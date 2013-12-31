版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 12月 31日 星期二 23:05 BJT

Stuck in Antarctica

<p>The MV Akademik Shokalskiy is pictured stranded in ice in Antarctica, December 29, 2013. Fog and heavy snow mean the 74 passengers on the Russian ship stranded in Antarctica for over a week are likely to ring in the New Year trapped in the ice, as a rescue helicopter on a nearby Chinese ship waits for the weather to clear. The helicopter on board the Snow Dragon will be used after an Australian icebreaker failed to reach the trapped Akademik Shokalskiy, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority said. The Russian ship left New Zealand on November 28 on a privately funded expedition to commemorate the 100th anniversary of an Antarctic journey led by famed Australian explorer Douglas Mawson. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock</p>

The MV Akademik Shokalskiy is pictured stranded in ice in Antarctica, December 29, 2013. Fog and heavy snomore

2013年 12月 31日 星期二

The MV Akademik Shokalskiy is pictured stranded in ice in Antarctica, December 29, 2013. Fog and heavy snow mean the 74 passengers on the Russian ship stranded in Antarctica for over a week are likely to ring in the New Year trapped in the ice, as a rescue helicopter on a nearby Chinese ship waits for the weather to clear. The helicopter on board the Snow Dragon will be used after an Australian icebreaker failed to reach the trapped Akademik Shokalskiy, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority said. The Russian ship left New Zealand on November 28 on a privately funded expedition to commemorate the 100th anniversary of an Antarctic journey led by famed Australian explorer Douglas Mawson. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock

Close
1 / 8
<p>A crew member of the Akademik Shokalskiy walks on the snow-covered aft deck of the stranded ship in the Antarctic, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock</p>

A crew member of the Akademik Shokalskiy walks on the snow-covered aft deck of the stranded ship in the Antmore

2013年 12月 31日 星期二

A crew member of the Akademik Shokalskiy walks on the snow-covered aft deck of the stranded ship in the Antarctic, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock

Close
2 / 8
<p>Chris Fogwill (bottom) and Chris Turney, co-leaders of the Australasian Antarctic Expedition, are pictured below deck in the front hold of the stranded Akademik Shokalskiy, as they prepare equipment in case of a helicopter evacuation, in Antarctica, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock</p>

Chris Fogwill (bottom) and Chris Turney, co-leaders of the Australasian Antarctic Expedition, are pictured more

2013年 12月 31日 星期二

Chris Fogwill (bottom) and Chris Turney, co-leaders of the Australasian Antarctic Expedition, are pictured below deck in the front hold of the stranded Akademik Shokalskiy, as they prepare equipment in case of a helicopter evacuation, in Antarctica, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock

Close
3 / 8
<p>Barbara Tucker, a passenger aboard the trapped ship MV Akademik Shokalskiy, looks at an Adelie penguin walking by on the ice off East Antarctica December 29, 2013, some 100 nautical miles east of French Antarctic station Dumont D'Urville and about 1,500 nautical miles south of Hobart, Tasmania. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock</p>

Barbara Tucker, a passenger aboard the trapped ship MV Akademik Shokalskiy, looks at an Adelie penguin walkmore

2013年 12月 31日 星期二

Barbara Tucker, a passenger aboard the trapped ship MV Akademik Shokalskiy, looks at an Adelie penguin walking by on the ice off East Antarctica December 29, 2013, some 100 nautical miles east of French Antarctic station Dumont D'Urville and about 1,500 nautical miles south of Hobart, Tasmania. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock

Close
4 / 8
<p>Professor Chris Turney, leader of the Australasian Antarctic Expedition, is pictured talking to international media from the top deck of the stranded MV Akademik Shokalskiy in Antarctica, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock</p>

Professor Chris Turney, leader of the Australasian Antarctic Expedition, is pictured talking to internationmore

2013年 12月 31日 星期二

Professor Chris Turney, leader of the Australasian Antarctic Expedition, is pictured talking to international media from the top deck of the stranded MV Akademik Shokalskiy in Antarctica, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock

Close
5 / 8
<p>Nicole De Losa, a passenger on board the MV Akademik Shokalskiy, waves to a helicopter sent from the Chinese icebreaker Xue Long (Snow Dragon) to assess ice conditions around the Russian ship in East Antarctica, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock</p>

Nicole De Losa, a passenger on board the MV Akademik Shokalskiy, waves to a helicopter sent from the Chinesmore

2013年 12月 31日 星期二

Nicole De Losa, a passenger on board the MV Akademik Shokalskiy, waves to a helicopter sent from the Chinese icebreaker Xue Long (Snow Dragon) to assess ice conditions around the Russian ship in East Antarctica, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock

Close
6 / 8
<p>A thin coat of snow covers the deck of the trapped ship MV Akademik Shokalskiy in East Antarctica, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock</p>

A thin coat of snow covers the deck of the trapped ship MV Akademik Shokalskiy in East Antarctica, Decembermore

2013年 12月 31日 星期二

A thin coat of snow covers the deck of the trapped ship MV Akademik Shokalskiy in East Antarctica, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock

Close
7 / 8
<p>The Xue Long (Snow Dragon) Chinese icebreaker sits in the ice pack unable to get through to the MV Akademik Shokalskiy in East Antarctica, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock</p>

The Xue Long (Snow Dragon) Chinese icebreaker sits in the ice pack unable to get through to the MV Akademikmore

2013年 12月 31日 星期二

The Xue Long (Snow Dragon) Chinese icebreaker sits in the ice pack unable to get through to the MV Akademik Shokalskiy in East Antarctica, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock

Close
8 / 8
重播
下一图片集
Suicide blasts in Russia

Suicide blasts in Russia

下一个

Suicide blasts in Russia

Suicide blasts in Russia

Two deadly suicide bombings in Volgograd have killed dozens of people in 24 hours.

2013年 12月 31日
Fukushima's homeless workers

Fukushima's homeless workers

Japan's homeless are being recruited for Fukushima cleanup efforts, which have been dogged by gangster ties, little oversight and poor wage practices.

2013年 12月 31日
Made in Italy, by Chinese workers

Made in Italy, by Chinese workers

Thousands of Chinese live and work in poor conditions in Prato, Italy, making clothes bearing the prized "Made in Italy" label for fast-fashion companies across...

2013年 12月 30日
Beirut bombing

Beirut bombing

Mourners laid to rest former Lebanese Minister Mohamad Chatah after he and six others were killed by a car bomb in Beirut.

2013年 12月 30日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐