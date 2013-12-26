The legacy of Kalashnikov
Mikhail Kalashnikov, the designer of the assault rifle that has killed more people than any other firearm imore
Mikhail Kalashnikov, the designer of the assault rifle that has killed more people than any other firearm in the world, died at age 94, Russian officials said. The inventor said pride in his iconic invention was mixed with the pain of seeing it used by criminals and child soldiers. Kalashnikov holds an AK-47 automatic rifle during the opening of an exhibition showing his gun, February 20, 1997. REUTERS
Issam Abdel Satter, 24, carries a Kalashnikov rifle in this photograph taken before he killed himself yestemore
Issam Abdel Satter, 24, carries a Kalashnikov rifle in this photograph taken before he killed himself yesterday in a suicide car bomb attack on a pro-Israeli militia in South Lebanon, April 9, 1985. Satter, a member of the Lebanese branch of the Arab Baath party, killed or wounded eight civilians and militiamen in the attack. REUTERS
Tamil guerrilla fighters from TELO (Tamil Eelam Liberation Organization), armed with AK-47 rifles, return tmore
Tamil guerrilla fighters from TELO (Tamil Eelam Liberation Organization), armed with AK-47 rifles, return to their camp after a confrontation with government troops in Sri Lanka in 1986. REUTERS
Afghan women carry Soviet AK-47s during a parade of village defense forces in 1988. REUTERS/Richard Ellismore
Afghan women carry Soviet AK-47s during a parade of village defense forces in 1988. REUTERS/Richard Ellis
Former Libyan Leader Muammar Gaddafi's pregnant bodyguard chats with a colleague October 16, 1989, outside more
Former Libyan Leader Muammar Gaddafi's pregnant bodyguard chats with a colleague October 16, 1989, outside a Presidential residence in Mersa Matruh, Egypt. Gaddafi drove to Egypt for talks with then-President Hosni Mubarak after 12 years of hostility. Gaddafi's security detail includes several women equipped with Soviet-made AK-47 assault rifles. REUTERS/Frederic Neema
A soldier takes cover during a battle between the army, backed up by armed civilians, and pro-Ceausescu supmore
A soldier takes cover during a battle between the army, backed up by armed civilians, and pro-Ceausescu supporters, around the government headquarters in downtown Bucharest, December 24, 1989. More than 1,000 Romanians were killed across Romania during clashes between demonstrators and Ceausescu's security forces, in what amounted to eastern Europe's most violent anti-communist revolution. The country's communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu was toppled and shot on Christmas Day, 1989. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A soldier with Charles Taylor's NPFL aims his AK-47 at rival forces in front of a wooden booth painted withmore
A soldier with Charles Taylor's NPFL aims his AK-47 at rival forces in front of a wooden booth painted with the Liberian flag, May 3, 1996, during heavy street battles in downtown Monrovia. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
A Chechen rebel cradling his Kalashnikov takes advantage of a lull in fighting to rest in a bunker in the cmore
A Chechen rebel cradling his Kalashnikov takes advantage of a lull in fighting to rest in a bunker in the capital of Grozny, August 22,1996. REUTERS/Ulli Michel
Korean businessman Richard Rhee holds an AK-47 rifle at one of his five grocery stores in the Los Angeles amore
Korean businessman Richard Rhee holds an AK-47 rifle at one of his five grocery stores in the Los Angeles area on April 16, 1993. The rifle is one of about 35 weapons he owns, which he has on hand to protect his stores. Korean owned businesses were heavily damaged in riots the year before in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Dan Groshong
A Palestinian police cadet rolls as an armed Palestinian trainer fires a shot into the sand from his AK-47 more
A Palestinian police cadet rolls as an armed Palestinian trainer fires a shot into the sand from his AK-47 during a live-fire drill in this training base south of Hebron, November 18, 1996. REUTERS
An Albanian youth riding on the back of a motorcycle holds up his Kalashnikov in one hand and an Albanian fmore
An Albanian youth riding on the back of a motorcycle holds up his Kalashnikov in one hand and an Albanian flag in the other, April 20, 1997. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
An Albanian fires his Russian made AK-47 in celebration of the unofficial election victory of the Albania'smore
An Albanian fires his Russian made AK-47 in celebration of the unofficial election victory of the Albania's Socialist party in the rebellious port town of Vlore, June 29, 1997. REUTERS/Oleg Popov
Iraqi officers explain to a student volunteer how to use a Kalashnikov machine gun at Baghdad University, Fmore
Iraqi officers explain to a student volunteer how to use a Kalashnikov machine gun at Baghdad University, February 2, 1998. Iraqi men and women of all ages answered a government call to sign up for gun training. REUTERS
Young Belarussian cadets assemble a Kalashnikov machine gun at the Suvorovskoe military school, November 30more
Young Belarussian cadets assemble a Kalashnikov machine gun at the Suvorovskoe military school, November 30, 1998. The school trains boys for their future service in the army while giving them a secondary education. REUTERS
Teenage boys learn how to use AK-47s in the jungles of Pidie district in Indonesia's rebellious province ofmore
Teenage boys learn how to use AK-47s in the jungles of Pidie district in Indonesia's rebellious province of Aceh on November 20, 1999. REUTERS
An Italian policeman inspects a container after customs officers seized more than 8,000 Kalashnikovs and otmore
An Italian policeman inspects a container after customs officers seized more than 8,000 Kalashnikovs and other weapons on a ship at the Southern Italian port of Gioia Tauro, April 20, 2004. The arms, worth about six milllion euros, were discovered aboard a ship arriving from Romania on its way to the United States. REUTERS/Antonio Condorelli
Sixteen-year-old Hafiz poses with a Kalashnikov assault rifle as he guards the top of a hill beside an emptmore
Sixteen-year-old Hafiz poses with a Kalashnikov assault rifle as he guards the top of a hill beside an empty swimming pool in the Afghan capital Kabul on May 26, 2004. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Venezuelan civil reservists hold up their new Russian-supplied Kalashnikovs while they parade in the rain imore
Venezuelan civil reservists hold up their new Russian-supplied Kalashnikovs while they parade in the rain in Caracas, August 11, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Iraqi police stand over a detained al Qaeda suspect following a raid in the eastern Iraqi town of Baquba, Jmore
Iraqi police stand over a detained al Qaeda suspect following a raid in the eastern Iraqi town of Baquba, July 8, 2007. REUTERS/Helmiy al-Azawi
Soldiers from the Centro de Operaciones Especiales (special force unit), also known as the "COE", take partmore
Soldiers from the Centro de Operaciones Especiales (special force unit), also known as the "COE", take part in a military training exercise at a military base near Managua, Nicaragua, October 20, 2007. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Colombian musician Cesar Lopez performs with his guitar made from the rifle of a demobilized paramilitary mmore
Colombian musician Cesar Lopez performs with his guitar made from the rifle of a demobilized paramilitary member in the Complexo do Alemao slum in Rio de Janeiro, September 30, 2007. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Chadian rebels cheer as they speed across the desert during an attack that led to heavy fighting in the easmore
Chadian rebels cheer as they speed across the desert during an attack that led to heavy fighting in the eastern Chadian town of Gos Beida, June 14, 2008. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Cambodian soldier crouches in a trench during fighting near Engel field near the disputed 900-year-old Prmore
A Cambodian soldier crouches in a trench during fighting near Engel field near the disputed 900-year-old Preah Vihear temple in Preah Vihear province, 337 miles north of Phnom Penh, October 15, 2008. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea
A prisoner (C) screams while being beaten by government troops just outside Goma in eastern Congo, Novembermore
A prisoner (C) screams while being beaten by government troops just outside Goma in eastern Congo, November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Palestinian boy wearing an Islamic Jihad headband looks at a Palestinian militant during an anti-Israel rmore
A Palestinian boy wearing an Islamic Jihad headband looks at a Palestinian militant during an anti-Israel rally in Gaza, December 19, 2008. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A government soldier holds her infant at Mushake in eastern Congo, January 26, 2009. REUTERS/Alissa Everettmore
A government soldier holds her infant at Mushake in eastern Congo, January 26, 2009. REUTERS/Alissa Everett
Taliban militants with their weapons pose for pictures in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan, January 3more
Taliban militants with their weapons pose for pictures in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan, January 30, 2009. REUTERS
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers walk through a poppy field as they patrol in stronghold of Panjwaii in more
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers walk through a poppy field as they patrol in stronghold of Panjwaii in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, April 12, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Paramilitary policemen take part in an anti-terrorism drill at a military base in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autmore
Paramilitary policemen take part in an anti-terrorism drill at a military base in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, April 16, 2009. REUTERS
A suspected militant, still holding his weapon in hand, lies on the ground after he was shot dead by policemore
A suspected militant, still holding his weapon in hand, lies on the ground after he was shot dead by police in a jungle in Thailand's Yala province, about 674 miles south of Bangkok, September 2, 2009. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
A soldier stands guard upon the arrival of a plane carrying Yemen's Former Deputy Prime Minister Sadiq Aminmore
A soldier stands guard upon the arrival of a plane carrying Yemen's Former Deputy Prime Minister Sadiq Amin Abu-Rass at Sanaa international airport, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Brianna, 9, of the North Florida Survival Group hands an AK-47 rifle to Jim Foster, 57, the group's leader,more
Brianna, 9, of the North Florida Survival Group hands an AK-47 rifle to Jim Foster, 57, the group's leader, before heading out to conduct enemy contact drills during a field training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. The group trains children and adults alike to handle weapons and survive in the wild. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon as he looks through a hole in the wall in the al-Khalidiya neigmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon as he looks through a hole in the wall in the al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Aleppo, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A man from Dinka tribe holds his AK-47 rifle in front of cows in a Dinka cattle herders camp near Rumbek, cmore
A man from Dinka tribe holds his AK-47 rifle in front of cows in a Dinka cattle herders camp near Rumbek, capital of the Lakes State in central South Sudan, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
