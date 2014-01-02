版本:
Car bomb in Beirut

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

Fire and smoke is seen at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jamal Sahili

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

Fire and smoke is seen at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jamal Sahili

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

People attempt to extinguish a fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

People attempt to extinguish a fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

Civil defence personnel inspect a damaged building at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

Civil defence personnel inspect a damaged building at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

A man helps a wounded girl at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

A man helps a wounded girl at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

A man holds a rifle at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

A man holds a rifle at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

People gather at the site of the explosion as firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

People gather at the site of the explosion as firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire following an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire following an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

People attempt to extinguish a fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

People attempt to extinguish a fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

A wounded woman reacts as she is helped by a man at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

A wounded woman reacts as she is helped by a man at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

Civil defence personnel and people carry a wounded woman on a stretcher at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

Civil defence personnel and people carry a wounded woman on a stretcher at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

People attempt to extinguish a fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

People attempt to extinguish a fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

People gather as firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

People gather as firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

A man holds a rifle at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

A man holds a rifle at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

People inspect the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

People inspect the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

People attempt to extinguish a fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

People attempt to extinguish a fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

People gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

People gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

People gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

People gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

Red Cross personnel carry a body on a stretcher at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

Red Cross personnel carry a body on a stretcher at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

People gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

People gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

A firefighter extinguishes a fire on a car at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

A firefighter extinguishes a fire on a car at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

