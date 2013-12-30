版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 12月 31日 星期二 03:50 BJT

Fukushima's homeless workers

<p>Shizuya Nishiyama, a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, speaks during an interview with Reuters at Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 18, 2013. Nishiyama says he briefly worked for Shuto, a firm with Fukushima decontamination contracts, clearing rubble. He now sleeps on a cardboard box in Sendai Station. He says he left after a dispute over wages, one of several he has had with construction firms, including two handling decontamination jobs. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Shizuya Nishiyama, a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, speaks during an interview with Reuters at Senmore

2013年 12月 31日 星期二

Shizuya Nishiyama, a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, speaks during an interview with Reuters at Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 18, 2013. Nishiyama says he briefly worked for Shuto, a firm with Fukushima decontamination contracts, clearing rubble. He now sleeps on a cardboard box in Sendai Station. He says he left after a dispute over wages, one of several he has had with construction firms, including two handling decontamination jobs. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
1 / 16
<p>The signboard of Sendai Station is seen under the moonlight in Sendai, northern Japan, December 17, 2013. Recruiters for firms with Fukushima decontamination contracts often prowl the station, seeking people willing to accept minimum wage for one of the most undesirable jobs in the industrialized world: working on the $35 billion, taxpayer-funded effort to clean up radioactive fallout. The cleanup effort is being dogged by both a lack of oversight and a shortage of workers, according to a Reuters analysis. Below the subcontractors, a shadowy network of gangsters and illegal brokers who hire homeless men has also become active in Fukushima. Ministry of Environment contracts in the most radioactive areas of Fukushima prefecture are particularly lucrative because the government pays an additional $100 in hazard allowance per day for each worker. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

The signboard of Sendai Station is seen under the moonlight in Sendai, northern Japan, December 17, 2013. Rmore

2013年 12月 31日 星期二

The signboard of Sendai Station is seen under the moonlight in Sendai, northern Japan, December 17, 2013. Recruiters for firms with Fukushima decontamination contracts often prowl the station, seeking people willing to accept minimum wage for one of the most undesirable jobs in the industrialized world: working on the $35 billion, taxpayer-funded effort to clean up radioactive fallout. The cleanup effort is being dogged by both a lack of oversight and a shortage of workers, according to a Reuters analysis. Below the subcontractors, a shadowy network of gangsters and illegal brokers who hire homeless men has also become active in Fukushima. Ministry of Environment contracts in the most radioactive areas of Fukushima prefecture are particularly lucrative because the government pays an additional $100 in hazard allowance per day for each worker. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
2 / 16
<p>Homeless men snuggle in sleeping bags inside a fountain and on bench seats at an underground passage near Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Homeless men snuggle in sleeping bags inside a fountain and on bench seats at an underground passage near Smore

2013年 12月 31日 星期二

Homeless men snuggle in sleeping bags inside a fountain and on bench seats at an underground passage near Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
3 / 16
<p>A homeless man snuggles in a sleeping bag on a bench at an underground passage near Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A homeless man snuggles in a sleeping bag on a bench at an underground passage near Sendai Station in Sendamore

2013年 12月 31日 星期二

A homeless man snuggles in a sleeping bag on a bench at an underground passage near Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
4 / 16
<p>Plastic bags containing belongings of homeless men are placed on a signpost at an underground passage near Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Plastic bags containing belongings of homeless men are placed on a signpost at an underground passage near more

2013年 12月 31日 星期二

Plastic bags containing belongings of homeless men are placed on a signpost at an underground passage near Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
5 / 16
<p>Shizuya Nishiyama (R), a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, and an another homeless man sleep on the ground as a passerby walks past at a concourse of Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Shizuya Nishiyama (R), a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, and an another homeless man sleep on the gmore

2013年 12月 31日 星期二

Shizuya Nishiyama (R), a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, and an another homeless man sleep on the ground as a passerby walks past at a concourse of Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
6 / 16
<p>People walk on an overhead bridge near Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

People walk on an overhead bridge near Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 17, 2013. REUTERSmore

2013年 12月 31日 星期二

People walk on an overhead bridge near Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
7 / 16
<p>Shizuya Nishiyama, a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, rests on a bench at a park near Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Shizuya Nishiyama, a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, rests on a bench at a park near Sendai Stationmore

2013年 12月 31日 星期二

Shizuya Nishiyama, a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, rests on a bench at a park near Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
8 / 16
<p>A sign board for recruitment is displayed at Shuto Kogyo's dormitory for workers as snow falls in Tome, Miyagi prefecture, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Antoni Slodkowski</p>

A sign board for recruitment is displayed at Shuto Kogyo's dormitory for workers as snow falls in Tome, Miymore

2013年 12月 31日 星期二

A sign board for recruitment is displayed at Shuto Kogyo's dormitory for workers as snow falls in Tome, Miyagi prefecture, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Antoni Slodkowski

Close
9 / 16
<p>Workers' boots are seen through a window at Shuto Kogyo's dormitory for workers in Tome, Miyagi prefecture, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Antoni Slodkowski</p>

Workers' boots are seen through a window at Shuto Kogyo's dormitory for workers in Tome, Miyagi prefecture,more

2013年 12月 31日 星期二

Workers' boots are seen through a window at Shuto Kogyo's dormitory for workers in Tome, Miyagi prefecture, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Antoni Slodkowski

Close
10 / 16
<p>Seiji Sasa, a 67-year-old former professional wrestling promoter, speaks during an interview with Reuters at his home in Sendai, northern Japan, December 18, 2013. Sasa was photographed by undercover police recruiting homeless men at the Sendai train station to work in the nuclear cleanup. "I don't ask questions; that's not my job," Sasa said in an interview with Reuters. "I just find people and send them to work. I send them and get money in exchange. That's it. I don't get involved in what happens after that." REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Seiji Sasa, a 67-year-old former professional wrestling promoter, speaks during an interview with Reuters amore

2013年 12月 31日 星期二

Seiji Sasa, a 67-year-old former professional wrestling promoter, speaks during an interview with Reuters at his home in Sendai, northern Japan, December 18, 2013. Sasa was photographed by undercover police recruiting homeless men at the Sendai train station to work in the nuclear cleanup. "I don't ask questions; that's not my job," Sasa said in an interview with Reuters. "I just find people and send them to work. I send them and get money in exchange. That's it. I don't get involved in what happens after that." REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
11 / 16
<p>Shizuya Nishiyama, a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, speaks during an interview with Reuters at Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Shizuya Nishiyama, a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, speaks during an interview with Reuters at Senmore

2013年 12月 31日 星期二

Shizuya Nishiyama, a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, speaks during an interview with Reuters at Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
12 / 16
<p>Shizuya Nishiyama, a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, shows a notebook for radioactive exposure management for workers involved in the cleanup of areas affected by the Fukushima nuclear disaster at Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Shizuya Nishiyama, a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, shows a notebook for radioactive exposure manamore

2013年 12月 31日 星期二

Shizuya Nishiyama, a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, shows a notebook for radioactive exposure management for workers involved in the cleanup of areas affected by the Fukushima nuclear disaster at Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
13 / 16
<p>Shizuya Nishiyama, a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, poses for a photo in front of an automatic ticket barrier at Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Shizuya Nishiyama, a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, poses for a photo in front of an automatic ticmore

2013年 12月 31日 星期二

Shizuya Nishiyama, a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, poses for a photo in front of an automatic ticket barrier at Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
14 / 16
<p>Shizuya Nishiyama, a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, takes an escalator at Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Shizuya Nishiyama, a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, takes an escalator at Sendai Station in Sendaimore

2013年 12月 31日 星期二

Shizuya Nishiyama, a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, takes an escalator at Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
15 / 16
<p>A homeless man rests on the ground at a concourse of Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A homeless man rests on the ground at a concourse of Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 17,more

2013年 12月 31日 星期二

A homeless man rests on the ground at a concourse of Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
Made in Italy, by Chinese workers

Made in Italy, by Chinese workers

下一个

Made in Italy, by Chinese workers

Made in Italy, by Chinese workers

Thousands of Chinese live and work in poor conditions in Prato, Italy, making clothes bearing the prized "Made in Italy" label for fast-fashion companies across...

2013年 12月 30日
Beirut bombing

Beirut bombing

Mourners laid to rest former Lebanese Minister Mohamad Chatah after he and six others were killed by a car bomb in Beirut.

2013年 12月 30日
China celebrates Mao

China celebrates Mao

China marks the 120th anniversary of Chairman Mao's birth.

2013年 12月 28日
Remembering the tsunami

Remembering the tsunami

Memorial events are held across Asia in memory of the waves that crashed ashore with little warning on December 26, 2004, killing at least 226,000 people in...

2013年 12月 27日

精选图集

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State�s base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group�s Syrian stronghold.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐