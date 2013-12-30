版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 12月 30日 星期一 23:46 BJT

Made in Italy, by Chinese workers

<p>Chinese immigrant workers look on as police officers conduct a check at a textile factory in Prato, Italy, December 9, 2013. Prato, the historical capital of Italy's textile business, has attracted the largest concentration of Chinese-run industry in Europe within less than 20 years. Yet Prato is also a thriving hub of illegality committed by both Italians and Chinese, a byproduct of globalization gone wrong, some people in the city say. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Chinese immigrant workers look on as police officers conduct a check at a textile factory in Prato, Italy, more

2013年 12月 30日 星期一

Chinese immigrant workers look on as police officers conduct a check at a textile factory in Prato, Italy, December 9, 2013. Prato, the historical capital of Italy's textile business, has attracted the largest concentration of Chinese-run industry in Europe within less than 20 years. Yet Prato is also a thriving hub of illegality committed by both Italians and Chinese, a byproduct of globalization gone wrong, some people in the city say. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
1 / 15
<p>Chinese immigrants look on as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. There are nearly 5,000 workshops run by Chinese immigrants in Prato, which largely turn out cheap clothing for fast-fashion companies in Italy and across Europe. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Chinese immigrants look on as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, Decemore

2013年 12月 30日 星期一

Chinese immigrants look on as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. There are nearly 5,000 workshops run by Chinese immigrants in Prato, which largely turn out cheap clothing for fast-fashion companies in Italy and across Europe. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
2 / 15
<p>A police officer checks the passport of a Chinese immigrant at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. Up to two thirds of the Chinese in Prato are illegal immigrants, according to local authorities. About 90 percent of the Chinese factories -- virtually all of which are rented out to Chinese entrepreneurs by Italians who own the buildings -- break the law in various ways, says Aldo Milone, the city councillor in charge of security. This includes using fabric smuggled from China, evading taxes and grossly violating health and labor regulations. This month a fire, which prosecutors suspect was set off by an electric stove, killed seven workers as they slept in cardboard cubicles at a workshop. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A police officer checks the passport of a Chinese immigrant at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, Decembmore

2013年 12月 30日 星期一

A police officer checks the passport of a Chinese immigrant at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. Up to two thirds of the Chinese in Prato are illegal immigrants, according to local authorities. About 90 percent of the Chinese factories -- virtually all of which are rented out to Chinese entrepreneurs by Italians who own the buildings -- break the law in various ways, says Aldo Milone, the city councillor in charge of security. This includes using fabric smuggled from China, evading taxes and grossly violating health and labor regulations. This month a fire, which prosecutors suspect was set off by an electric stove, killed seven workers as they slept in cardboard cubicles at a workshop. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
3 / 15
<p>Shen Jianhe (C) looks on with other Chinese immigrants as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. The 38-year-old mother of four sewed trousers by day and slept in a plasterboard cubicle hidden behind a wooden wardrobe by night at the Shen Wu factory - until the police shut it down. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Shen Jianhe (C) looks on with other Chinese immigrants as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu temore

2013年 12月 30日 星期一

Shen Jianhe (C) looks on with other Chinese immigrants as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. The 38-year-old mother of four sewed trousers by day and slept in a plasterboard cubicle hidden behind a wooden wardrobe by night at the Shen Wu factory - until the police shut it down. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
4 / 15
<p>A police officer checks the documents of a Chinese immigrant at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. Many illegal immigrants arrive on three-month tourist visas but stay in Italy for a few years, until they make enough money to go back to China. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A police officer checks the documents of a Chinese immigrant at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, Decemmore

2013年 12月 30日 星期一

A police officer checks the documents of a Chinese immigrant at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. Many illegal immigrants arrive on three-month tourist visas but stay in Italy for a few years, until they make enough money to go back to China. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
5 / 15
<p>A paper that reads "Equipment confiscated" is seen on an industrial sewing machine as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. Part of the problem is that 60 percent of Chinese workshops last just two years, often closing and reopening under a different name to evade checks by tax authorities. Illegal immigrants found by the police are ordered to leave Italy within five days, but there is no way of making sure that they actually do so, said city councillor Aldo Milone. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A paper that reads "Equipment confiscated" is seen on an industrial sewing machine as police officers condumore

2013年 12月 30日 星期一

A paper that reads "Equipment confiscated" is seen on an industrial sewing machine as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. Part of the problem is that 60 percent of Chinese workshops last just two years, often closing and reopening under a different name to evade checks by tax authorities. Illegal immigrants found by the police are ordered to leave Italy within five days, but there is no way of making sure that they actually do so, said city councillor Aldo Milone. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
6 / 15
<p>A Chinese immigrant looks on as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A Chinese immigrant looks on as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, Demore

2013年 12月 30日 星期一

A Chinese immigrant looks on as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
7 / 15
<p>A Chinese immigrant stands near his room as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A Chinese immigrant stands near his room as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory more

2013年 12月 30日 星期一

A Chinese immigrant stands near his room as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
8 / 15
<p>A Chinese immigrant takes out frozen fish from a freezer as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. Shen Wu factory workers had regularly sat at their sewing machines for up to 14 hours a day. Li Hong, 29, had been working there for nearly a month, every day, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A Chinese immigrant takes out frozen fish from a freezer as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu more

2013年 12月 30日 星期一

A Chinese immigrant takes out frozen fish from a freezer as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. Shen Wu factory workers had regularly sat at their sewing machines for up to 14 hours a day. Li Hong, 29, had been working there for nearly a month, every day, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
9 / 15
<p>Shen Jianhe looks on as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Shen Jianhe looks on as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9more

2013年 12月 30日 星期一

Shen Jianhe looks on as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
10 / 15
<p>A Chinese immigrant gestures as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A Chinese immigrant gestures as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, Demore

2013年 12月 30日 星期一

A Chinese immigrant gestures as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
11 / 15
<p>An industrial sewing machine is pictured as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

An industrial sewing machine is pictured as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory more

2013年 12月 30日 星期一

An industrial sewing machine is pictured as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
12 / 15
<p>A Chinese immigrant makes a phone call as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A Chinese immigrant makes a phone call as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory inmore

2013年 12月 30日 星期一

A Chinese immigrant makes a phone call as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
13 / 15
<p>Chinese immigrants pack their belongings after police officers finished checking the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Chinese immigrants pack their belongings after police officers finished checking the Shen Wu textile factormore

2013年 12月 30日 星期一

Chinese immigrants pack their belongings after police officers finished checking the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
14 / 15
<p>A Chinese immigrant looks on as police officers conduct a check at a textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A Chinese immigrant looks on as police officers conduct a check at a textile factory in Prato, December 9, more

2013年 12月 30日 星期一

A Chinese immigrant looks on as police officers conduct a check at a textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Beirut bombing

Beirut bombing

下一个

Beirut bombing

Beirut bombing

Mourners laid to rest former Lebanese Minister Mohamad Chatah after he and six others were killed by a car bomb in Beirut.

2013年 12月 30日
China celebrates Mao

China celebrates Mao

China marks the 120th anniversary of Chairman Mao's birth.

2013年 12月 28日
Remembering the tsunami

Remembering the tsunami

Memorial events are held across Asia in memory of the waves that crashed ashore with little warning on December 26, 2004, killing at least 226,000 people in...

2013年 12月 27日
The legacy of Kalashnikov

The legacy of Kalashnikov

A look back at the legacy of Mikhail Kalashnikov, the designer of the AK-47 assault rifle. Known as the weapon of choice for guerrillas, the gun has been used...

2013年 12月 26日

精选图集

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State�s base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group�s Syrian stronghold.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐