版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 12月 26日 星期四 11:15 BJT

The legacy of Kalashnikov

<p>Mikhail Kalashnikov, the designer of the assault rifle that has killed more people than any other firearm in the world, died at age 94, Russian officials said. The inventor said pride in his iconic invention was mixed with the pain of seeing it used by criminals and child soldiers. Kalashnikov holds an AK-47 automatic rifle during the opening of an exhibition showing his gun, February 20, 1997. REUTERS</p>

Mikhail Kalashnikov, the designer of the assault rifle that has killed more people than any other firearm imore

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

Mikhail Kalashnikov, the designer of the assault rifle that has killed more people than any other firearm in the world, died at age 94, Russian officials said. The inventor said pride in his iconic invention was mixed with the pain of seeing it used by criminals and child soldiers. Kalashnikov holds an AK-47 automatic rifle during the opening of an exhibition showing his gun, February 20, 1997. REUTERS

Close
1 / 34
<p>Issam Abdel Satter, 24, carries a Kalashnikov rifle in this photograph taken before he killed himself yesterday in a suicide car bomb attack on a pro-Israeli militia in South Lebanon, April 9, 1985. Satter, a member of the Lebanese branch of the Arab Baath party, killed or wounded eight civilians and militiamen in the attack. REUTERS</p>

Issam Abdel Satter, 24, carries a Kalashnikov rifle in this photograph taken before he killed himself yestemore

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

Issam Abdel Satter, 24, carries a Kalashnikov rifle in this photograph taken before he killed himself yesterday in a suicide car bomb attack on a pro-Israeli militia in South Lebanon, April 9, 1985. Satter, a member of the Lebanese branch of the Arab Baath party, killed or wounded eight civilians and militiamen in the attack. REUTERS

Close
2 / 34
<p>Tamil guerrilla fighters from TELO (Tamil Eelam Liberation Organization), armed with AK-47 rifles, return to their camp after a confrontation with government troops in Sri Lanka in 1986. REUTERS</p>

Tamil guerrilla fighters from TELO (Tamil Eelam Liberation Organization), armed with AK-47 rifles, return tmore

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

Tamil guerrilla fighters from TELO (Tamil Eelam Liberation Organization), armed with AK-47 rifles, return to their camp after a confrontation with government troops in Sri Lanka in 1986. REUTERS

Close
3 / 34
<p>Afghan women carry Soviet AK-47s during a parade of village defense forces in 1988. REUTERS/Richard Ellis</p>

Afghan women carry Soviet AK-47s during a parade of village defense forces in 1988. REUTERS/Richard Ellismore

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

Afghan women carry Soviet AK-47s during a parade of village defense forces in 1988. REUTERS/Richard Ellis

Close
4 / 34
<p>Former Libyan Leader Muammar Gaddafi's pregnant bodyguard chats with a colleague October 16, 1989, outside a Presidential residence in Mersa Matruh, Egypt. Gaddafi drove to Egypt for talks with then-President Hosni Mubarak after 12 years of hostility. Gaddafi's security detail includes several women equipped with Soviet-made AK-47 assault rifles. REUTERS/Frederic Neema</p>

Former Libyan Leader Muammar Gaddafi's pregnant bodyguard chats with a colleague October 16, 1989, outside more

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

Former Libyan Leader Muammar Gaddafi's pregnant bodyguard chats with a colleague October 16, 1989, outside a Presidential residence in Mersa Matruh, Egypt. Gaddafi drove to Egypt for talks with then-President Hosni Mubarak after 12 years of hostility. Gaddafi's security detail includes several women equipped with Soviet-made AK-47 assault rifles. REUTERS/Frederic Neema

Close
5 / 34
<p>A soldier takes cover during a battle between the army, backed up by armed civilians, and pro-Ceausescu supporters, around the government headquarters in downtown Bucharest, December 24, 1989. More than 1,000 Romanians were killed across Romania during clashes between demonstrators and Ceausescu's security forces, in what amounted to eastern Europe's most violent anti-communist revolution. The country's communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu was toppled and shot on Christmas Day, 1989. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A soldier takes cover during a battle between the army, backed up by armed civilians, and pro-Ceausescu supmore

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

A soldier takes cover during a battle between the army, backed up by armed civilians, and pro-Ceausescu supporters, around the government headquarters in downtown Bucharest, December 24, 1989. More than 1,000 Romanians were killed across Romania during clashes between demonstrators and Ceausescu's security forces, in what amounted to eastern Europe's most violent anti-communist revolution. The country's communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu was toppled and shot on Christmas Day, 1989. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
6 / 34
<p>A soldier with Charles Taylor's NPFL aims his AK-47 at rival forces in front of a wooden booth painted with the Liberian flag, May 3, 1996, during heavy street battles in downtown Monrovia. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka</p>

A soldier with Charles Taylor's NPFL aims his AK-47 at rival forces in front of a wooden booth painted withmore

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

A soldier with Charles Taylor's NPFL aims his AK-47 at rival forces in front of a wooden booth painted with the Liberian flag, May 3, 1996, during heavy street battles in downtown Monrovia. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka

Close
7 / 34
<p>A Chechen rebel cradling his Kalashnikov takes advantage of a lull in fighting to rest in a bunker in the capital of Grozny, August 22,1996. REUTERS/Ulli Michel</p>

A Chechen rebel cradling his Kalashnikov takes advantage of a lull in fighting to rest in a bunker in the cmore

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

A Chechen rebel cradling his Kalashnikov takes advantage of a lull in fighting to rest in a bunker in the capital of Grozny, August 22,1996. REUTERS/Ulli Michel

Close
8 / 34
<p>Korean businessman Richard Rhee holds an AK-47 rifle at one of his five grocery stores in the Los Angeles area on April 16, 1993. The rifle is one of about 35 weapons he owns, which he has on hand to protect his stores. Korean owned businesses were heavily damaged in riots the year before in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Dan Groshong</p>

Korean businessman Richard Rhee holds an AK-47 rifle at one of his five grocery stores in the Los Angeles amore

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

Korean businessman Richard Rhee holds an AK-47 rifle at one of his five grocery stores in the Los Angeles area on April 16, 1993. The rifle is one of about 35 weapons he owns, which he has on hand to protect his stores. Korean owned businesses were heavily damaged in riots the year before in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Dan Groshong

Close
9 / 34
<p>A Palestinian police cadet rolls as an armed Palestinian trainer fires a shot into the sand from his AK-47 during a live-fire drill in this training base south of Hebron, November 18, 1996. REUTERS</p>

A Palestinian police cadet rolls as an armed Palestinian trainer fires a shot into the sand from his AK-47 more

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

A Palestinian police cadet rolls as an armed Palestinian trainer fires a shot into the sand from his AK-47 during a live-fire drill in this training base south of Hebron, November 18, 1996. REUTERS

Close
10 / 34
<p>An Albanian youth riding on the back of a motorcycle holds up his Kalashnikov in one hand and an Albanian flag in the other, April 20, 1997. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen</p>

An Albanian youth riding on the back of a motorcycle holds up his Kalashnikov in one hand and an Albanian fmore

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

An Albanian youth riding on the back of a motorcycle holds up his Kalashnikov in one hand and an Albanian flag in the other, April 20, 1997. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Close
11 / 34
<p>An Albanian fires his Russian made AK-47 in celebration of the unofficial election victory of the Albania's Socialist party in the rebellious port town of Vlore, June 29, 1997. REUTERS/Oleg Popov</p>

An Albanian fires his Russian made AK-47 in celebration of the unofficial election victory of the Albania'smore

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

An Albanian fires his Russian made AK-47 in celebration of the unofficial election victory of the Albania's Socialist party in the rebellious port town of Vlore, June 29, 1997. REUTERS/Oleg Popov

Close
12 / 34
<p>Iraqi officers explain to a student volunteer how to use a Kalashnikov machine gun at Baghdad University, February 2, 1998. Iraqi men and women of all ages answered a government call to sign up for gun training. REUTERS</p>

Iraqi officers explain to a student volunteer how to use a Kalashnikov machine gun at Baghdad University, Fmore

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

Iraqi officers explain to a student volunteer how to use a Kalashnikov machine gun at Baghdad University, February 2, 1998. Iraqi men and women of all ages answered a government call to sign up for gun training. REUTERS

Close
13 / 34
<p>Young Belarussian cadets assemble a Kalashnikov machine gun at the Suvorovskoe military school, November 30, 1998. The school trains boys for their future service in the army while giving them a secondary education. REUTERS</p>

Young Belarussian cadets assemble a Kalashnikov machine gun at the Suvorovskoe military school, November 30more

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

Young Belarussian cadets assemble a Kalashnikov machine gun at the Suvorovskoe military school, November 30, 1998. The school trains boys for their future service in the army while giving them a secondary education. REUTERS

Close
14 / 34
<p>Teenage boys learn how to use AK-47s in the jungles of Pidie district in Indonesia's rebellious province of Aceh on November 20, 1999. REUTERS</p>

Teenage boys learn how to use AK-47s in the jungles of Pidie district in Indonesia's rebellious province ofmore

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

Teenage boys learn how to use AK-47s in the jungles of Pidie district in Indonesia's rebellious province of Aceh on November 20, 1999. REUTERS

Close
15 / 34
<p>An Italian policeman inspects a container after customs officers seized more than 8,000 Kalashnikovs and other weapons on a ship at the Southern Italian port of Gioia Tauro, April 20, 2004. The arms, worth about six milllion euros, were discovered aboard a ship arriving from Romania on its way to the United States. REUTERS/Antonio Condorelli</p>

An Italian policeman inspects a container after customs officers seized more than 8,000 Kalashnikovs and otmore

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

An Italian policeman inspects a container after customs officers seized more than 8,000 Kalashnikovs and other weapons on a ship at the Southern Italian port of Gioia Tauro, April 20, 2004. The arms, worth about six milllion euros, were discovered aboard a ship arriving from Romania on its way to the United States. REUTERS/Antonio Condorelli

Close
16 / 34
<p>Sixteen-year-old Hafiz poses with a Kalashnikov assault rifle as he guards the top of a hill beside an empty swimming pool in the Afghan capital Kabul on May 26, 2004. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Sixteen-year-old Hafiz poses with a Kalashnikov assault rifle as he guards the top of a hill beside an emptmore

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

Sixteen-year-old Hafiz poses with a Kalashnikov assault rifle as he guards the top of a hill beside an empty swimming pool in the Afghan capital Kabul on May 26, 2004. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
17 / 34
<p>Venezuelan civil reservists hold up their new Russian-supplied Kalashnikovs while they parade in the rain in Caracas, August 11, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Venezuelan civil reservists hold up their new Russian-supplied Kalashnikovs while they parade in the rain imore

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

Venezuelan civil reservists hold up their new Russian-supplied Kalashnikovs while they parade in the rain in Caracas, August 11, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
18 / 34
<p>Iraqi police stand over a detained al Qaeda suspect following a raid in the eastern Iraqi town of Baquba, July 8, 2007. REUTERS/Helmiy al-Azawi</p>

Iraqi police stand over a detained al Qaeda suspect following a raid in the eastern Iraqi town of Baquba, Jmore

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

Iraqi police stand over a detained al Qaeda suspect following a raid in the eastern Iraqi town of Baquba, July 8, 2007. REUTERS/Helmiy al-Azawi

Close
19 / 34
<p>Soldiers from the Centro de Operaciones Especiales (special force unit), also known as the "COE", take part in a military training exercise at a military base near Managua, Nicaragua, October 20, 2007. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

Soldiers from the Centro de Operaciones Especiales (special force unit), also known as the "COE", take partmore

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

Soldiers from the Centro de Operaciones Especiales (special force unit), also known as the "COE", take part in a military training exercise at a military base near Managua, Nicaragua, October 20, 2007. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
20 / 34
<p>Colombian musician Cesar Lopez performs with his guitar made from the rifle of a demobilized paramilitary member in the Complexo do Alemao slum in Rio de Janeiro, September 30, 2007. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Colombian musician Cesar Lopez performs with his guitar made from the rifle of a demobilized paramilitary mmore

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

Colombian musician Cesar Lopez performs with his guitar made from the rifle of a demobilized paramilitary member in the Complexo do Alemao slum in Rio de Janeiro, September 30, 2007. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
21 / 34
<p>Chadian rebels cheer as they speed across the desert during an attack that led to heavy fighting in the eastern Chadian town of Gos Beida, June 14, 2008. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Chadian rebels cheer as they speed across the desert during an attack that led to heavy fighting in the easmore

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

Chadian rebels cheer as they speed across the desert during an attack that led to heavy fighting in the eastern Chadian town of Gos Beida, June 14, 2008. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
22 / 34
<p>A Cambodian soldier crouches in a trench during fighting near Engel field near the disputed 900-year-old Preah Vihear temple in Preah Vihear province, 337 miles north of Phnom Penh, October 15, 2008. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea</p>

A Cambodian soldier crouches in a trench during fighting near Engel field near the disputed 900-year-old Prmore

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

A Cambodian soldier crouches in a trench during fighting near Engel field near the disputed 900-year-old Preah Vihear temple in Preah Vihear province, 337 miles north of Phnom Penh, October 15, 2008. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea

Close
23 / 34
<p>A prisoner (C) screams while being beaten by government troops just outside Goma in eastern Congo, November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A prisoner (C) screams while being beaten by government troops just outside Goma in eastern Congo, Novembermore

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

A prisoner (C) screams while being beaten by government troops just outside Goma in eastern Congo, November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
24 / 34
<p>A Palestinian boy wearing an Islamic Jihad headband looks at a Palestinian militant during an anti-Israel rally in Gaza, December 19, 2008. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A Palestinian boy wearing an Islamic Jihad headband looks at a Palestinian militant during an anti-Israel rmore

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

A Palestinian boy wearing an Islamic Jihad headband looks at a Palestinian militant during an anti-Israel rally in Gaza, December 19, 2008. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
25 / 34
<p>A government soldier holds her infant at Mushake in eastern Congo, January 26, 2009. REUTERS/Alissa Everett</p>

A government soldier holds her infant at Mushake in eastern Congo, January 26, 2009. REUTERS/Alissa Everettmore

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

A government soldier holds her infant at Mushake in eastern Congo, January 26, 2009. REUTERS/Alissa Everett

Close
26 / 34
<p>Taliban militants with their weapons pose for pictures in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan, January 30, 2009. REUTERS</p>

Taliban militants with their weapons pose for pictures in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan, January 3more

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

Taliban militants with their weapons pose for pictures in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan, January 30, 2009. REUTERS

Close
27 / 34
<p>Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers walk through a poppy field as they patrol in stronghold of Panjwaii in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, April 12, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers walk through a poppy field as they patrol in stronghold of Panjwaii in more

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers walk through a poppy field as they patrol in stronghold of Panjwaii in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, April 12, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
28 / 34
<p>Paramilitary policemen take part in an anti-terrorism drill at a military base in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, April 16, 2009. REUTERS</p>

Paramilitary policemen take part in an anti-terrorism drill at a military base in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autmore

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

Paramilitary policemen take part in an anti-terrorism drill at a military base in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, April 16, 2009. REUTERS

Close
29 / 34
<p>A suspected militant, still holding his weapon in hand, lies on the ground after he was shot dead by police in a jungle in Thailand's Yala province, about 674 miles south of Bangkok, September 2, 2009. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom</p>

A suspected militant, still holding his weapon in hand, lies on the ground after he was shot dead by policemore

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

A suspected militant, still holding his weapon in hand, lies on the ground after he was shot dead by police in a jungle in Thailand's Yala province, about 674 miles south of Bangkok, September 2, 2009. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Close
30 / 34
<p>A soldier stands guard upon the arrival of a plane carrying Yemen's Former Deputy Prime Minister Sadiq Amin Abu-Rass at Sanaa international airport, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

A soldier stands guard upon the arrival of a plane carrying Yemen's Former Deputy Prime Minister Sadiq Aminmore

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

A soldier stands guard upon the arrival of a plane carrying Yemen's Former Deputy Prime Minister Sadiq Amin Abu-Rass at Sanaa international airport, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
31 / 34
<p>Brianna, 9, of the North Florida Survival Group hands an AK-47 rifle to Jim Foster, 57, the group's leader, before heading out to conduct enemy contact drills during a field training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. The group trains children and adults alike to handle weapons and survive in the wild. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

Brianna, 9, of the North Florida Survival Group hands an AK-47 rifle to Jim Foster, 57, the group's leader,more

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

Brianna, 9, of the North Florida Survival Group hands an AK-47 rifle to Jim Foster, 57, the group's leader, before heading out to conduct enemy contact drills during a field training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. The group trains children and adults alike to handle weapons and survive in the wild. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
32 / 34
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon as he looks through a hole in the wall in the al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Aleppo, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon as he looks through a hole in the wall in the al-Khalidiya neigmore

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon as he looks through a hole in the wall in the al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Aleppo, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
33 / 34
<p>A man from Dinka tribe holds his AK-47 rifle in front of cows in a Dinka cattle herders camp near Rumbek, capital of the Lakes State in central South Sudan, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A man from Dinka tribe holds his AK-47 rifle in front of cows in a Dinka cattle herders camp near Rumbek, cmore

2013年 12月 26日 星期四

A man from Dinka tribe holds his AK-47 rifle in front of cows in a Dinka cattle herders camp near Rumbek, capital of the Lakes State in central South Sudan, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
34 / 34
重播
下一图片集
Big surf contest

Big surf contest

下一个

Big surf contest

Big surf contest

The best big wave riders in the world battled against six local wildcards from Spain's Basque Country.

2013年 12月 24日
Pussy Riot: The early years

Pussy Riot: The early years

The members of Pussy Riot before forming the punk band.

2013年 12月 23日
Shipyards of Shanghai

Shipyards of Shanghai

While state-owned and better quality private shipyards have enough construction orders to keep busy into 2015 or 2016, the future looks grim for the rest, many...

2013年 12月 21日
Santa season

Santa season

From SantaCon to scuba Santas, tis the season for Kris Kringle to appear.

2013年 12月 21日

精选图集

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐