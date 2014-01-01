版本:
World rings in New Year

2014年 1月 1日 星期三

Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day Looney Dook swim at South Queensferry, Scotland January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day Looney Dook swim at South Queensferry, Scotland January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day Looney Dook swim at South Queensferry, Scotland January 1, 2014, REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day Looney Dook swim at South Queensferry, Scotland January 1, 2014, REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Fireworks set off from casino rooftops explode over the Las Vegas Strip just after midnight in Las Vegas, Nevada January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Fireworks set off from casino rooftops explode over the Las Vegas Strip just after midnight in Las Vegas, Nevada January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Partygoers attend the first New Year's Eve celebrations at the Grand Park in Los Angeles, California December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Partygoers attend the first New Year's Eve celebrations at the Grand Park in Los Angeles, California December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

People ride in a car sprayed with words to celebrate the New Year in downtown Beirut, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Shaaban

People ride in a car sprayed with words to celebrate the New Year in downtown Beirut, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Shaaban

Fireworks explode during New Year's celebrations at Martyrs Square in downtown Beirut January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Shaaban

Fireworks explode during New Year's celebrations at Martyrs Square in downtown Beirut January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Shaaban

Diana Vy of Philadelphia strikes a pose as she is photographed by friends amid police and confetti after New Year celebrations in Times Square, Midtown, New York January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Diana Vy of Philadelphia strikes a pose as she is photographed by friends amid police and confetti after New Year celebrations in Times Square, Midtown, New York January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Fireworks go off at midnight on New Year's Eve in Times Square in New York January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Fireworks go off at midnight on New Year's Eve in Times Square in New York January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Revellers take photos while lying in confetti after New Year celebrations in Times Square, Midtown, New York January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Revellers take photos while lying in confetti after New Year celebrations in Times Square, Midtown, New York January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A policeman walks through confetti after it was dropped on revelers at midnight during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

A policeman walks through confetti after it was dropped on revelers at midnight during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Fireworks explode past the Times Square Ball after it dropped to signal the start of the new year in Times Square, Midtown, New York January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Fireworks explode past the Times Square Ball after it dropped to signal the start of the new year in Times Square, Midtown, New York January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Confetti is dropped on revelers at midnight during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Confetti is dropped on revelers at midnight during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

A sailor kisses a woman during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich

A sailor kisses a woman during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich

Miley Cyrus performs for revelers in Times Square during New Year's Eve celebrations in New York December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Miley Cyrus performs for revelers in Times Square during New Year's Eve celebrations in New York December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Confetti is dropped on revelers at midnight during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Confetti is dropped on revelers at midnight during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

A professional diver holds a "Welcome 2014" banner while swimming during New Year celebrations inside a large aquarium at a ocean park in Manila December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A professional diver holds a "Welcome 2014" banner while swimming during New Year celebrations inside a large aquarium at a ocean park in Manila December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Visitors watch a light show as part of a New Year countdown celebration on The Bund in Shanghai January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Visitors watch a light show as part of a New Year countdown celebration on The Bund in Shanghai January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Fireworks explode in the sky over Pyongyang as part of New Year celebrations in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) January 1, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Fireworks explode in the sky over Pyongyang as part of New Year celebrations in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) January 1, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Revellers take part in New Year's celebrations in Coin, near the southern Spanish town of Malaga, early January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Revellers take part in New Year's celebrations in Coin, near the southern Spanish town of Malaga, early January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Fireworks explode during a pyrotechnics show to celebrate the New Year in the coastal city of Valparaiso, northwest of Santiago, Chile, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Fireworks explode during a pyrotechnics show to celebrate the New Year in the coastal city of Valparaiso, northwest of Santiago, Chile, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

People watch fireworks exploding over Copacabana beach during New Year celebrations at the Pavao Pavaozinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

People watch fireworks exploding over Copacabana beach during New Year celebrations at the Pavao Pavaozinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Fireworks explode around the London Eye wheel during New Year celebrations in central London January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Fireworks explode around the London Eye wheel during New Year celebrations in central London January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

People look towards fireworks exploding from Times Square's New Year's Eve Ball during New Year's Eve celebrations at Times Square in New York, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich

People look towards fireworks exploding from Times Square's New Year's Eve Ball during New Year's Eve celebrations at Times Square in New York, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich

Fireworks explode over Independence Square where pro-European integration supporters take part in New Year celebrations, in central Kiev, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Fireworks explode over Independence Square where pro-European integration supporters take part in New Year celebrations, in central Kiev, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Fireworks explode around the London Eye wheel during New Year celebrations in central London January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Fireworks explode around the London Eye wheel during New Year celebrations in central London January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Fireworks explode over Edinburgh Castle during the Hogmanay (New Year) street party celebrations in Edinburgh, Scotland January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Fireworks explode over Edinburgh Castle during the Hogmanay (New Year) street party celebrations in Edinburgh, Scotland January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Fireworks explode over the city of Innsbruck and the Nordkette mountains during New Year celebrations January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Fireworks explode over the city of Innsbruck and the Nordkette mountains during New Year celebrations January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Fireworks explode over the temple of the Parthenon atop the Acropolis hill during New Year's Day celebrations in Athens January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Fireworks explode over the temple of the Parthenon atop the Acropolis hill during New Year's Day celebrations in Athens January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Fireworks explode next to the Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg gate during New Year celebrations in Berlin January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Fireworks explode next to the Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg gate during New Year celebrations in Berlin January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Fireworks explode in the sky during New Year celebrations in Moscow's Red Square January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Fireworks explode in the sky during New Year celebrations in Moscow's Red Square January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Revellers kiss during New Year celebrations in Moscow's Red Square January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Revellers kiss during New Year celebrations in Moscow's Red Square January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Fireworks explode in the skies above Kayawait palace hotel in Yangon, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Fireworks explode in the skies above Kayawait palace hotel in Yangon, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbor at midnight to usher in the new year in Sydney, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbor at midnight to usher in the new year in Sydney, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A man wearing eyewear in the shape of the year 2014 waits for a countdown event to celebrate the arrival of the the new year at the Badaling section of the Great Wall in Beijing, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man wearing eyewear in the shape of the year 2014 waits for a countdown event to celebrate the arrival of the the new year at the Badaling section of the Great Wall in Beijing, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Visitors take pictures and videos during a light show as part of a New Year countdown celebration on the Bund in Shanghai, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Visitors take pictures and videos during a light show as part of a New Year countdown celebration on the Bund in Shanghai, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Light and lasers illuminate the Great Wall of China at the Badaling section in Beijing, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Light and lasers illuminate the Great Wall of China at the Badaling section in Beijing, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Fireworks explode from Taiwan's tallest skyscraper, the Taipei 101, during New Year celebrations in Taipei, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Lau

Fireworks explode from Taiwan's tallest skyscraper, the Taipei 101, during New Year celebrations in Taipei, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Lau

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbor to usher in the new year in Sydney, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbor to usher in the new year in Sydney, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbor to usher in the new year in Sydney, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbor to usher in the new year in Sydney, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbor and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center during a pyrotechnic show in Hong Kong, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbor and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center during a pyrotechnic show in Hong Kong, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Fireworks are seen as a Palestinian waves a Fatah flag to celebrate the new year and the 49th anniversary of the founding of the Fatah movement in Gaza City, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Fireworks are seen as a Palestinian waves a Fatah flag to celebrate the new year and the 49th anniversary of the founding of the Fatah movement in Gaza City, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Fireworks explode near Malaysia's landmark Petronas Twin Towers during New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Fireworks explode near Malaysia's landmark Petronas Twin Towers during New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

A man leads his horse as he walks past a message left by a visitor on New Year's Eve along Karachi's Clifton Beach, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

A man leads his horse as he walks past a message left by a visitor on New Year's Eve along Karachi's Clifton Beach, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

The ball that will drop at midnight is pictured ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The ball that will drop at midnight is pictured ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A Shinto priest takes part in a ritual to bid farewell to 2013 and prepare for the arrival of the new year at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A Shinto priest takes part in a ritual to bid farewell to 2013 and prepare for the arrival of the new year at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A reveler (unseen) writes "2014" with sparklers ahead of New Year's Eve in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A reveler (unseen) writes "2014" with sparklers ahead of New Year's Eve in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

