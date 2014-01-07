版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 1月 8日 星期三 01:10 BJT

Displaced in South Sudan

<p>Displaced people rest on the floor as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) at Tomping camp near Juba, where some 15,000 displaced people are sheltered by the U.N., January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

<p>Displaced people walk around Tomping camp near Juba where they are heltered by the U.N., January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

<p>United Nations Mission in South Sudan personnel erect barbed wire fencing around Tomping camp, where people are sheltered by the U.N., near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

<p>A displaced man speaks on a cellphone in his makeshift shelter at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

<p>A displaced mother carries her sick child at a U.N. hospital at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

<p>Displaced people walk past razor wire at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

<p>U.N. police patrol at Tomping camp, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the U.N. near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

<p>A displaced woman sits with her child as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by MSF at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

<p>Displaced people carry water containers on their heads at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

<p>Displaced people prepare their meals at Tomping camp near Juba, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the U.N., January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

<p>A displaced child plays on a mattress under a mosquito net laid in the open at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

<p>A displaced boy walks past U.N. police from Bangladesh who are on patrol at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

<p>A displaced mother watches over her sick child at a U.N. hospital at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

<p>A displaced man holds his child as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by MSF at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

<p>Displaced people wash their clothes in a drainage canal at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

<p>Displaced people wash their clothes in a drainage canal at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

<p>A displaced mother tends to her sick child at a U.N. hospital at Tomping camp near Juba January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

<p>A man prepares to pump water into a tank for use by displaced people at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

