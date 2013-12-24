Christmas after a typhoon
A typhoon survivor decorates a Christmas tree amidst the rubble of destroyed houses in Tacloban city in cenmore
A typhoon survivor decorates a Christmas tree amidst the rubble of destroyed houses in Tacloban city in central Philippines December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Children, who are victims of super typhoon Haiyan, decorate their improvised Christmas tree with empty cansmore
Children, who are victims of super typhoon Haiyan, decorate their improvised Christmas tree with empty cans and bottles at the ravaged town of Tanuan, Leyte province, central Philippines, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Victims of super Typhoon Haiyan decorate their improvised Christmas tree with different appliances, plasticmore
Victims of super Typhoon Haiyan decorate their improvised Christmas tree with different appliances, plastic plates and toys which they salvaged at the ravaged town of Anibong, Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Darren Fabella, 6, lights candles for his departed friend, a victim of the onslaught of super typhoon Haiyamore
Darren Fabella, 6, lights candles for his departed friend, a victim of the onslaught of super typhoon Haiyan a month ago, who was buried in a vacant lot on Christmas Eve in front of a Catholic church in San Joaquin town in Palo, Leyte province central Philippines, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Children survivors of super Typhoon Haiyan decorate an improvised Christmas tree with their Christmas wishemore
Children survivors of super Typhoon Haiyan decorate an improvised Christmas tree with their Christmas wishes inside a evacuation centre in Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A typhoon survivor decorates a Christmas tree amidst the rubble of destroyed houses in Tacloban city in cenmore
A typhoon survivor decorates a Christmas tree amidst the rubble of destroyed houses in Tacloban city in central Philippines, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Survivors of Super Typhoon Haiyan queue during a gift giving activity inside an astrodome at Tacloban city,more
Survivors of Super Typhoon Haiyan queue during a gift giving activity inside an astrodome at Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Survivors of Super Typhoon Haiyan receive gift packages from International Container Terminal Services (ICTmore
Survivors of Super Typhoon Haiyan receive gift packages from International Container Terminal Services (ICTS) officials dressed in Santa Clause costumes during a gift giving activity inside a astrodome at Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Ruben Miraflor, 15, a survivor of Super Typhoon Haiyan, decorates a Christmas tree placed along a main stremore
Ruben Miraflor, 15, a survivor of Super Typhoon Haiyan, decorates a Christmas tree placed along a main street at Magallanes town in Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Nora Yara, a victim of super typhoon Haiyan, decorates a Christmas tree along a devastated area of Sagkahanmore
Nora Yara, a victim of super typhoon Haiyan, decorates a Christmas tree along a devastated area of Sagkahan town, Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A giant Christmas lantern is seen in a devastated area of Magallanes town, Tacloban city, central Philippinmore
A giant Christmas lantern is seen in a devastated area of Magallanes town, Tacloban city, central Philippines December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Victims of super Typhoon Haiyan decorate their improvised Christmas tree with empty cans and bottles at themore
Victims of super Typhoon Haiyan decorate their improvised Christmas tree with empty cans and bottles at the ravaged town of Anibong, Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Children eat their free meals during Christmas celebrations at the town of Bislig, Tanauan in Leyte provincmore
Children eat their free meals during Christmas celebrations at the town of Bislig, Tanauan in Leyte province, central Philippines December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Children survivors of super Typhoon Haiyan show off teddy bears which they received during a Christmas giftmore
Children survivors of super Typhoon Haiyan show off teddy bears which they received during a Christmas gift giving activity inside a astrodome at Tacloban city, central Philippines December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A Christmas tree is displayed on the roof of a makeshift shelter as a typhoon survivor clear the debris fromore
A Christmas tree is displayed on the roof of a makeshift shelter as a typhoon survivor clear the debris from ruins of his family's house in Tacloban city in central Philippines December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Devotees shelter themselves from the rain with umbrellas during a mass at dawn inside a metropolitan Cathedmore
Devotees shelter themselves from the rain with umbrellas during a mass at dawn inside a metropolitan Cathedral damaged by super typhoon Haiyan last month, in Palo, Leyte province, central Philippines December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Children, who are victims of super typhoon Haiyan, stand beside an improvised Christmas tree decorated withmore
Children, who are victims of super typhoon Haiyan, stand beside an improvised Christmas tree decorated with empty cans and bottles at the ravaged town of Tanuan, Leyte province, central Philippines December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A Christmas lantern hangs in the ravaged town of Magallanes, Tacloban city, central Philippines December 19more
A Christmas lantern hangs in the ravaged town of Magallanes, Tacloban city, central Philippines December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Survivors of super Typhoon Haiyan queue during a gift giving activity inside a astrodome at Tacloban city, more
Survivors of super Typhoon Haiyan queue during a gift giving activity inside a astrodome at Tacloban city, central Philippines December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Victims of the onslaught of super typhoon Haiyan a month ago, wait in line to kiss a figurine of baby Jesusmore
Victims of the onslaught of super typhoon Haiyan a month ago, wait in line to kiss a figurine of baby Jesus during a Christmas Eve mass at a Catholic church in San Joaquin town in Palo, Leyte province central Philippines December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
下一个
Top stories of 2013
The biggest news stories from the past year.
Car bomb in Egypt
A car bomb explodes at a police compound in Egypt's Nile Delta, prompting the cabinet to declare Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization.
Christmas in Brooklyn
Holiday decorations in the New York borough.
Putin vs. Pussy Riot
Two members of the Russian punk protest band are freed from prison.
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.