Photos of the week
A man looks at Mount Sinabung spewing ash from Jraya village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra prmore
A man looks at Mount Sinabung spewing ash from Jraya village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, Indonesia, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A group of anti-balaka militiamen pose for a photograph on the outskirts of the Central African Republic camore
A group of anti-balaka militiamen pose for a photograph on the outskirts of the Central African Republic capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A model presents a creation by Laurel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014, in Berlin, January 16,more
A model presents a creation by Laurel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014, in Berlin, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A car drives away from the Colby Fire in hills above Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mariomore
A car drives away from the Colby Fire in hills above Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie gestures as he speaks to media and homeowners about the ongoing recoverymore
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie gestures as he speaks to media and homeowners about the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Sandy in Manahawkin, New Jersey, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man takes part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man takes part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night more
A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before Saint Anthony's, patron of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2014. According to tradition that dates back 500 years ago, people ride their horses through the narrow cobblestone streets of this small village to purify the animals with the smoke of the bonfires. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands in front of the grave of former Israeli Prime Minister Armore
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands in front of the grave of former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon during his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A looter carries boxes of beer as Corona truck burns in a road block allegedly set up by followers of the Kmore
A looter carries boxes of beer as Corona truck burns in a road block allegedly set up by followers of the Knights Templar cartel in Tierra Caliente, Mexico, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Blaz Kavcic of Slovenia during their men's singles match at the Austmore
Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Blaz Kavcic of Slovenia during their men's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A villager tries to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town,India, Jamore
A villager tries to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town,India, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Palestinian policemen stand near burning tyres set ablaze by demonstrators outside Jalazoun refugee camp nemore
Palestinian policemen stand near burning tyres set ablaze by demonstrators outside Jalazoun refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Opposition deputies throw buckwheat at newly elected deputy Viktor Pylypyshyn (R) as he takes the oath in Umore
Opposition deputies throw buckwheat at newly elected deputy Viktor Pylypyshyn (R) as he takes the oath in Ukrainian Parliament in Kiev, January 15, 2014. In Ukraine, buckwheat is a symbol of bribing voters. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A boy and a woman look at a Spanish riot police officer blocking the access to Madrid's landmark Puerta delmore
A boy and a woman look at a Spanish riot police officer blocking the access to Madrid's landmark Puerta del Sol during a demonstration, in support of protesters in Burgos opposing an urban project, in Madrid, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Oscar nominated actor Barkhad Abdi from the film Captain Phillips, conducts a phone interview after being nmore
Oscar nominated actor Barkhad Abdi from the film Captain Phillips, conducts a phone interview after being nominated for Best Supporting Actor by the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences in Los Angeles, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Students pour water on each other as they take a holy bath on the occasion of Magh Purnima in the western Imore
Students pour water on each other as they take a holy bath on the occasion of Magh Purnima in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Andrey Karginov of Russia drives his Kamaz truck during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Iquiquemore
Andrey Karginov of Russia drives his Kamaz truck during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Iquique to Antofagasta, in Chile, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Chickens are seen in the midst of plants covered by ash from Mount Sinabung near Sigarang-Garang village inmore
Chickens are seen in the midst of plants covered by ash from Mount Sinabung near Sigarang-Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A cruise ship makes its way past New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as steam rises from more
A cruise ship makes its way past New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as steam rises from the Hudson River as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Swans swim near riverside properties partially submerged in floodwaters at Henley-on-Thames in southern Engmore
Swans swim near riverside properties partially submerged in floodwaters at Henley-on-Thames in southern England, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
下一个
Luminarias hot to trot
According to tradition that dates back 500 years, people ride their horses through the narrow cobblestone streets of this small village in Spain to purify the...
Wildfire near Los Angeles
A fast moving brush fire breaks out north of Los Angeles.
Fleeing South Sudanese war zones
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda as they flee fighting.
And the Oscar nominees are...
The Oscar nominees in all the major categories.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.