版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 1月 14日 星期二 06:00 BJT

Funeral for Ariel Sharon

<p>Members of the Knesset guard carry the flag draped coffin of former Israeli Prime Minister, Ariel Sharon, as his family members walk behind during a memorial ceremony at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Members of the Knesset guard carry the flag draped coffin of former Israeli Prime Minister, Ariel Sharon, amore

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

Members of the Knesset guard carry the flag draped coffin of former Israeli Prime Minister, Ariel Sharon, as his family members walk behind during a memorial ceremony at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
1 / 17
<p>Israeli army officers sit at the back of a military jeep with the flag draped coffin of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, after a memorial ceremony in Jerusalem, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Israeli army officers sit at the back of a military jeep with the flag draped coffin of former Israeli PM, more

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

Israeli army officers sit at the back of a military jeep with the flag draped coffin of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, after a memorial ceremony in Jerusalem, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
2 / 17
<p>Israeli army officers lower the coffin of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, into the grave during his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli army officers lower the coffin of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, into the grave during his funeramore

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

Israeli army officers lower the coffin of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, into the grave during his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
3 / 17
<p>Israeli army officers salute as they stand over the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, during his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli army officers salute as they stand over the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, during his fumore

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

Israeli army officers salute as they stand over the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, during his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
4 / 17
<p>The sons of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, Gilad (L) and Omri (2nd L), attend their father's funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

The sons of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, Gilad (L) and Omri (2nd L), attend their father's funeral nearmore

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

The sons of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, Gilad (L) and Omri (2nd L), attend their father's funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
5 / 17
<p>Israel's PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, stands in front of the grave of former Israeli PM Ariel Sharon during his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014.REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israel's PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, stands in front of the grave of former Israeli PM Ariel Sharon during his more

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

Israel's PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, stands in front of the grave of former Israeli PM Ariel Sharon during his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014.REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
6 / 17
<p>Israel's President, Shimon Peres, lays flowers on the grave of Lili Sharon during the funeral of her husband, former Israeli PM Ariel Sharon, near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israel's President, Shimon Peres, lays flowers on the grave of Lili Sharon during the funeral of her husbanmore

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

Israel's President, Shimon Peres, lays flowers on the grave of Lili Sharon during the funeral of her husband, former Israeli PM Ariel Sharon, near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
7 / 17
<p>Israel's PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, lays a wreath during the funeral of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israel's PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, lays a wreath during the funeral of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, near more

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

Israel's PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, lays a wreath during the funeral of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
8 / 17
<p>Israel's President, Shimon Peres, lays a wreath during the funeral of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israel's President, Shimon Peres, lays a wreath during the funeral of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, nearmore

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

Israel's President, Shimon Peres, lays a wreath during the funeral of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
9 / 17
<p>U.S. Vice President, Joe Biden, stands in front of the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, during his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

U.S. Vice President, Joe Biden, stands in front of the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, during hismore

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

U.S. Vice President, Joe Biden, stands in front of the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, during his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
10 / 17
<p>U.S. Vice President Joe Biden lays a wreath during the funeral of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden lays a wreath during the funeral of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, near Sycmore

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden lays a wreath during the funeral of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
11 / 17
<p>Israel's military chief Lieutenant-General, Benny Gantz, salutes in front of the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, during his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israel's military chief Lieutenant-General, Benny Gantz, salutes in front of the grave of former Israeli PMmore

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

Israel's military chief Lieutenant-General, Benny Gantz, salutes in front of the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, during his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
12 / 17
<p>The grandchildren of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, stand in front of his grave during his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

The grandchildren of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, stand in front of his grave during his funeral near Smore

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

The grandchildren of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, stand in front of his grave during his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
13 / 17
<p>Israelis stand around the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, after his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israelis stand around the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, after his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Smore

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

Israelis stand around the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, after his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
14 / 17
<p>Wreaths lie on the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, after his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Wreaths lie on the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, after his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon'smore

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

Wreaths lie on the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, after his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
15 / 17
<p>An Israeli touches the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, after his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli touches the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, after his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharmore

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

An Israeli touches the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, after his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
16 / 17
<p>Israelis stand around the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, after his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israelis stand around the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, after his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Smore

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

Israelis stand around the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, after his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
17 / 17
重播
下一图片集
The surreal shipwreck

The surreal shipwreck

下一个

The surreal shipwreck

The surreal shipwreck

Views of the stricken Costa Concordia, two years after it capsized.

2014年 1月 14日
Golden Globe Awards red carpet

Golden Globe Awards red carpet

Style from the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

2014年 1月 13日
Ariel Sharon: 1928 - 2014

Ariel Sharon: 1928 - 2014

Images from the life of Ariel Sharon.

2014年 1月 12日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2014年 1月 11日

精选图集

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐