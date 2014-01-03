Photos of the week
A reveller writes "2014" with sparklers ahead of New Year's Eve, in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Decmore
A reveller writes "2014" with sparklers ahead of New Year's Eve, in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, December 30, 2013. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A school boy walks past a street mural depicting a school bus and students in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpmore
A school boy walks past a street mural depicting a school bus and students in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
A woman, displaced as a result of religious violence, sits with her child on her hospital bed in Bossangao,more
A woman, displaced as a result of religious violence, sits with her child on her hospital bed in Bossangao, north of capital Bangui in the Central African Republic, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Members of the "Krepysh" family winter swimming club pour icy water onto each other on the banks of the Yenmore
Members of the "Krepysh" family winter swimming club pour icy water onto each other on the banks of the Yenisei River, in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A security personnel walks past a burning passenger bus carrying Shi'ite pilgrims at the site of the suicidmore
A security personnel walks past a burning passenger bus carrying Shi'ite pilgrims at the site of the suicide car bomb attack in Akhtarabad, on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Fireworks explode around the London Eye wheel during New Year celebrations in central London January 1, 201more
Fireworks explode around the London Eye wheel during New Year celebrations in central London January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Incoming New York mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane de Blasio blow a kiss to the crowd with their more
Incoming New York mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane de Blasio blow a kiss to the crowd with their son Dante de Blasio and daughter Chiara de Blasio after his public inauguration at City Hall in New York, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Investigators work at the site of a blast on a trolleybus in Volgograd, Russia, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/more
Investigators work at the site of a blast on a trolleybus in Volgograd, Russia, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy sits in a bucket as he plays while waiting for his mother to fetch water from a nearby hand pump to bmore
A boy sits in a bucket as he plays while waiting for his mother to fetch water from a nearby hand pump to bathe him, outside a makeshift hut in the southern Indian city of Chennai, India, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
An activist of the Ukrainian nationalist parties burns a flare as he takes part in a rally to mark the 105tmore
An activist of the Ukrainian nationalist parties burns a flare as he takes part in a rally to mark the 105th year since the birth of Stepan Bandera, one of the founders of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, in Kiev, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
An Israeli soldier rests after completing a 45 km march near the Jewish settlement of Tomer in the Jordan Vmore
An Israeli soldier rests after completing a 45 km march near the Jewish settlement of Tomer in the Jordan Valley, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Free Syrian Army fighter jumps from a high window during what activists said were clashes with pro-governmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter jumps from a high window during what activists said were clashes with pro-government forces, beside Hanano barracks in Aleppo's Bab al-Hadid district, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
The MV Akademik Shokalskiy is pictured stranded in ice in Antarctica, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Peamore
The MV Akademik Shokalskiy is pictured stranded in ice in Antarctica, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock
A migrant labourer with his face covered with facial cream, smokes as he waits for the cream to dry at a bamore
A migrant labourer with his face covered with facial cream, smokes as he waits for the cream to dry at a barber shop in New Delhi, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Dancers from Romania's northeastern region of Moldova perform the "bear" dance, a ritual for good luck in tmore
Dancers from Romania's northeastern region of Moldova perform the "bear" dance, a ritual for good luck in the New Year, during a traditional parade in Comanesti, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Saif al-Umayyad brigade carry a rocket before launching it towards formore
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Saif al-Umayyad brigade carry a rocket before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Ghouta, east of Damascus, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/William Ismail
Firefighters extinguish a burning car during New Year's eve celebrations in Lille, France, December 31, 201more
Firefighters extinguish a burning car during New Year's eve celebrations in Lille, France, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Craftsmen make a snow castle at a park in Changchun, Jilin province, China, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Chinmore
Craftsmen make a snow castle at a park in Changchun, Jilin province, China, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
President Obama walks onto the 18th green during a round of golf at the Mid Pacific Country Club in Kailua,more
President Obama walks onto the 18th green during a round of golf at the Mid Pacific Country Club in Kailua, Hawaii, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Police officers carry an injured man from the scene of a bomb attack outside the Jazira hotel in Mogadishu,more
Police officers carry an injured man from the scene of a bomb attack outside the Jazira hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
