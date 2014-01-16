Five years since Miracle on the Hudson
Passengers stand on the wings of a U.S. Airways plane as a ferry pulls up to it after it landed in the Hudsmore
Passengers stand on the wings of a U.S. Airways plane as a ferry pulls up to it after it landed in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. After splash landing on the Hudson all 155 passengers and crew members were rescued. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Emergency personnel search for passengers after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New Yorkmore
Emergency personnel search for passengers after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. Today marks the 5-year anniversary of what's been dubbed as the Miracle on the Hudson. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane crashed into the Hudson River in New York January 15, 200more
Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane crashed into the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009.Rmore
Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009.REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Passengers, including Australian singer Emma Cowan, 26, (C) wait to be rescued after a U.S. Airways plane cmore
Passengers, including Australian singer Emma Cowan, 26, (C) wait to be rescued after a U.S. Airways plane crashed into the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
An inflated life jacket floats in the water after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New Yomore
An inflated life jacket floats in the water after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. more
Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009.more
Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rescue workers arrive near the scene of a U.S. Airways plane crash in the Hudson River in New York, Januarymore
Rescue workers arrive near the scene of a U.S. Airways plane crash in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Chip East
Divers swim beside a U.S. Airways plane after it landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. Rmore
Divers swim beside a U.S. Airways plane after it landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The tailfin of the US Airways Airbus A320 jetliner which is secured to the side of the seawall of the Hudsomore
The tailfin of the US Airways Airbus A320 jetliner which is secured to the side of the seawall of the Hudson River is seen awaiting removal in New York, January 17, 2009. REUTERS/Chip East
Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. more
Passengers are rescued after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
An injured person is loaded into an ambulance near the scene of a U.S. Airways plane crash in the Hudson Rimore
An injured person is loaded into an ambulance near the scene of a U.S. Airways plane crash in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Chip East
Passengers stand on the wings of a U.S. Airways plane as a ferry pulls up to it after it landed in the Hudsmore
Passengers stand on the wings of a U.S. Airways plane as a ferry pulls up to it after it landed in the Hudson River in New York January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A passenger is transported by emergency personnel after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in more
A passenger is transported by emergency personnel after a U.S. Airways plane landed in the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009.REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A seat from a U.S. Airways plane floats in the water after it crashed into the Hudson River in New York, Jamore
A seat from a U.S. Airways plane floats in the water after it crashed into the Hudson River in New York, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The wreckage of the US Airways airplane that crashed in the Hudson River emerges out of the river as emergemore
The wreckage of the US Airways airplane that crashed in the Hudson River emerges out of the river as emergency crew workers attempt to hoist it with a crane in New York, January 17, 2009. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Capt. Chesley 'Sully' Sullenberger and 1st Officer Jeffrey Skiles go through their pre-flight routine beformore
Capt. Chesley 'Sully' Sullenberger and 1st Officer Jeffrey Skiles go through their pre-flight routine before leaving for North Carolina at LaGuardia Airport in New York October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Seth Wenig/Pool
Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger embraces a passenger from the US Airways Flight 1549 which landed safemore
Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger embraces a passenger from the US Airways Flight 1549 which landed safely on the Hudson River in 2009, before a news conference marking the fifth anniversary of the incident, in New York January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger (3rd L) raises a toast with passengers and rescue crew marking the fifmore
Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger (3rd L) raises a toast with passengers and rescue crew marking the fifth anniversary of the US Airways Flight 1549 landing on the Hudson River, in New York January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
