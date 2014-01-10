版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 1月 11日 星期六 04:45 BJT

Photos of the week

<p>A mother holds her son as they watch the eruption of Mount Sinabung at Berastepu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

A mother holds her son as they watch the eruption of Mount Sinabung at Berastepu village in Karo district, more

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

A mother holds her son as they watch the eruption of Mount Sinabung at Berastepu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
1 / 20
<p>Jewish settlers sit together after being detained by Palestinian villagers in the West Bank village of Qusra near Nablus, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini</p>

Jewish settlers sit together after being detained by Palestinian villagers in the West Bank village of Qusrmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Jewish settlers sit together after being detained by Palestinian villagers in the West Bank village of Qusra near Nablus, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Close
2 / 20
<p>Nigerians airlifted from the Central African Republic, load trucks with their belongings as they prepare to travel to their states across Nigeria, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde</p>

Nigerians airlifted from the Central African Republic, load trucks with their belongings as they prepare tomore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Nigerians airlifted from the Central African Republic, load trucks with their belongings as they prepare to travel to their states across Nigeria, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Close
3 / 20
<p>The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario during a "polar vortex" that affected about 240 million people in the United States and southern Canada, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario during a "polar vortex" that affected about 240 mmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario during a "polar vortex" that affected about 240 million people in the United States and southern Canada, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Close
4 / 20
<p>The giant inflatable Rubber Duck installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman floats on the Parramatta River, as part of the 2014 Sydney Festival, in Western Sydney, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

The giant inflatable Rubber Duck installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman floats on the Parramatta Rimore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

The giant inflatable Rubber Duck installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman floats on the Parramatta River, as part of the 2014 Sydney Festival, in Western Sydney, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
5 / 20
<p>African migrants take part in a protest at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv January 5, 2014. About 10,000 African migrants, largely from Sudan and Eritrea, protested against Israel's slow processing of asylum requests and arrests of hundreds under an Israeli law, approved last month and contested by human rights groups, which entitles the authorities to detain migrants lacking valid visas without charges. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

African migrants take part in a protest at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv January 5, 2014. About 10,000 African mmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

African migrants take part in a protest at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv January 5, 2014. About 10,000 African migrants, largely from Sudan and Eritrea, protested against Israel's slow processing of asylum requests and arrests of hundreds under an Israeli law, approved last month and contested by human rights groups, which entitles the authorities to detain migrants lacking valid visas without charges. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
6 / 20
<p>A man carries a baby who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A man carries a baby who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

A man carries a baby who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
7 / 20
<p>Paulo Goncalves of Portugal reacts in front of his Honda on fire during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, Argentina, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Paulo Goncalves of Portugal reacts in front of his Honda on fire during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally more

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Paulo Goncalves of Portugal reacts in front of his Honda on fire during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, Argentina, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 20
<p>Displaced people rest on the floor as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by Medecins Sans Frontieres at Tomping camp in Juba, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the United Nations, in South Sudan, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Displaced people rest on the floor as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by Medecinmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Displaced people rest on the floor as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by Medecins Sans Frontieres at Tomping camp in Juba, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the United Nations, in South Sudan, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
9 / 20
<p>A model has his chest shaved backstage before the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model has his chest shaved backstage before the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 cmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

A model has his chest shaved backstage before the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
10 / 20
<p>A public bus travels between trees covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono</p>

A public bus travels between trees covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano at Tiga Pancur village in Karmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

A public bus travels between trees covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Close
11 / 20
<p>A child reacts as she falls as Pope Francis talks to the faithful during a visit to the Church of St Alfonso Maria dei Liguori in the outskirts of Rome, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A child reacts as she falls as Pope Francis talks to the faithful during a visit to the Church of St Alfonsmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

A child reacts as she falls as Pope Francis talks to the faithful during a visit to the Church of St Alfonso Maria dei Liguori in the outskirts of Rome, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
12 / 20
<p>A displaced refugee woman, escaping the violence, tries to access the humanitarian aid distribution site at the airport outside the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

A displaced refugee woman, escaping the violence, tries to access the humanitarian aid distribution site atmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

A displaced refugee woman, escaping the violence, tries to access the humanitarian aid distribution site at the airport outside the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
13 / 20
<p>Activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami party and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) attack an activist of the Awami League during a clash in Rajshahi, Bangladesh, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami party and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) attack an activist of more

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami party and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) attack an activist of the Awami League during a clash in Rajshahi, Bangladesh, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 20
<p>Workers from Chile's National Forestry Corporation (CONAF) inspect a burned area during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area, southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Workers from Chile's National Forestry Corporation (CONAF) inspect a burned area during a forest fire in thmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Workers from Chile's National Forestry Corporation (CONAF) inspect a burned area during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area, southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
15 / 20
<p>Passengers push their bus to start it amid dense fog on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, India, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

Passengers push their bus to start it amid dense fog on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala,more

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Passengers push their bus to start it amid dense fog on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, India, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Close
16 / 20
<p>Ice from the breath of Gail Davis forms around her face as she exercises by walking outside in Minneapolis, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Ice from the breath of Gail Davis forms around her face as she exercises by walking outside in Minneapolis,more

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Ice from the breath of Gail Davis forms around her face as she exercises by walking outside in Minneapolis, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
17 / 20
<p>Rogerio Pereira, 36, works in a new shack at the "New Palestine" camp, which houses an estimated 8,000 families of Brazil's Roofless Workers Movement, who last year occupied a 100 hectare (246 acres) plot to demand for affordable low-income housing from the government, in Sao Paulo, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Rogerio Pereira, 36, works in a new shack at the "New Palestine" camp, which houses an estimated 8,000 famimore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Rogerio Pereira, 36, works in a new shack at the "New Palestine" camp, which houses an estimated 8,000 families of Brazil's Roofless Workers Movement, who last year occupied a 100 hectare (246 acres) plot to demand for affordable low-income housing from the government, in Sao Paulo, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
18 / 20
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA basketball players and North Korean players of the Hwaebul team of the DPRK with Dennis Rodman at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium in this undated photo released January 9, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA basketball players and Nomore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA basketball players and North Korean players of the Hwaebul team of the DPRK with Dennis Rodman at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium in this undated photo released January 9, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
19 / 20
<p>A schoolteacher, who wished to stay unidentified, attempts to catch snowflakes while leading her students to a library from school in the Harlem neighborhood, located in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A schoolteacher, who wished to stay unidentified, attempts to catch snowflakes while leading her students tmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

A schoolteacher, who wished to stay unidentified, attempts to catch snowflakes while leading her students to a library from school in the Harlem neighborhood, located in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Deep freeze

Deep freeze

下一个

Deep freeze

Deep freeze

A blast of Arctic air grips the U.S. in what some meteorologists are calling a "polar vortex".

2014年 1月 10日
Niagara Falls partially freezes

Niagara Falls partially freezes

An arctic chill turns Niagara Falls into a winter wonderland.

2014年 1月 10日
People's Choice Awards

People's Choice Awards

Highlights from the People's Choice Awards.

2014年 1月 10日
Dennis Rodman in North Korea

Dennis Rodman in North Korea

Dennis Rodman faces harsh criticism during his latest visit to North Korea.

2014年 1月 10日

精选图集

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐