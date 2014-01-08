Battling forest fires in Chile
Workers from CONAF inspect a burned area during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar armore
Workers from CONAF inspect a burned area during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Workers from Chile's National Forestry Corporation (CONAF) rush to battle a forest fire at Tome town, near more
Workers from Chile's National Forestry Corporation (CONAF) rush to battle a forest fire at Tome town, near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 7, 2014. According to local authorities, more than 17,000 hectares of land in central and southern Chile have been burned due to multiple fires. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A helicopter assists in fighting a forest fire at Tome town, near Concepcion city south of Santiago, Januarmore
A helicopter assists in fighting a forest fire at Tome town, near Concepcion city south of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A firefighter prepares to extinguish a forest fire at Tome town, near Concepcion city south of Santiago, Jamore
A firefighter prepares to extinguish a forest fire at Tome town, near Concepcion city south of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
Workers from CONAF take a break during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwmore
Workers from CONAF take a break during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Workers from CONAF are transported to battle a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla southwest of Santmore
Workers from CONAF are transported to battle a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Farmers inspects an area under a cloud of smoke and ashes during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilmore
Farmers inspects an area under a cloud of smoke and ashes during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla of the Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Firefighters walk past a cloud of smoke during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar aremore
Firefighters walk past a cloud of smoke during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A worker from CONAF extinguishes a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest ofmore
A worker from CONAF extinguishes a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A helicopter assists in fighting a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla of the Bollenar area southwesmore
A helicopter assists in fighting a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla of the Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Workers from CONAF inspect a burned area during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar armore
Workers from CONAF inspect a burned area during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
下一个
Pictures of the month: December
Our top photos from the month of December.
Chicago's doctor to the homeless
A Chicago doctor hands out shoes, blankets and clothes to those most in need.
Showdown in Falluja
The Iraqi army deploys tanks and artillery around Falluja as local leaders urge al Qaeda-linked militants to leave in order to avert an impending military...
Airstrike in Damascus
The desperate struggle to save survivors trapped under the rubble following an airstrike in Damascus.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.