Photos of the week

<p>A reveller writes "2014" with sparklers ahead of New Year's Eve, in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, December 30, 2013. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A school boy walks past a street mural depicting a school bus and students in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

<p>A woman, displaced as a result of religious violence, sits with her child on her hospital bed in Bossangao, north of capital Bangui in the Central African Republic, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

<p>Members of the "Krepysh" family winter swimming club pour icy water onto each other on the banks of the Yenisei River, in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>A security personnel walks past a burning passenger bus carrying Shi'ite pilgrims at the site of the suicide car bomb attack in Akhtarabad, on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed</p>

<p>Fireworks explode around the London Eye wheel during New Year celebrations in central London January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Incoming New York mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane de Blasio blow a kiss to the crowd with their son Dante de Blasio and daughter Chiara de Blasio after his public inauguration at City Hall in New York, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Investigators work at the site of a blast on a trolleybus in Volgograd, Russia, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A boy sits in a bucket as he plays while waiting for his mother to fetch water from a nearby hand pump to bathe him, outside a makeshift hut in the southern Indian city of Chennai, India, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>An activist of the Ukrainian nationalist parties burns a flare as he takes part in a rally to mark the 105th year since the birth of Stepan Bandera, one of the founders of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, in Kiev, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

<p>An Israeli soldier rests after completing a 45 km march near the Jewish settlement of Tomer in the Jordan Valley, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter jumps from a high window during what activists said were clashes with pro-government forces, beside Hanano barracks in Aleppo's Bab al-Hadid district, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail</p>

<p>The MV Akademik Shokalskiy is pictured stranded in ice in Antarctica, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock</p>

<p>A migrant labourer with his face covered with facial cream, smokes as he waits for the cream to dry at a barber shop in New Delhi, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Dancers from Romania's northeastern region of Moldova perform the "bear" dance, a ritual for good luck in the New Year, during a traditional parade in Comanesti, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

<p>Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Saif al-Umayyad brigade carry a rocket before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Ghouta, east of Damascus, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/William Ismail</p>

<p>Firefighters extinguish a burning car during New Year's eve celebrations in Lille, France, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

<p>Craftsmen make a snow castle at a park in Changchun, Jilin province, China, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>President Obama walks onto the 18th green during a round of golf at the Mid Pacific Country Club in Kailua, Hawaii, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Police officers carry an injured man from the scene of a bomb attack outside the Jazira hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

