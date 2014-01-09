版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 1月 10日 星期五 07:35 BJT

Deep freeze

<p>Ice from the breath of Gail Davis forms around her face as she exercises by walking outside in Minneapolis, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Ice from the breath of Gail Davis forms around her face as she exercises by walking outside in Minneapolis,more

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Ice from the breath of Gail Davis forms around her face as she exercises by walking outside in Minneapolis, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
1 / 39
<p>A commuter ferry navigates through the ice flow in the Hudson River between New Jersey and lower Manhattan in New York, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A commuter ferry navigates through the ice flow in the Hudson River between New Jersey and lower Manhattan more

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

A commuter ferry navigates through the ice flow in the Hudson River between New Jersey and lower Manhattan in New York, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
2 / 39
<p>The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Close
3 / 39
<p>Aldo, a pet dog, leaps through the snow as he runs after his owner, Cyril River, who skates on a Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Aldo, a pet dog, leaps through the snow as he runs after his owner, Cyril River, who skates on a Lake of thmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Aldo, a pet dog, leaps through the snow as he runs after his owner, Cyril River, who skates on a Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
4 / 39
<p>Students wait for their school bus in a sub-zero temperature in Minneapolis, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Students wait for their school bus in a sub-zero temperature in Minneapolis, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric more

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Students wait for their school bus in a sub-zero temperature in Minneapolis, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
5 / 39
<p>A snow-covered scooter is seen in Chicago, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A snow-covered scooter is seen in Chicago, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

A snow-covered scooter is seen in Chicago, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
6 / 39
<p>Ice chunks and water flow over the falls Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

Ice chunks and water flow over the falls Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Ice chunks and water flow over the falls Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Close
7 / 39
<p>Visitors observe the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

Visitors observe the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Visitors observe the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Close
8 / 39
<p>The Chicago skyline is framed by icicles in Chicago, Illinois, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

The Chicago skyline is framed by icicles in Chicago, Illinois, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

The Chicago skyline is framed by icicles in Chicago, Illinois, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
9 / 39
<p>The Rainbow Bridge shown in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

The Rainbow Bridge shown in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

The Rainbow Bridge shown in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Close
10 / 39
<p>Elmwood Village residents walk down Elmwood Avenue after purchasing needed items from a grocery store in Buffalo, New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Don Heupel</p>

Elmwood Village residents walk down Elmwood Avenue after purchasing needed items from a grocery store in Bumore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Elmwood Village residents walk down Elmwood Avenue after purchasing needed items from a grocery store in Buffalo, New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Don Heupel

Close
11 / 39
<p>An Elmwood Village resident clears snow on Anderson Place in Buffalo, New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Don Heupel</p>

An Elmwood Village resident clears snow on Anderson Place in Buffalo, New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Domore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

An Elmwood Village resident clears snow on Anderson Place in Buffalo, New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Don Heupel

Close
12 / 39
<p>Derrell Butler, who is homeless, hangs out by a fountain that has frozen over in downtown Atlanta, Georgia January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry</p>

Derrell Butler, who is homeless, hangs out by a fountain that has frozen over in downtown Atlanta, Georgia more

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Derrell Butler, who is homeless, hangs out by a fountain that has frozen over in downtown Atlanta, Georgia January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Close
13 / 39
<p>A cross country skier makes his way across Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

A cross country skier makes his way across Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Millmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

A cross country skier makes his way across Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
14 / 39
<p>Jennifer Berry watches the sunset from a lifeguard chair at a beach on Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Jennifer Berry watches the sunset from a lifeguard chair at a beach on Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis, Januarymore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Jennifer Berry watches the sunset from a lifeguard chair at a beach on Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
15 / 39
<p>A woman is bundled up against the cold weather in Times Square in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A woman is bundled up against the cold weather in Times Square in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo more

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

A woman is bundled up against the cold weather in Times Square in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
16 / 39
<p>A woman walks through the wind and frigid cold temperatures in downtown Manhattan in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A woman walks through the wind and frigid cold temperatures in downtown Manhattan in New York January 7, 20more

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

A woman walks through the wind and frigid cold temperatures in downtown Manhattan in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
17 / 39
<p>A skater is silhouetted on the Rideau Canal after it reopened for ice skating in Ottawa January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

A skater is silhouetted on the Rideau Canal after it reopened for ice skating in Ottawa January 7, 2014. Rmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

A skater is silhouetted on the Rideau Canal after it reopened for ice skating in Ottawa January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Close
18 / 39
<p>A woman braces against the wind and cold as she walks in Montreal, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

A woman braces against the wind and cold as she walks in Montreal, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Musmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

A woman braces against the wind and cold as she walks in Montreal, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
19 / 39
<p>A NOAA handout image taken from space on January 3, 2014 by the Suomi NPP satellite shows a blanket of snow that stretches from the midwestern region of the United States across to New England after a massive winter storm moved over the region. The Great Lakes region is shown in upper left and states of Delaware, New Jersey and New York are included in lower right. REUTERS/NASA/NOAA/Handout via Reuters</p>

A NOAA handout image taken from space on January 3, 2014 by the Suomi NPP satellite shows a blanket of snowmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

A NOAA handout image taken from space on January 3, 2014 by the Suomi NPP satellite shows a blanket of snow that stretches from the midwestern region of the United States across to New England after a massive winter storm moved over the region. The Great Lakes region is shown in upper left and states of Delaware, New Jersey and New York are included in lower right. REUTERS/NASA/NOAA/Handout via Reuters

Close
20 / 39
<p>Ice forms on an abandoned dock structure in the East River due to unusually low temperatures caused by a Polar Vortex in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Ice forms on an abandoned dock structure in the East River due to unusually low temperatures caused by a Pomore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Ice forms on an abandoned dock structure in the East River due to unusually low temperatures caused by a Polar Vortex in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
21 / 39
<p>Barry Tilton cleans the snow off of his pick-up truck in the midtown neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

Barry Tilton cleans the snow off of his pick-up truck in the midtown neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan Janumore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Barry Tilton cleans the snow off of his pick-up truck in the midtown neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
22 / 39
<p>Ice forms on the shore of the East River due to unusually low temperatures caused by a polar vortex in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Ice forms on the shore of the East River due to unusually low temperatures caused by a polar vortex in New more

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Ice forms on the shore of the East River due to unusually low temperatures caused by a polar vortex in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
23 / 39
<p>Patrick O'Brien jogs around Lake Harriet in south Minneapolis in a Spiderman wind suit, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Patrick O'Brien jogs around Lake Harriet in south Minneapolis in a Spiderman wind suit, January 6, 2014. REmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Patrick O'Brien jogs around Lake Harriet in south Minneapolis in a Spiderman wind suit, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
24 / 39
<p>A woman walks through a gust of blowing snow in frigid cold temperatures during winter in downtown Chicago, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A woman walks through a gust of blowing snow in frigid cold temperatures during winter in downtown Chicago,more

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

A woman walks through a gust of blowing snow in frigid cold temperatures during winter in downtown Chicago, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
25 / 39
<p>A woman falls while slipping on ice during freezing rain on Roosevelt Island in Manhattan, New York, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich</p>

A woman falls while slipping on ice during freezing rain on Roosevelt Island in Manhattan, New York, Januarmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

A woman falls while slipping on ice during freezing rain on Roosevelt Island in Manhattan, New York, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich

Close
26 / 39
<p>The Chicago skyline is seen as ice fog rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

The Chicago skyline is seen as ice fog rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Youmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

The Chicago skyline is seen as ice fog rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
27 / 39
<p>Tourists look at a camera to see photographs they took of themselves in a snowstorm in Times Square, New York January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Tourists look at a camera to see photographs they took of themselves in a snowstorm in Times Square, New Yomore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Tourists look at a camera to see photographs they took of themselves in a snowstorm in Times Square, New York January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
28 / 39
<p>A person walks past a snow covered bus shelter in downtown Chicago, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A person walks past a snow covered bus shelter in downtown Chicago, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

A person walks past a snow covered bus shelter in downtown Chicago, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
29 / 39
<p>Birds gather on the partially frozen Charles River in front of the Boston skyline during winter in Cambridge, Mass., January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Birds gather on the partially frozen Charles River in front of the Boston skyline during winter in Cambridgmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Birds gather on the partially frozen Charles River in front of the Boston skyline during winter in Cambridge, Mass., January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
30 / 39
<p>Snowflakes collect on a car window during a winter nor'easter snow storm in Waltham, Mass., January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Snowflakes collect on a car window during a winter nor'easter snow storm in Waltham, Mass., January 2, 2014more

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Snowflakes collect on a car window during a winter nor'easter snow storm in Waltham, Mass., January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
31 / 39
<p>A woman makes a snow angel in the middle of Times Square in New York, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A woman makes a snow angel in the middle of Times Square in New York, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegrmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

A woman makes a snow angel in the middle of Times Square in New York, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
32 / 39
<p>Crew clears snow in Fenway Park, home of baseball's Boston Red Sox, during a winter nor'easter snowstorm in Boston, Massachusetts January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Crew clears snow in Fenway Park, home of baseball's Boston Red Sox, during a winter nor'easter snowstorm inmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Crew clears snow in Fenway Park, home of baseball's Boston Red Sox, during a winter nor'easter snowstorm in Boston, Massachusetts January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
33 / 39
<p>A New York City bus with chains on its tires is pictured as it drives down 5th Avenue in the snow in New York, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A New York City bus with chains on its tires is pictured as it drives down 5th Avenue in the snow in New Yomore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

A New York City bus with chains on its tires is pictured as it drives down 5th Avenue in the snow in New York, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
34 / 39
<p>Travelers leave the Back Bay train and subway station during a winter nor'easter snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Travelers leave the Back Bay train and subway station during a winter nor'easter snow storm in Boston, Massmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Travelers leave the Back Bay train and subway station during a winter nor'easter snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
35 / 39
<p>Robert Burck, also known as the original 'Naked Cowboy', poses with a woman after snowfall on the streets of Times Square, New York, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Robert Burck, also known as the original 'Naked Cowboy', poses with a woman after snowfall on the streets omore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Robert Burck, also known as the original 'Naked Cowboy', poses with a woman after snowfall on the streets of Times Square, New York, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
36 / 39
<p>Snow makes it way down to the platform of the 65th Street subway station during a winter storm in New York January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich</p>

Snow makes it way down to the platform of the 65th Street subway station during a winter storm in New York more

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Snow makes it way down to the platform of the 65th Street subway station during a winter storm in New York January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich

Close
37 / 39
<p>A police vehicle drives through a flooded street during a winter nor'easter snow storm in Scituate, Massachusetts, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

A police vehicle drives through a flooded street during a winter nor'easter snow storm in Scituate, Massachmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

A police vehicle drives through a flooded street during a winter nor'easter snow storm in Scituate, Massachusetts, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Close
38 / 39
<p>A man sleeps inside a subway train during a winter storm in New York January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich</p>

A man sleeps inside a subway train during a winter storm in New York January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milichmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

A man sleeps inside a subway train during a winter storm in New York January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich

Close
39 / 39
重播
下一图片集
Niagara Falls partially freezes

Niagara Falls partially freezes

下一个

Niagara Falls partially freezes

Niagara Falls partially freezes

An arctic chill turns Niagara Falls into a winter wonderland.

2014年 1月 10日
People's Choice Awards

People's Choice Awards

Highlights from the People's Choice Awards.

2014年 1月 10日
Dennis Rodman in North Korea

Dennis Rodman in North Korea

Dennis Rodman faces harsh criticism during his latest visit to North Korea.

2014年 1月 10日
Battling forest fires in Chile

Battling forest fires in Chile

More than 17,000 hectares of land in central and southern Chile have been razed in multiple fires.

2014年 1月 9日

精选图集

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐