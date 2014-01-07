Orthodox Christmas
People in traditional costumes sing Christmas carols as they celebrate Orthodox Christmas in Independence smore
People in traditional costumes sing Christmas carols as they celebrate Orthodox Christmas in Independence square, where pro-European integration supporters are holding a rally, in central Kiev January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People gather to receive a piece of traditional Christmas bread, marking the Orthodox Christmas Day festivimore
People gather to receive a piece of traditional Christmas bread, marking the Orthodox Christmas Day festivities, at Terazije Square in Belgrade January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People gather to receive a piece of traditional Christmas bread, marking the Orthodox Christmas Day festivimore
People gather to receive a piece of traditional Christmas bread, marking the Orthodox Christmas Day festivities, at Terazije Square in Belgrade January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A priest prays during Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Independence Square, where pro-European integratiomore
A priest prays during Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Independence Square, where pro-European integration supporters are holding a rally, in central Kiev January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Serbian Patriarch Irinej conducts the liturgy on Orthodox Christmas in Saborna church Belgrade January 7, 2more
Serbian Patriarch Irinej conducts the liturgy on Orthodox Christmas in Saborna church Belgrade January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Participants march on the street during "Alilo", a religious procession, to celebrate the Orthodox Christmamore
Participants march on the street during "Alilo", a religious procession, to celebrate the Orthodox Christmas in Tbilisi, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savmore
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savior Church in the Russian southern city of Sochi January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Coptic Christians attend a Coptic Christmas eve mass led by Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic more
Coptic Christians attend a Coptic Christmas eve mass led by Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral, in Cairo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A pro-European integration supporter holds a candle as she celebrates Orthodox Christmas in Independence Sqmore
A pro-European integration supporter holds a candle as she celebrates Orthodox Christmas in Independence Square in Kiev January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People attend the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savior Church in the Russian somore
People attend the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savior Church in the Russian southern city of Sochi January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Egyptian Coptic Christians watch Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandrmore
Egyptian Coptic Christians watch Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral, during the Coptic Christmas Eve Mass in Cairo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A festive decoration is pictured outside the Church of the Nativity during the Orthodox Christmas service imore
A festive decoration is pictured outside the Church of the Nativity during the Orthodox Christmas service in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A local Kosovo Serb with his son celebrates Orthodox Christmas eve in the courtyard of the Monastary of Gramore
A local Kosovo Serb with his son celebrates Orthodox Christmas eve in the courtyard of the Monastary of Gracanica, some 6 km (4 miles) southeast of Kosovo's capital Pristina January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Local Kosovo Serbs celebrate on Orthodox Christmas eve by burning oak branches and leaves in the courtyard more
Local Kosovo Serbs celebrate on Orthodox Christmas eve by burning oak branches and leaves in the courtyard of the Monastary of Gracanica, some 6 km (4 miles) southeast of Kosovo's capital Pristina, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Worshippers, including Russia's President Vladimir Putin, attend the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holymore
Worshippers, including Russia's President Vladimir Putin, attend the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savior Church in the Russian southern city of Sochi early January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Metropolitan Jovan Pavlovic leads the mass during the eve of Orthodox Christmas in Zagreb, Croatia, Januarymore
Metropolitan Jovan Pavlovic leads the mass during the eve of Orthodox Christmas in Zagreb, Croatia, January 6, 2014. Most Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas according to the Julian calendar on January 7, two weeks after most western Christian churches that abide by the Gregorian calendar. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Bosnian Serbian women are reflected on a picture of the Virgin Mary as they pray on the eve of Orthodox Chrmore
Bosnian Serbian women are reflected on a picture of the Virgin Mary as they pray on the eve of Orthodox Christmas, in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Believers burn dried oak branches, which symbolize the Yule log, on Orthodox Christmas Eve in front of the more
Believers burn dried oak branches, which symbolize the Yule log, on Orthodox Christmas Eve in front of the St. Sava temple in Belgrade, Serbia, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of Stmore
Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral, leads the Coptic Christmas eve mass in Cairo, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A member of the Greek Orthodox clergy waits for the arrival of Greek Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Thmore
A member of the Greek Orthodox clergy waits for the arrival of Greek Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos before the Eastern Orthodox Christmas procession outside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A child wearing a Santa Claus costume lights a candle inside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank tomore
A child wearing a Santa Claus costume lights a candle inside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Serbian Orthodox Priest Bojan Glisic prays on the eve of Orthodox Christmas in the central Bosnian town of more
Serbian Orthodox Priest Bojan Glisic prays on the eve of Orthodox Christmas in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Members of the Greek Orthodox clergy are reflected in an ornament in the Church of the Nativity in the Westmore
Members of the Greek Orthodox clergy are reflected in an ornament in the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian marching band takes part in the Eastern Orthodox Christmas procession outside the Church of tmore
A Palestinian marching band takes part in the Eastern Orthodox Christmas procession outside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A monument of St. Sava is pictured in front of his temple on Orthodox Christmas Eve in Belgrade, Serbia, Jamore
A monument of St. Sava is pictured in front of his temple on Orthodox Christmas Eve in Belgrade, Serbia, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
下一个
Women in the Marines
A look at female Marines, in light of news that more than half of last year's female recruits were unable to do at least three pull-ups.
Military fires on garment workers
Cambodian military police opened fire with assault rifles to quell a protest by stone-throwing garment factory workers demanding higher pay.
Hollande's missed handshakes
French President Francois Hollande's mistimed handshakes.
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.