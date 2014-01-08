Pictures of the month: December
A Christian youth squats inside a burnt out car in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Areef, 4, feeds his father Sabed Ali, a driver, in Dhaka Medical College Hospital, December 2, 2013. Ali sustained burns after protestors torched his auto rickshaw during a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led nationwide protest. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A journalist, wearing slippers to protect the glass floor, stands in the 'Step into the Void' installation during a press visit at the Aiguille du Midi mountain peak above Chamonix, in the French Alps, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Men try to remove an overloaded cart from a horse that fell on a road in Lahore, Pakistan, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A woman stands behind a fence at the perimeter of former South African President Nelson Mandela's property in Qunu, as funeral preparations continue, South Africa, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny speaks during a televised address as a cat stands on a chair in a house in Donegal, Ireland, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Initiates walk on a field as they pose in Qunu, in the Eastern Cape, South Africa, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Christian man passes by a burning pile at a mosque in Fouh district in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
A man stack bricks before carrying them at a brick factory in Lalitpur, Nepal, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man dressed as Santa Claus skates on an ice rink across from the Eiffel Tower as part of the Christmas holiday season preparations, in Paris, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A cow, which escaped from a truck, attacks a farmer trying to catch it in Liangdun village of Nangang township, Anhui province, China, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Students gather and reunite with their parents at a fast food joint across from Arapahoe High School, after a student opened fire in the school in Centennial, Colorado, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Semon
Interior Ministry personnel block a street during a gathering of supporters of EU integration in Kiev, Ukraine, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
New York Police graduates hug following their induction ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 27, 2013. The NYPD graduated 1171 recruits to ranks of police officer. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
French military personnel try to control supporters who are asking them to disarm fighting gangs, near the airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Astronaut Mike Hopkins, Expedition 38 Flight Engineer, is shown in this handout photo provided by NASA as he participates in the second of two spacewalks, December 24, 2013. He was joined on both spacewalks by NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio, whose image shows up in Hopkins' helmet visor. REUTERS/NASA
A Thai Buddhist monk puts on a gas mask as riot police use water cannon and tear gas while anti-government protesters attempt to remove barricades outside Government House in Bangkok, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A woman holding an umbrella walks past a man taking shelter from the rain at a wall while waiting outside a mobile social security office near Qunu, in the Eastern Cape Province, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Aisha 11, carries coal to be used for cooking and heating from a brick-making factory in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz
Students hold each other for warmth as they sleep during a break in between high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. The bodyguard training school is China's first professional academy to train former soldiers and others as personal security guards, according to the owner. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man takes a self-portrait with his mobile phone in front of a large statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong at an art exhibition celebrating the upcoming 120th anniversary of the birthday of the former leader in Beijing, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A boy reacts as he is carried on a stretcher at a damaged site after what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Duma, Damascus, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Pakistani Christian boys decorate a Christmas tree on the roof of their house in Islamabad, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Flamingos stand in their enclosure during snowfall in winter in Jerusalem's Biblical Zoo, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An internally displaced man holds his son inside a United Nations Missions in Sudan (UNMIS) compound in Juba, South Sudan, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Blind man Cecil Williams pets his service dog Orlando as he is hugged by police officer Anthony Duncan following a press conference in New York, December 18, 2013. Williams fell on the subway tracks with Orlando and Duncan was the first officer on the tracks to render aid. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Free Syrian Army fighter jumps from a high window during what activists said were clashes with pro-government forces, beside Hanano barracks in Aleppo's Bab al-Hadid district, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A flooded farmers field is used for a game of ice hockey at sunset in Delta, British Columbia, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Members of the Coney Island Polar Bear Club warm up before swimming at the beach at Coney Island in New York, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Anda, a 15 year-old local boy, watches from his hut's window the burial ground of late former South African President Nelson Mandela ahead of his funeral in Qunu, South Africa, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man from Dinka tribe holds his AK 47 rifle in front of cows in a Dinka cattle herders camp near Rumbek, capital of the Lakes State in central South Sudan, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Grey seals play underwater by the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast, near Seahouses, northern England, November 17 2013. The Farne Islands, which lie off the coast of northeast England, are home to a huge array of wildlife. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A police officer reacts amid the ruins of a police station which was destroyed by a bomb attack in the municipality of Inza in Cauca province, Colombia, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, wear 3D glasses before a screening of "David Attenborough's Natural History Museum Alive 3D" at the Natural History Museum in London, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Palestinian civil defence volunteers paddle a boat to evacuate people from their houses that are flooded with rainwater as a poster depicting Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad is seen on a building, in the northern Gaza Strip, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
People run to help a wounded man as smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut's downtown area, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich gives a wink to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a signing ceremony after a meeting of the Russian-Ukrainian Interstate Commission at the Kremlin in Moscow, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A "scissors" dancer performs in a national scissors dance competition in the outskirts of Lima, Peru, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Pussy Riot members Nadezhda Tolokonnikova and Maria Alyokhina walk outside Yemelyanovo airport in Krasnoyarsk, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men walk on a snow-covered road in winter in Jerusalem, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An amulet lies near the bullet hole on the bloody torso of a man after he was killed near the stadium where pro-government red shirts are gathering in Bangkok, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands as he listens to the national anthems during a meeting with his Italian counterpart Enrico Letta at Villa Madama in Rome, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Craftsmen make a snow castle at a park in Changchun, Jilin province, China, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
French soldiers conduct a daytime patrol in a neighbourhood in Bangui, where shooting continued overnight in the capital, Central African Republic, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford returns to his office in gym attire during a break in an executive committee meeting at City Hall in Toronto, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. Western Australia's Pilbara region, which is the size of Spain, has the world's largest known deposits of iron ore and supplies nearly 45 percent of global trade in the mineral. REUTERS/David Gray
Pedestrians walk along Woodward Avenue in Detroit, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An armed Turkana man walks towards the shores of Lake Turkana near a temporary fishing camp near the border in northwestern Kenya, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
