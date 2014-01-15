版本:
Inside Crackland

Drug users prepare pipes of crack, in a part of Sao Paulo's Luz neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia (Crackland), January 14, 2014. The city hall of Sao Paulo announced a program that will offer jobs and housing for the drug users in the region undergoing medical treatment. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Drug users prepare pipes of crack, in a part of Sao Paulo's Luz neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia (Crackland), January 14, 2014. The city hall of Sao Paulo announced a program that will offer jobs and housing for the drug users in the region undergoing medical treatment. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A man walks past a shack, in part of Sao Paulo's Luz neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia (Crackland), January 14, 2014. The word on the wall reads "Peace". REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A man walks past a shack, in part of Sao Paulo's Luz neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia (Crackland), January 14, 2014. The word on the wall reads "Peace". REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A man takes a bath in a child's bathtub in front of his shack, in a part of Sao Paulo's Luz neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia (Crackland), January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A man takes a bath in a child's bathtub in front of his shack, in a part of Sao Paulo's Luz neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia (Crackland), January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A drug user consumes crack in the old center of Salvador da Bahia, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

A drug user consumes crack in the old center of Salvador da Bahia, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

A pregnant crack dealer counts her money on a street in Sao Paulo, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A pregnant crack dealer counts her money on a street in Sao Paulo, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A man walks past a shack in a part of Sao Paulo's Luz neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia (Crackland), January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A man walks past a shack in a part of Sao Paulo's Luz neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia (Crackland), January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A woman, identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, covers herself with a sheet during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near the Parque Uniao slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2012. Municipal agents approached people showing signs of crack abuse during the operation to offer to send them to shelters as part of the efforts by authorities to end crack use in Rio's slums. The exercise is mainly voluntary, except for suspects who broke the law. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A woman, identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, covers herself with a sheet during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near the Parque Uniao slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2012. Municipal agents approached people showing signs of crack abuse during the operation to offer to send them to shelters as part of the efforts by authorities to end crack use in Rio's slums. The exercise is mainly voluntary, except for suspects who broke the law. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A girl, identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, looks on from the window of a municipal vehicle during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near the Parque Uniao slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A girl, identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, looks on from the window of a municipal vehicle during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near the Parque Uniao slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A woman, who was feeling sick and was identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, is carried to a municipal vehicle during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near the Parque Uniao slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A woman, who was feeling sick and was identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, is carried to a municipal vehicle during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near the Parque Uniao slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A youth consumes crack on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A youth consumes crack on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A 23-year-old man consumes crack in downtown Manaus, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A 23-year-old man consumes crack in downtown Manaus, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Suspected crack users react during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, in the Madureira neighborhood, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Suspected crack users react during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, in the Madureira neighborhood, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A man, identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, is pictured during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near the Parque Uniao slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A man, identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, is pictured during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near the Parque Uniao slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A man, identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, sleeps behind an umbrella during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near the Parque Uniao slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A man, identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, sleeps behind an umbrella during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near the Parque Uniao slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A man, identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, covers himself with a sheet during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near the Parque Uniao slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A man, identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, covers himself with a sheet during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near the Parque Uniao slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A boy, who was identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, sleeps just minutes after he was brought to the screening center for minors accused of crimes and drug abuse, in Rio de Janeiro, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A boy, who was identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, sleeps just minutes after he was brought to the screening center for minors accused of crimes and drug abuse, in Rio de Janeiro, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A boy, who was identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, eats his lunch at the screening center for minors accused of crimes and drug abuse, in Rio de Janeiro, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A boy, who was identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, eats his lunch at the screening center for minors accused of crimes and drug abuse, in Rio de Janeiro, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A municipal agent detains a boy, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A municipal agent detains a boy, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A municipal agent detains a boy, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A municipal agent detains a boy, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A municipal agent (L) argues with a woman, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A municipal agent (L) argues with a woman, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

