图片 | 2013年 12月 25日 星期三 00:05 BJT

Car bomb in Egypt

<p>A damaged car is seen near a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

<p>An injured man recuperates in hospital after an explosion at a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansoura in Dakahlyia province, northeast of Cairo December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

<p>People look at the damage after an explosion near a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansoura in Dakahlyia province, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

<p>The building of the Directorate of Security is pictured after an explosion in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

<p>A police officer inspects the site of a bomb attack in front of the building of the Directorate of Security in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

<p>An injured man recuperates in hospital after an explosion at a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansoura in Dakahlyia province, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

<p>A boy walks past debris at the site of an explosion at the Building of the Directorate of Security in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

<p>An injured girl recuperates in hospital after an explosion at a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansoura in Dakahlyia province, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

<p>A damaged car is seen after an explosion near a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansoura in Dakahlyia province, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

<p>A man looks at debris after an explosion near a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansoura in Dakahlyia province, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

<p>Dr. Maha Rabat (L), Minister of Health and Population, speaks to an injured boy receiving medical treatment at a hospital after an explosion outside the police headquarters in Mansoura, Dakahlia, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

<p>A riot police officer stands outside the building of the Directorate of Security after an explosion in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

<p>A boy stands on debris at the site of an explosion at the Building of Directorate of Security in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

<p>Police officers investigate the site of a bomb attack near the Building of the Directorate of Security in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

<p>The damaged is seen after an explosion at a security building in Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

