Christmas after a typhoon

<p>A typhoon survivor decorates a Christmas tree amidst the rubble of destroyed houses in Tacloban city in central Philippines December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A typhoon survivor decorates a Christmas tree amidst the rubble of destroyed houses in Tacloban city in central Philippines December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Children, who are victims of super typhoon Haiyan, decorate their improvised Christmas tree with empty cans and bottles at the ravaged town of Tanuan, Leyte province, central Philippines, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Children, who are victims of super typhoon Haiyan, decorate their improvised Christmas tree with empty cans and bottles at the ravaged town of Tanuan, Leyte province, central Philippines, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>Victims of super Typhoon Haiyan decorate their improvised Christmas tree with different appliances, plastic plates and toys which they salvaged at the ravaged town of Anibong, Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Victims of super Typhoon Haiyan decorate their improvised Christmas tree with different appliances, plastic plates and toys which they salvaged at the ravaged town of Anibong, Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>Darren Fabella, 6, lights candles for his departed friend, a victim of the onslaught of super typhoon Haiyan a month ago, who was buried in a vacant lot on Christmas Eve in front of a Catholic church in San Joaquin town in Palo, Leyte province central Philippines, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Darren Fabella, 6, lights candles for his departed friend, a victim of the onslaught of super typhoon Haiyan a month ago, who was buried in a vacant lot on Christmas Eve in front of a Catholic church in San Joaquin town in Palo, Leyte province central Philippines, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>Children survivors of super Typhoon Haiyan decorate an improvised Christmas tree with their Christmas wishes inside a evacuation centre in Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Children survivors of super Typhoon Haiyan decorate an improvised Christmas tree with their Christmas wishes inside a evacuation centre in Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>A typhoon survivor decorates a Christmas tree amidst the rubble of destroyed houses in Tacloban city in central Philippines, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A typhoon survivor decorates a Christmas tree amidst the rubble of destroyed houses in Tacloban city in central Philippines, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Survivors of Super Typhoon Haiyan queue during a gift giving activity inside an astrodome at Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Survivors of Super Typhoon Haiyan queue during a gift giving activity inside an astrodome at Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>Survivors of Super Typhoon Haiyan receive gift packages from International Container Terminal Services (ICTS) officials dressed in Santa Clause costumes during a gift giving activity inside a astrodome at Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Survivors of Super Typhoon Haiyan receive gift packages from International Container Terminal Services (ICTS) officials dressed in Santa Clause costumes during a gift giving activity inside a astrodome at Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>Ruben Miraflor, 15, a survivor of Super Typhoon Haiyan, decorates a Christmas tree placed along a main street at Magallanes town in Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Ruben Miraflor, 15, a survivor of Super Typhoon Haiyan, decorates a Christmas tree placed along a main street at Magallanes town in Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>Nora Yara, a victim of super typhoon Haiyan, decorates a Christmas tree along a devastated area of Sagkahan town, Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Nora Yara, a victim of super typhoon Haiyan, decorates a Christmas tree along a devastated area of Sagkahan town, Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>A giant Christmas lantern is seen in a devastated area of Magallanes town, Tacloban city, central Philippines December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

A giant Christmas lantern is seen in a devastated area of Magallanes town, Tacloban city, central Philippines December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>Victims of super Typhoon Haiyan decorate their improvised Christmas tree with empty cans and bottles at the ravaged town of Anibong, Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Victims of super Typhoon Haiyan decorate their improvised Christmas tree with empty cans and bottles at the ravaged town of Anibong, Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>Children eat their free meals during Christmas celebrations at the town of Bislig, Tanauan in Leyte province, central Philippines December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Children eat their free meals during Christmas celebrations at the town of Bislig, Tanauan in Leyte province, central Philippines December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>Children survivors of super Typhoon Haiyan show off teddy bears which they received during a Christmas gift giving activity inside a astrodome at Tacloban city, central Philippines December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Children survivors of super Typhoon Haiyan show off teddy bears which they received during a Christmas gift giving activity inside a astrodome at Tacloban city, central Philippines December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>A Christmas tree is displayed on the roof of a makeshift shelter as a typhoon survivor clear the debris from ruins of his family's house in Tacloban city in central Philippines December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A Christmas tree is displayed on the roof of a makeshift shelter as a typhoon survivor clear the debris from ruins of his family's house in Tacloban city in central Philippines December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Devotees shelter themselves from the rain with umbrellas during a mass at dawn inside a metropolitan Cathedral damaged by super typhoon Haiyan last month, in Palo, Leyte province, central Philippines December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Devotees shelter themselves from the rain with umbrellas during a mass at dawn inside a metropolitan Cathedral damaged by super typhoon Haiyan last month, in Palo, Leyte province, central Philippines December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>Children, who are victims of super typhoon Haiyan, stand beside an improvised Christmas tree decorated with empty cans and bottles at the ravaged town of Tanuan, Leyte province, central Philippines December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Children, who are victims of super typhoon Haiyan, stand beside an improvised Christmas tree decorated with empty cans and bottles at the ravaged town of Tanuan, Leyte province, central Philippines December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>A Christmas lantern hangs in the ravaged town of Magallanes, Tacloban city, central Philippines December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

A Christmas lantern hangs in the ravaged town of Magallanes, Tacloban city, central Philippines December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>Survivors of super Typhoon Haiyan queue during a gift giving activity inside a astrodome at Tacloban city, central Philippines December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Survivors of super Typhoon Haiyan queue during a gift giving activity inside a astrodome at Tacloban city, central Philippines December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>Victims of the onslaught of super typhoon Haiyan a month ago, wait in line to kiss a figurine of baby Jesus during a Christmas Eve mass at a Catholic church in San Joaquin town in Palo, Leyte province central Philippines December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Victims of the onslaught of super typhoon Haiyan a month ago, wait in line to kiss a figurine of baby Jesus during a Christmas Eve mass at a Catholic church in San Joaquin town in Palo, Leyte province central Philippines December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

