the capital Bangui, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

A Chadian Muslim girl stands at the doorway to her house in the KM5 neighborhood in the capital Bangui, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

2014年 1月 16日

A Chadian Muslim girl stands at the doorway to her house in the KM5 neighborhood in the capital Bangui, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

<p>A wounded man is attended to by a doctor from Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) at a clinic in capital Bangui, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

A wounded man is attended to by a doctor from Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) at a clinimore

2014年 1月 16日

A wounded man is attended to by a doctor from Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) at a clinic in capital Bangui, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

<p>Multinational Force of Central Africa soldiers search men along l'avenue Boganda in Bangui, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

Multinational Force of Central Africa soldiers search men along l'avenue Boganda in Bangui, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

2014年 1月 16日

Multinational Force of Central Africa soldiers search men along l'avenue Boganda in Bangui, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

<p>A man carries looted pots on Jackson Bridge in Bangui, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

A man carries looted pots on Jackson Bridge in Bangui, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

2014年 1月 16日

A man carries looted pots on Jackson Bridge in Bangui, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

<p>The legs of a wounded man (L) and that of a woman tied together are seen at a clinic ran by Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) in Bangui, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

The legs of a wounded man (L) and that of a woman tied together are seen at a clinic ran by Medecins Sans Fmore

2014年 1月 16日

The legs of a wounded man (L) and that of a woman tied together are seen at a clinic ran by Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) in Bangui, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

<p>A child sleeps at a temporary camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in a church building in the Central African Republic capital of Bangui, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

A child sleeps at a temporary camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in a church building in the Centrmore

2014年 1月 16日

A child sleeps at a temporary camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in a church building in the Central African Republic capital of Bangui, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

<p>People carry looted goods on Jackson Bridge in Bangui, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

People carry looted goods on Jackson Bridge in Bangui, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

2014年 1月 16日

People carry looted goods on Jackson Bridge in Bangui, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

<p>Multinational Force of Central Africa soldiers search residents and their car along l'avenue Boganda in Bangui, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

Multinational Force of Central Africa soldiers search residents and their car along l'avenue Boganda in Bangui, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

2014年 1月 16日

Multinational Force of Central Africa soldiers search residents and their car along l'avenue Boganda in Bangui, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

<p>A body lies on a sidewalk in Central African Republic's capital Bangui, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

A body lies on a sidewalk in Central African Republic's capital Bangui, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

2014年 1月 16日

A body lies on a sidewalk in Central African Republic's capital Bangui, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

<p>Internally displaced people escaping violence, walk on a road at Bangui Mpoko International Airport where they are taking shelter, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Herve Serefio</p>

Internally displaced people escaping violence, walk on a road at Bangui Mpoko International Airport where tmore

2014年 1月 16日

Internally displaced people escaping violence, walk on a road at Bangui Mpoko International Airport where they are taking shelter, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Herve Serefio

