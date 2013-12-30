Fukushima's homeless workers
Shizuya Nishiyama, a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, speaks during an interview with Reuters at Senmore
Shizuya Nishiyama, a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, speaks during an interview with Reuters at Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 18, 2013. Nishiyama says he briefly worked for Shuto, a firm with Fukushima decontamination contracts, clearing rubble. He now sleeps on a cardboard box in Sendai Station. He says he left after a dispute over wages, one of several he has had with construction firms, including two handling decontamination jobs. REUTERS/Issei Kato
The signboard of Sendai Station is seen under the moonlight in Sendai, northern Japan, December 17, 2013. Rmore
The signboard of Sendai Station is seen under the moonlight in Sendai, northern Japan, December 17, 2013. Recruiters for firms with Fukushima decontamination contracts often prowl the station, seeking people willing to accept minimum wage for one of the most undesirable jobs in the industrialized world: working on the $35 billion, taxpayer-funded effort to clean up radioactive fallout. The cleanup effort is being dogged by both a lack of oversight and a shortage of workers, according to a Reuters analysis. Below the subcontractors, a shadowy network of gangsters and illegal brokers who hire homeless men has also become active in Fukushima. Ministry of Environment contracts in the most radioactive areas of Fukushima prefecture are particularly lucrative because the government pays an additional $100 in hazard allowance per day for each worker. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Homeless men snuggle in sleeping bags inside a fountain and on bench seats at an underground passage near Smore
Homeless men snuggle in sleeping bags inside a fountain and on bench seats at an underground passage near Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A homeless man snuggles in a sleeping bag on a bench at an underground passage near Sendai Station in Sendamore
A homeless man snuggles in a sleeping bag on a bench at an underground passage near Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Plastic bags containing belongings of homeless men are placed on a signpost at an underground passage near more
Plastic bags containing belongings of homeless men are placed on a signpost at an underground passage near Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Shizuya Nishiyama (R), a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, and an another homeless man sleep on the gmore
Shizuya Nishiyama (R), a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, and an another homeless man sleep on the ground as a passerby walks past at a concourse of Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People walk on an overhead bridge near Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 17, 2013. REUTERSmore
People walk on an overhead bridge near Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Shizuya Nishiyama, a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, rests on a bench at a park near Sendai Stationmore
Shizuya Nishiyama, a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, rests on a bench at a park near Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A sign board for recruitment is displayed at Shuto Kogyo's dormitory for workers as snow falls in Tome, Miymore
A sign board for recruitment is displayed at Shuto Kogyo's dormitory for workers as snow falls in Tome, Miyagi prefecture, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Antoni Slodkowski
Workers' boots are seen through a window at Shuto Kogyo's dormitory for workers in Tome, Miyagi prefecture,more
Workers' boots are seen through a window at Shuto Kogyo's dormitory for workers in Tome, Miyagi prefecture, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Antoni Slodkowski
Seiji Sasa, a 67-year-old former professional wrestling promoter, speaks during an interview with Reuters amore
Seiji Sasa, a 67-year-old former professional wrestling promoter, speaks during an interview with Reuters at his home in Sendai, northern Japan, December 18, 2013. Sasa was photographed by undercover police recruiting homeless men at the Sendai train station to work in the nuclear cleanup. "I don't ask questions; that's not my job," Sasa said in an interview with Reuters. "I just find people and send them to work. I send them and get money in exchange. That's it. I don't get involved in what happens after that." REUTERS/Issei Kato
Shizuya Nishiyama, a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, speaks during an interview with Reuters at Senmore
Shizuya Nishiyama, a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, speaks during an interview with Reuters at Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Shizuya Nishiyama, a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, shows a notebook for radioactive exposure manamore
Shizuya Nishiyama, a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, shows a notebook for radioactive exposure management for workers involved in the cleanup of areas affected by the Fukushima nuclear disaster at Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Shizuya Nishiyama, a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, poses for a photo in front of an automatic ticmore
Shizuya Nishiyama, a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, poses for a photo in front of an automatic ticket barrier at Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Shizuya Nishiyama, a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, takes an escalator at Sendai Station in Sendaimore
Shizuya Nishiyama, a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, takes an escalator at Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A homeless man rests on the ground at a concourse of Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 17,more
A homeless man rests on the ground at a concourse of Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
下一个
Made in Italy, by Chinese workers
Thousands of Chinese live and work in poor conditions in Prato, Italy, making clothes bearing the prized "Made in Italy" label for fast-fashion companies across...
Beirut bombing
Mourners laid to rest former Lebanese Minister Mohamad Chatah after he and six others were killed by a car bomb in Beirut.
China celebrates Mao
China marks the 120th anniversary of Chairman Mao's birth.
Remembering the tsunami
Memorial events are held across Asia in memory of the waves that crashed ashore with little warning on December 26, 2004, killing at least 226,000 people in...
精选图集
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State�s base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group�s Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.