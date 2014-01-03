版本:
中国
Hollande's missed handshakes

<p>French President Francois Hollande welcomes Austrian President Heinz Fischer at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

2014年 1月 4日 星期六

<p>French President Francois Hollande welcomes Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

2014年 1月 4日 星期六

<p>France's President Francois Hollande welcomes Peru's President Ollanta Humala as he arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

2014年 1月 4日 星期六

<p>French President Francois Hollande welcomes Costa Rica's President Laura Chinchilla at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

2014年 1月 4日 星期六

<p>French President Francois Hollande welcomes South Korea's President Park Geun-hye as she arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

2014年 1月 4日 星期六

