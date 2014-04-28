版本:
Anti-cartel vigilantes

<p>Vigilantes and federal police officers cross a river on the outskirts of Arteaga, Mexico during their search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

Vigilantes and federal police officers cross a river on the outskirts of Arteaga, Mexico during their searcmore

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

Vigilantes and federal police officers cross a river on the outskirts of Arteaga, Mexico during their search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

<p>Vigilantes travel in a convoy on the outskirts of Arteaga during their search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

Vigilantes travel in a convoy on the outskirts of Arteaga during their search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

Vigilantes travel in a convoy on the outskirts of Arteaga during their search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

<p>Vigilantes travel in a convoy on the outskirts of Arteaga during their search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

Vigilantes travel in a convoy on the outskirts of Arteaga during their search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

Vigilantes travel in a convoy on the outskirts of Arteaga during their search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

<p>Vigilantes are seen outside a cave on the outskirts of Arteaga during their search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

Vigilantes are seen outside a cave on the outskirts of Arteaga during their search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

Vigilantes are seen outside a cave on the outskirts of Arteaga during their search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

<p>A vigilante uses a flashlight as he enters a cave on the outskirts of Arteaga during a search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

A vigilante uses a flashlight as he enters a cave on the outskirts of Arteaga during a search for Knights Tmore

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

A vigilante uses a flashlight as he enters a cave on the outskirts of Arteaga during a search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

<p>A federal police officer crosses a river on the outskirts of Arteaga during a search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

A federal police officer crosses a river on the outskirts of Arteaga during a search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

A federal police officer crosses a river on the outskirts of Arteaga during a search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

<p>Vigilantes stand on a stage in Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

Vigilantes stand on a stage in Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

Vigilantes stand on a stage in Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

<p>Jose Manuel Mireles, coordinator of the vigilante groups of the state of Michoacan, gestures as he addresses residents on the vigilantes' search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, in Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

Jose Manuel Mireles, coordinator of the vigilante groups of the state of Michoacan, gestures as he addressemore

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

Jose Manuel Mireles, coordinator of the vigilante groups of the state of Michoacan, gestures as he addresses residents on the vigilantes' search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, in Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

<p>Police officers stand guard as a woman embraces a girl as Jose Manuel Mireles (not pictured), coordinator of the vigilante groups of the state of Michoacan, addresses residents on the vigilantes' search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, in Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

Police officers stand guard as a woman embraces a girl as Jose Manuel Mireles (not pictured), coordinator omore

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

Police officers stand guard as a woman embraces a girl as Jose Manuel Mireles (not pictured), coordinator of the vigilante groups of the state of Michoacan, addresses residents on the vigilantes' search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, in Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

<p>A convoy of vigilantes drives through Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

A convoy of vigilantes drives through Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

A convoy of vigilantes drives through Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

<p>Vigilantes eat at a Chinese eatery in Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

Vigilantes eat at a Chinese eatery in Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

Vigilantes eat at a Chinese eatery in Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

<p>A man gestures during a march by members of the community police, or vigilantes, of Michoacan state to commemorate the first anniversary of their founding in Tepalcatepec February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A man gestures during a march by members of the community police, or vigilantes, of Michoacan state to commmore

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

A man gestures during a march by members of the community police, or vigilantes, of Michoacan state to commemorate the first anniversary of their founding in Tepalcatepec February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>Students release balloons during a march commemorating the first anniversary of the foundation of the community police, or vigilantes, in Felipe Carrillo Puerto city (or popularly known as La Ruana) February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Students release balloons during a march commemorating the first anniversary of the foundation of the commumore

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

Students release balloons during a march commemorating the first anniversary of the foundation of the community police, or vigilantes, in Felipe Carrillo Puerto city (or popularly known as La Ruana) February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>A priest stands while leaders of the community police, or vigilantes, speak before a march to commemorate the first anniversary of their foundation, in Felipe Carrillo Puerto city (or popularly known as La Ruana) February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A priest stands while leaders of the community police, or vigilantes, speak before a march to commemorate tmore

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

A priest stands while leaders of the community police, or vigilantes, speak before a march to commemorate the first anniversary of their foundation, in Felipe Carrillo Puerto city (or popularly known as La Ruana) February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>A member of the community police, or vigilantes, march to commemorate the first anniversary of their foundation, in Felipe Carrillo Puerto city (or popularly known as La Ruana) February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A member of the community police, or vigilantes, march to commemorate the first anniversary of their foundamore

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

A member of the community police, or vigilantes, march to commemorate the first anniversary of their foundation, in Felipe Carrillo Puerto city (or popularly known as La Ruana) February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>Vigilantes, or members of the community police, pose for a photo in a house under construction that they use as a safe house at the periphery of Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Vigilantes, or members of the community police, pose for a photo in a house under construction that they usmore

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

Vigilantes, or members of the community police, pose for a photo in a house under construction that they use as a safe house at the periphery of Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>A vigilante, or member of the community police, holds a gun as he rides in a vehicle through the streets of Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A vigilante, or member of the community police, holds a gun as he rides in a vehicle through the streets ofmore

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

A vigilante, or member of the community police, holds a gun as he rides in a vehicle through the streets of Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>Vigilantes, or members of the community police, rest inside a barricade at a periphery of Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Vigilantes, or members of the community police, rest inside a barricade at a periphery of Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

Vigilantes, or members of the community police, rest inside a barricade at a periphery of Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>A vigilante, or member of the community police, arrests a suspect in Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A vigilante, or member of the community police, arrests a suspect in Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

A vigilante, or member of the community police, arrests a suspect in Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>A weapon with a yellow ribbon is seen on the floor of a house under construction that vigilantes, or members of the community police, use as safehouse at a periphery of Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A weapon with a yellow ribbon is seen on the floor of a house under construction that vigilantes, or membermore

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

A weapon with a yellow ribbon is seen on the floor of a house under construction that vigilantes, or members of the community police, use as safehouse at a periphery of Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>A vigilante, or member of the community police, receives a bullet cartridge while participating in a program to register his weapons as the community forms a rural police in Paracuaro in Michoacan state, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

A vigilante, or member of the community police, receives a bullet cartridge while participating in a programore

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

A vigilante, or member of the community police, receives a bullet cartridge while participating in a program to register his weapons as the community forms a rural police in Paracuaro in Michoacan state, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

<p>A vigilante points a gun to his head as he talks while members of the community police stand near him before entering the village of Los Reyes de Salgado in Periban, in Michoacan state January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

A vigilante points a gun to his head as he talks while members of the community police stand near him beformore

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

A vigilante points a gun to his head as he talks while members of the community police stand near him before entering the village of Los Reyes de Salgado in Periban, in Michoacan state January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

<p>Vigilantes, or members of the community police, run on a street during their entry from Periban to the village of Los Reyes de Salgado in Michoacan state January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

Vigilantes, or members of the community police, run on a street during their entry from Periban to the villmore

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

Vigilantes, or members of the community police, run on a street during their entry from Periban to the village of Los Reyes de Salgado in Michoacan state January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

<p>A federal police stands guard on the second floor of a town house in Apatzingan, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

A federal police stands guard on the second floor of a town house in Apatzingan, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

A federal police stands guard on the second floor of a town house in Apatzingan, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

<p>Vigilante "El Love" leaves an almost empty walk-in closet in the house of a top leader of the Caballeros Templarios, or Knights Templar, in Nueva Italia January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Vigilante "El Love" leaves an almost empty walk-in closet in the house of a top leader of the Caballeros Temore

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

Vigilante "El Love" leaves an almost empty walk-in closet in the house of a top leader of the Caballeros Templarios, or Knights Templar, in Nueva Italia January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

<p>Vigilantes stand at a checkpoint in Mugica near Apatzingan January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

Vigilantes stand at a checkpoint in Mugica near Apatzingan January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

Vigilantes stand at a checkpoint in Mugica near Apatzingan January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

<p>Vigilantes stand guard after hearing rumors on a possible ambush in Tierra Caliente January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

Vigilantes stand guard after hearing rumors on a possible ambush in Tierra Caliente January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

Vigilantes stand guard after hearing rumors on a possible ambush in Tierra Caliente January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

<p>A looter carries boxes of beer as Corona truck burns in a road block allegedly set up by followers of the Knights Templar cartel in Tierra Caliente, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

A looter carries boxes of beer as Corona truck burns in a road block allegedly set up by followers of the Kmore

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

A looter carries boxes of beer as Corona truck burns in a road block allegedly set up by followers of the Knights Templar cartel in Tierra Caliente, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

<p>Bodyguards of Jose Manuel Mireles, head of Michoacan state's community police or vigilantes, play pool in Zicuiran December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Bodyguards of Jose Manuel Mireles, head of Michoacan state's community police or vigilantes, play pool in Zicuiran December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

Bodyguards of Jose Manuel Mireles, head of Michoacan state's community police or vigilantes, play pool in Zicuiran December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

<p>Vigilantes gather after taking the town of Churumuco December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Vigilantes gather after taking the town of Churumuco December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

Vigilantes gather after taking the town of Churumuco December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

