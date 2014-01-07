版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 1月 8日 星期三 02:10 BJT

Orthodox Christmas

<p>People in traditional costumes sing Christmas carols as they celebrate Orthodox Christmas in Independence square, where pro-European integration supporters are holding a rally, in central Kiev January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

People in traditional costumes sing Christmas carols as they celebrate Orthodox Christmas in Independence smore

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

People in traditional costumes sing Christmas carols as they celebrate Orthodox Christmas in Independence square, where pro-European integration supporters are holding a rally, in central Kiev January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
1 / 25
<p>People gather to receive a piece of traditional Christmas bread, marking the Orthodox Christmas Day festivities, at Terazije Square in Belgrade January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

People gather to receive a piece of traditional Christmas bread, marking the Orthodox Christmas Day festivimore

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

People gather to receive a piece of traditional Christmas bread, marking the Orthodox Christmas Day festivities, at Terazije Square in Belgrade January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
2 / 25
<p>People gather to receive a piece of traditional Christmas bread, marking the Orthodox Christmas Day festivities, at Terazije Square in Belgrade January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

People gather to receive a piece of traditional Christmas bread, marking the Orthodox Christmas Day festivimore

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

People gather to receive a piece of traditional Christmas bread, marking the Orthodox Christmas Day festivities, at Terazije Square in Belgrade January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
3 / 25
<p>A priest prays during Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Independence Square, where pro-European integration supporters are holding a rally, in central Kiev January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A priest prays during Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Independence Square, where pro-European integratiomore

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

A priest prays during Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Independence Square, where pro-European integration supporters are holding a rally, in central Kiev January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
4 / 25
<p>Serbian Patriarch Irinej conducts the liturgy on Orthodox Christmas in Saborna church Belgrade January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Serbian Patriarch Irinej conducts the liturgy on Orthodox Christmas in Saborna church Belgrade January 7, 2more

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

Serbian Patriarch Irinej conducts the liturgy on Orthodox Christmas in Saborna church Belgrade January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
5 / 25
<p>Participants march on the street during "Alilo", a religious procession, to celebrate the Orthodox Christmas in Tbilisi, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Participants march on the street during "Alilo", a religious procession, to celebrate the Orthodox Christmamore

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

Participants march on the street during "Alilo", a religious procession, to celebrate the Orthodox Christmas in Tbilisi, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
6 / 25
<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savior Church in the Russian southern city of Sochi January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savmore

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savior Church in the Russian southern city of Sochi January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
7 / 25
<p>Coptic Christians attend a Coptic Christmas eve mass led by Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral, in Cairo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Coptic Christians attend a Coptic Christmas eve mass led by Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic more

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

Coptic Christians attend a Coptic Christmas eve mass led by Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral, in Cairo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
8 / 25
<p>A pro-European integration supporter holds a candle as she celebrates Orthodox Christmas in Independence Square in Kiev January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A pro-European integration supporter holds a candle as she celebrates Orthodox Christmas in Independence Sqmore

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

A pro-European integration supporter holds a candle as she celebrates Orthodox Christmas in Independence Square in Kiev January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
9 / 25
<p>People attend the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savior Church in the Russian southern city of Sochi January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

People attend the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savior Church in the Russian somore

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

People attend the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savior Church in the Russian southern city of Sochi January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
10 / 25
<p>Egyptian Coptic Christians watch Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral, during the Coptic Christmas Eve Mass in Cairo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Egyptian Coptic Christians watch Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandrmore

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

Egyptian Coptic Christians watch Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral, during the Coptic Christmas Eve Mass in Cairo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
11 / 25
<p>A festive decoration is pictured outside the Church of the Nativity during the Orthodox Christmas service in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A festive decoration is pictured outside the Church of the Nativity during the Orthodox Christmas service imore

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

A festive decoration is pictured outside the Church of the Nativity during the Orthodox Christmas service in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
12 / 25
<p>A local Kosovo Serb with his son celebrates Orthodox Christmas eve in the courtyard of the Monastary of Gracanica, some 6 km (4 miles) southeast of Kosovo's capital Pristina January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hazir Reka</p>

A local Kosovo Serb with his son celebrates Orthodox Christmas eve in the courtyard of the Monastary of Gramore

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

A local Kosovo Serb with his son celebrates Orthodox Christmas eve in the courtyard of the Monastary of Gracanica, some 6 km (4 miles) southeast of Kosovo's capital Pristina January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Close
13 / 25
<p>Local Kosovo Serbs celebrate on Orthodox Christmas eve by burning oak branches and leaves in the courtyard of the Monastary of Gracanica, some 6 km (4 miles) southeast of Kosovo's capital Pristina, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hazir Reka</p>

Local Kosovo Serbs celebrate on Orthodox Christmas eve by burning oak branches and leaves in the courtyard more

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

Local Kosovo Serbs celebrate on Orthodox Christmas eve by burning oak branches and leaves in the courtyard of the Monastary of Gracanica, some 6 km (4 miles) southeast of Kosovo's capital Pristina, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Close
14 / 25
<p>Worshippers, including Russia's President Vladimir Putin, attend the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savior Church in the Russian southern city of Sochi early January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Worshippers, including Russia's President Vladimir Putin, attend the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holymore

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

Worshippers, including Russia's President Vladimir Putin, attend the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savior Church in the Russian southern city of Sochi early January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
15 / 25
<p>Metropolitan Jovan Pavlovic leads the mass during the eve of Orthodox Christmas in Zagreb, Croatia, January 6, 2014. Most Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas according to the Julian calendar on January 7, two weeks after most western Christian churches that abide by the Gregorian calendar. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic</p>

Metropolitan Jovan Pavlovic leads the mass during the eve of Orthodox Christmas in Zagreb, Croatia, Januarymore

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

Metropolitan Jovan Pavlovic leads the mass during the eve of Orthodox Christmas in Zagreb, Croatia, January 6, 2014. Most Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas according to the Julian calendar on January 7, two weeks after most western Christian churches that abide by the Gregorian calendar. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Close
16 / 25
<p>Bosnian Serbian women are reflected on a picture of the Virgin Mary as they pray on the eve of Orthodox Christmas, in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Bosnian Serbian women are reflected on a picture of the Virgin Mary as they pray on the eve of Orthodox Chrmore

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

Bosnian Serbian women are reflected on a picture of the Virgin Mary as they pray on the eve of Orthodox Christmas, in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
17 / 25
<p>Believers burn dried oak branches, which symbolize the Yule log, on Orthodox Christmas Eve in front of the St. Sava temple in Belgrade, Serbia, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Believers burn dried oak branches, which symbolize the Yule log, on Orthodox Christmas Eve in front of the more

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

Believers burn dried oak branches, which symbolize the Yule log, on Orthodox Christmas Eve in front of the St. Sava temple in Belgrade, Serbia, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
18 / 25
<p>Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral, leads the Coptic Christmas eve mass in Cairo, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of Stmore

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral, leads the Coptic Christmas eve mass in Cairo, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
19 / 25
<p>A member of the Greek Orthodox clergy waits for the arrival of Greek Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos before the Eastern Orthodox Christmas procession outside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

A member of the Greek Orthodox clergy waits for the arrival of Greek Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Thmore

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

A member of the Greek Orthodox clergy waits for the arrival of Greek Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos before the Eastern Orthodox Christmas procession outside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Close
20 / 25
<p>A child wearing a Santa Claus costume lights a candle inside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

A child wearing a Santa Claus costume lights a candle inside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank tomore

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

A child wearing a Santa Claus costume lights a candle inside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
21 / 25
<p>Serbian Orthodox Priest Bojan Glisic prays on the eve of Orthodox Christmas in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Serbian Orthodox Priest Bojan Glisic prays on the eve of Orthodox Christmas in the central Bosnian town of more

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

Serbian Orthodox Priest Bojan Glisic prays on the eve of Orthodox Christmas in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
22 / 25
<p>Members of the Greek Orthodox clergy are reflected in an ornament in the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

Members of the Greek Orthodox clergy are reflected in an ornament in the Church of the Nativity in the Westmore

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

Members of the Greek Orthodox clergy are reflected in an ornament in the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
23 / 25
<p>A Palestinian marching band takes part in the Eastern Orthodox Christmas procession outside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

A Palestinian marching band takes part in the Eastern Orthodox Christmas procession outside the Church of tmore

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

A Palestinian marching band takes part in the Eastern Orthodox Christmas procession outside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
24 / 25
<p>A monument of St. Sava is pictured in front of his temple on Orthodox Christmas Eve in Belgrade, Serbia, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A monument of St. Sava is pictured in front of his temple on Orthodox Christmas Eve in Belgrade, Serbia, Jamore

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

A monument of St. Sava is pictured in front of his temple on Orthodox Christmas Eve in Belgrade, Serbia, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Women in the Marines

Women in the Marines

下一个

Women in the Marines

Women in the Marines

A look at female Marines, in light of news that more than half of last year's female recruits were unable to do at least three pull-ups.

2014年 1月 4日
Military fires on garment workers

Military fires on garment workers

Cambodian military police opened fire with assault rifles to quell a protest by stone-throwing garment factory workers demanding higher pay.

2014年 1月 4日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2014年 1月 4日
Hollande's missed handshakes

Hollande's missed handshakes

French President Francois Hollande's mistimed handshakes.

2014年 1月 4日

精选图集

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐