Stuck in Antarctica
The MV Akademik Shokalskiy is pictured stranded in ice in Antarctica, December 29, 2013. Fog and heavy snomore
The MV Akademik Shokalskiy is pictured stranded in ice in Antarctica, December 29, 2013. Fog and heavy snow mean the 74 passengers on the Russian ship stranded in Antarctica for over a week are likely to ring in the New Year trapped in the ice, as a rescue helicopter on a nearby Chinese ship waits for the weather to clear. The helicopter on board the Snow Dragon will be used after an Australian icebreaker failed to reach the trapped Akademik Shokalskiy, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority said. The Russian ship left New Zealand on November 28 on a privately funded expedition to commemorate the 100th anniversary of an Antarctic journey led by famed Australian explorer Douglas Mawson. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock
A crew member of the Akademik Shokalskiy walks on the snow-covered aft deck of the stranded ship in the Antmore
A crew member of the Akademik Shokalskiy walks on the snow-covered aft deck of the stranded ship in the Antarctic, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock
Chris Fogwill (bottom) and Chris Turney, co-leaders of the Australasian Antarctic Expedition, are pictured more
Chris Fogwill (bottom) and Chris Turney, co-leaders of the Australasian Antarctic Expedition, are pictured below deck in the front hold of the stranded Akademik Shokalskiy, as they prepare equipment in case of a helicopter evacuation, in Antarctica, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock
Barbara Tucker, a passenger aboard the trapped ship MV Akademik Shokalskiy, looks at an Adelie penguin walkmore
Barbara Tucker, a passenger aboard the trapped ship MV Akademik Shokalskiy, looks at an Adelie penguin walking by on the ice off East Antarctica December 29, 2013, some 100 nautical miles east of French Antarctic station Dumont D'Urville and about 1,500 nautical miles south of Hobart, Tasmania. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock
Professor Chris Turney, leader of the Australasian Antarctic Expedition, is pictured talking to internationmore
Professor Chris Turney, leader of the Australasian Antarctic Expedition, is pictured talking to international media from the top deck of the stranded MV Akademik Shokalskiy in Antarctica, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock
Nicole De Losa, a passenger on board the MV Akademik Shokalskiy, waves to a helicopter sent from the Chinesmore
Nicole De Losa, a passenger on board the MV Akademik Shokalskiy, waves to a helicopter sent from the Chinese icebreaker Xue Long (Snow Dragon) to assess ice conditions around the Russian ship in East Antarctica, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock
A thin coat of snow covers the deck of the trapped ship MV Akademik Shokalskiy in East Antarctica, Decembermore
A thin coat of snow covers the deck of the trapped ship MV Akademik Shokalskiy in East Antarctica, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock
The Xue Long (Snow Dragon) Chinese icebreaker sits in the ice pack unable to get through to the MV Akademikmore
The Xue Long (Snow Dragon) Chinese icebreaker sits in the ice pack unable to get through to the MV Akademik Shokalskiy in East Antarctica, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock
