Dakar Rally 2014
Spain's Jordi Viladoms rides his KTM motorcycle under a helicopter during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rallymore
Spain's Jordi Viladoms rides his KTM motorcycle under a helicopter during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Chile's Marco Reinike rides his KTM HWR Racing motorcycle during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, Jamore
Chile's Marco Reinike rides his KTM HWR Racing motorcycle during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Spain's Nani Roma drives his Mini during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/more
Spain's Nani Roma drives his Mini during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM motorcycle during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 2014.more
Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM motorcycle during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
South Africa's Giniel De Villiers drives his Toyota during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January more
South Africa's Giniel De Villiers drives his Toyota during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
France's Stephane Peterhansel drives his Mini during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 20more
France's Stephane Peterhansel drives his Mini during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Orlando Terranova of Argentina drives his Mini during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 2more
Orlando Terranova of Argentina drives his Mini during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
France's Stephane Peterhansel drives his Mini during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 20more
France's Stephane Peterhansel drives his Mini during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Andrey Karginov of Russia drives his Kamaz truck during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 15,more
Andrey Karginov of Russia drives his Kamaz truck during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Spain's Jordi Viladoms rides his KTM motorcycle during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14,more
Spain's Jordi Viladoms rides his KTM motorcycle during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his buggy during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 January 15, 2014. REUTmore
Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his buggy during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM motorcycle during the tenth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 15, 2014more
Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM motorcycle during the tenth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
France's Stephane Peterhansel drives his Mini during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2more
France's Stephane Peterhansel drives his Mini during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
France's Cyril Despres rides his Yamaha motorcycle during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 1more
France's Cyril Despres rides his Yamaha motorcycle during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives his Mini during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014more
Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives his Mini during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM motorcycle during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014more
Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM motorcycle during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Helder Rodrigues of Portugal rides his Honda motorcycle during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally, January more
Helder Rodrigues of Portugal rides his Honda motorcycle during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives his Mini during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014more
Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives his Mini during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
France's Olivier Pain rides his Yamaha motorcycle during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 1more
France's Olivier Pain rides his Yamaha motorcycle during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Alain Duclos of France rides his Sherco motorcycle during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, Januarmore
Alain Duclos of France rides his Sherco motorcycle during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/ABI/Bolivian Presidency
Stephane Hammard of France pushes his motorcycle as quad rider Walter Nosiglia of Bolivia is seen behind dumore
Stephane Hammard of France pushes his motorcycle as quad rider Walter Nosiglia of Bolivia is seen behind during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/ABI/Bolivian Presidency
Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his Buggy during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 10, 2014. REmore
Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his Buggy during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Spain's Joan Barreda rides his Honda motorcycle during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 10,more
Spain's Joan Barreda rides his Honda motorcycle during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Paulo Goncalves of Portugal reacts in front of his Honda motorcycle on fire during the fifth stage of the Dmore
Paulo Goncalves of Portugal reacts in front of his Honda motorcycle on fire during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives his Mini during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Tucuman to more
Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives his Mini during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Tucuman to Salta, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Russia's Andrey Karginov drives his Kamaz truck during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Tucumamore
Russia's Andrey Karginov drives his Kamaz truck during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Tucuman to Salta, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Spain's Marc Guasch rides his Gas-Gas motorcycle during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Tucummore
Spain's Marc Guasch rides his Gas-Gas motorcycle during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Tucuman to Salta, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Robby Gordon of the U.S drives his Hummer during the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Juan to more
Robby Gordon of the U.S drives his Hummer during the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Juan to Chilecito January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Carlos Sousa of Portugal drives his Haval during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario to Smore
Carlos Sousa of Portugal drives his Haval during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario to San Luis, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his Buggy during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario to San more
Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his Buggy during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario to San Luis, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Dakar Rally director Etienne Lavigne (L) helps Bauyrzhan Issabayev and Gabdulla Ashimov of Kazakhstan as thmore
Dakar Rally director Etienne Lavigne (L) helps Bauyrzhan Issabayev and Gabdulla Ashimov of Kazakhstan as their car burns during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Gaston Rios Pablo of Argentina rides his quad during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario more
Gaston Rios Pablo of Argentina rides his quad during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario to San Luis, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Paulo Goncalves of Portugal rides his Honda during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis tmore
Paulo Goncalves of Portugal rides his Honda during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Dakar Rally director Etienne Lavigne turns away from the cloud of dust kicked up as KTM rider Riaan Van Niemore
Dakar Rally director Etienne Lavigne turns away from the cloud of dust kicked up as KTM rider Riaan Van Niekerk of South Africa rides past him during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Daniel Gouet of Chile rides his Honda during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario to San Lmore
Daniel Gouet of Chile rides his Honda during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario to San Luis, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Dakar Rally medical assistance members provide aid to Suzuki rider Gilbert Escale of Spain after he was injmore
Dakar Rally medical assistance members provide aid to Suzuki rider Gilbert Escale of Spain after he was injured in a crash during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A competitor rides his quad during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, Januamore
A competitor rides his quad during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
France's Stephane Peterhansel drives his Mini during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luismore
France's Stephane Peterhansel drives his Mini during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
France's Stephane Peterhansel drive his Mini during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis more
France's Stephane Peterhansel drive his Mini during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Paulo Goncalves of Portugal rides his Honda during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis tmore
Paulo Goncalves of Portugal rides his Honda during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Orlando Terranova of Argentina drives his Mini during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosariomore
Orlando Terranova of Argentina drives his Mini during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario to San Luis, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Argentina's Pablo Rodriguez rides his Honda during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito tmore
Argentina's Pablo Rodriguez rides his Honda during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A car drives past the burning car of Bauyrzhan Issabayev and Gabdulla Ashimov of Kazakhstan during the secomore
A car drives past the burning car of Bauyrzhan Issabayev and Gabdulla Ashimov of Kazakhstan during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
