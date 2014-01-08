版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 1月 9日 星期四 07:30 BJT

Battling forest fires in Chile

<p>Workers from CONAF inspect a burned area during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Workers from CONAF inspect a burned area during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar armore

2014年 1月 9日 星期四

Workers from CONAF inspect a burned area during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
1 / 11
<p>Workers from Chile's National Forestry Corporation (CONAF) rush to battle a forest fire at Tome town, near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 7, 2014. According to local authorities, more than 17,000 hectares of land in central and southern Chile have been burned due to multiple fires. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra</p>

Workers from Chile's National Forestry Corporation (CONAF) rush to battle a forest fire at Tome town, near more

2014年 1月 9日 星期四

Workers from Chile's National Forestry Corporation (CONAF) rush to battle a forest fire at Tome town, near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 7, 2014. According to local authorities, more than 17,000 hectares of land in central and southern Chile have been burned due to multiple fires. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Close
2 / 11
<p>A helicopter assists in fighting a forest fire at Tome town, near Concepcion city south of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra</p>

A helicopter assists in fighting a forest fire at Tome town, near Concepcion city south of Santiago, Januarmore

2014年 1月 9日 星期四

A helicopter assists in fighting a forest fire at Tome town, near Concepcion city south of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Close
3 / 11
<p>A firefighter prepares to extinguish a forest fire at Tome town, near Concepcion city south of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra</p>

A firefighter prepares to extinguish a forest fire at Tome town, near Concepcion city south of Santiago, Jamore

2014年 1月 9日 星期四

A firefighter prepares to extinguish a forest fire at Tome town, near Concepcion city south of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Close
4 / 11
<p>Workers from CONAF take a break during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Workers from CONAF take a break during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwmore

2014年 1月 9日 星期四

Workers from CONAF take a break during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
5 / 11
<p>Workers from CONAF are transported to battle a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Workers from CONAF are transported to battle a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla southwest of Santmore

2014年 1月 9日 星期四

Workers from CONAF are transported to battle a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
6 / 11
<p>Farmers inspects an area under a cloud of smoke and ashes during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla of the Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Farmers inspects an area under a cloud of smoke and ashes during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilmore

2014年 1月 9日 星期四

Farmers inspects an area under a cloud of smoke and ashes during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla of the Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
7 / 11
<p>Firefighters walk past a cloud of smoke during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Firefighters walk past a cloud of smoke during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar aremore

2014年 1月 9日 星期四

Firefighters walk past a cloud of smoke during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
8 / 11
<p>A worker from CONAF extinguishes a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A worker from CONAF extinguishes a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest ofmore

2014年 1月 9日 星期四

A worker from CONAF extinguishes a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
9 / 11
<p>A helicopter assists in fighting a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla of the Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A helicopter assists in fighting a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla of the Bollenar area southwesmore

2014年 1月 9日 星期四

A helicopter assists in fighting a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla of the Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
10 / 11
<p>Workers from CONAF inspect a burned area during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Workers from CONAF inspect a burned area during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar armore

2014年 1月 9日 星期四

Workers from CONAF inspect a burned area during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
11 / 11
重播
下一图片集
Pictures of the month: December

Pictures of the month: December

下一个

Pictures of the month: December

Pictures of the month: December

Our top photos from the month of December.

2014年 1月 9日
Chicago's doctor to the homeless

Chicago's doctor to the homeless

A Chicago doctor hands out shoes, blankets and clothes to those most in need.

2014年 1月 9日
Showdown in Falluja

Showdown in Falluja

The Iraqi army deploys tanks and artillery around Falluja as local leaders urge al Qaeda-linked militants to leave in order to avert an impending military...

2014年 1月 8日
Airstrike in Damascus

Airstrike in Damascus

The desperate struggle to save survivors trapped under the rubble following an airstrike in Damascus.

2014年 1月 8日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐