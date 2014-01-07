Displaced in South Sudan
Displaced people rest on the floor as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by Medecinmore
Displaced people rest on the floor as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) at Tomping camp near Juba, where some 15,000 displaced people are sheltered by the U.N., January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
Displaced people walk around Tomping camp near Juba where they are heltered by the U.N., January 7, 2014. Rmore
Displaced people walk around Tomping camp near Juba where they are heltered by the U.N., January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
United Nations Mission in South Sudan personnel erect barbed wire fencing around Tomping camp, where peoplemore
United Nations Mission in South Sudan personnel erect barbed wire fencing around Tomping camp, where people are sheltered by the U.N., near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
A displaced man speaks on a cellphone in his makeshift shelter at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. more
A displaced man speaks on a cellphone in his makeshift shelter at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
A displaced mother carries her sick child at a U.N. hospital at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REmore
A displaced mother carries her sick child at a U.N. hospital at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
Displaced people walk past razor wire at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
Displaced people walk past razor wire at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
U.N. police patrol at Tomping camp, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered bmore
U.N. police patrol at Tomping camp, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the U.N. near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
A displaced woman sits with her child as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by MSF more
A displaced woman sits with her child as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by MSF at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
Displaced people carry water containers on their heads at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/more
Displaced people carry water containers on their heads at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
Displaced people prepare their meals at Tomping camp near Juba, where some 15,000 displaced people who fledmore
Displaced people prepare their meals at Tomping camp near Juba, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the U.N., January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
A displaced child plays on a mattress under a mosquito net laid in the open at Tomping camp near Juba, Janumore
A displaced child plays on a mattress under a mosquito net laid in the open at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
A displaced boy walks past U.N. police from Bangladesh who are on patrol at Tomping camp near Juba, Januarymore
A displaced boy walks past U.N. police from Bangladesh who are on patrol at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
A displaced mother watches over her sick child at a U.N. hospital at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 201more
A displaced mother watches over her sick child at a U.N. hospital at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
A displaced man holds his child as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by MSF at Tommore
A displaced man holds his child as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by MSF at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
Displaced people wash their clothes in a drainage canal at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERSmore
Displaced people wash their clothes in a drainage canal at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
Displaced people wash their clothes in a drainage canal at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERSmore
Displaced people wash their clothes in a drainage canal at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
A displaced mother tends to her sick child at a U.N. hospital at Tomping camp near Juba January 7, 2014. REmore
A displaced mother tends to her sick child at a U.N. hospital at Tomping camp near Juba January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
A man prepares to pump water into a tank for use by displaced people at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, more
A man prepares to pump water into a tank for use by displaced people at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
下一个
Harbin Ice and Snow Festival
Snow sculptures, ice hotels, and skinny dips abound at the Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in China.
Celebrating the Epiphany
Epiphany is observed as the date the Three Wise Men visited Jesus.
Counting critters
Keepers across Europe take an annual stock count of the animals at their zoos.
Polar bear dips
Brave souls around the world take part in frigid New Year's Day swims.
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.