Car bomb in Egypt
A damaged car is seen near a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo,more
A damaged car is seen near a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
An injured man recuperates in hospital after an explosion at a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta citymore
An injured man recuperates in hospital after an explosion at a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansoura in Dakahlyia province, northeast of Cairo December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
People look at the damage after an explosion near a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansourmore
People look at the damage after an explosion near a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansoura in Dakahlyia province, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
The building of the Directorate of Security is pictured after an explosion in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Damore
The building of the Directorate of Security is pictured after an explosion in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A police officer inspects the site of a bomb attack in front of the building of the Directorate of Securitymore
A police officer inspects the site of a bomb attack in front of the building of the Directorate of Security in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
An injured man recuperates in hospital after an explosion at a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta citymore
An injured man recuperates in hospital after an explosion at a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansoura in Dakahlyia province, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A boy walks past debris at the site of an explosion at the Building of the Directorate of Security in Egyptmore
A boy walks past debris at the site of an explosion at the Building of the Directorate of Security in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
An injured girl recuperates in hospital after an explosion at a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta citmore
An injured girl recuperates in hospital after an explosion at a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansoura in Dakahlyia province, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A damaged car is seen after an explosion near a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansoura inmore
A damaged car is seen after an explosion near a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansoura in Dakahlyia province, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A man looks at debris after an explosion near a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansoura inmore
A man looks at debris after an explosion near a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansoura in Dakahlyia province, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Dr. Maha Rabat (L), Minister of Health and Population, speaks to an injured boy receiving medical treatmentmore
Dr. Maha Rabat (L), Minister of Health and Population, speaks to an injured boy receiving medical treatment at a hospital after an explosion outside the police headquarters in Mansoura, Dakahlia, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A riot police officer stands outside the building of the Directorate of Security after an explosion in Egypmore
A riot police officer stands outside the building of the Directorate of Security after an explosion in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A boy stands on debris at the site of an explosion at the Building of Directorate of Security in Egypt's Nimore
A boy stands on debris at the site of an explosion at the Building of Directorate of Security in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Police officers investigate the site of a bomb attack near the Building of the Directorate of Security in Emore
Police officers investigate the site of a bomb attack near the Building of the Directorate of Security in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
The damaged is seen after an explosion at a security building in Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 2more
The damaged is seen after an explosion at a security building in Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
