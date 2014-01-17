Wildfire near Los Angeles
A Super Scooper firefighting plane makes a water drop on the Colby Fire in Azusa, Calif., January 16, 2014.more
A Super Scooper firefighting plane makes a water drop on the Colby Fire in Azusa, Calif., January 16, 2014. The wildfire, started accidentally by three campers, roared out of control in foothills above Los Angeles, destroying at least two homes and forcing more than 1,000 residents to flee, fire and law enforcement officials said. The wind-whipped blaze erupted before dawn in the Angeles National Forest north of Glendora, about 40 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Firefighters stand as water falls from a firefighting aircraft on the Colby Fire in Azusa, Calif., January more
Firefighters stand as water falls from a firefighting aircraft on the Colby Fire in Azusa, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Firefighters are hit by heavy boulders rolling downhill, with one suffering a broken ankle, as they battle more
Firefighters are hit by heavy boulders rolling downhill, with one suffering a broken ankle, as they battle a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire", in the hills of Glendora, California, January 16, 2014.REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire," burns nearby homes, in the hills of Glendoramore
A fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire," burns nearby homes, in the hills of Glendora, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A helicopter drops water as firefighters battle a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Firmore
A helicopter drops water as firefighters battle a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire", in the hills of Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Thick smoke fills the morning skies as firefighters battle a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called themore
Thick smoke fills the morning skies as firefighters battle a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire", in the hills of Glendora, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A helicopter drops water as firefighters battle a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Firmore
A helicopter drops water as firefighters battle a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire", in the hills of Glendora, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A car drives away from the Colby Fire in hills above Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mariomore
A car drives away from the Colby Fire in hills above Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A fast-moving wildfire called Colby Fire is seen in a NASA satellite image captured just after 12 p.m. locamore
A fast-moving wildfire called Colby Fire is seen in a NASA satellite image captured just after 12 p.m. local time in this January 16, 2014 picture provided by NASA. The wind-whipped blaze erupted before dawn. REUTERS/NASA
Residents evacuate their home as the Colby Fire approaches in hills above Glendora, California, January 16,more
Residents evacuate their home as the Colby Fire approaches in hills above Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A home falls victim to the Colby Fire in Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuonimore
A home falls victim to the Colby Fire in Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A helicopter makes a water drop on the Colby Fire in Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mariomore
A helicopter makes a water drop on the Colby Fire in Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A local resident uses a garden hose to protect his home from a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called tmore
A local resident uses a garden hose to protect his home from a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire", in the hills of Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The Colby fire burns in the hills above Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Colby fire burns in the hills above Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Homes are engulfed in flames, as media reports on the so-called the "Colby Fire", in the hills of Glendora,more
Homes are engulfed in flames, as media reports on the so-called the "Colby Fire", in the hills of Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire," burns nearby homes, in the hills of Glendoramore
A fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire," burns nearby homes, in the hills of Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Firefighters battle a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire", in the hills of Glendoramore
Firefighters battle a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire", in the hills of Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A home falls victim to the Colby Fire in Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuonimore
A home falls victim to the Colby Fire in Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A helicopter drops water as firefighters battle a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Firmore
A helicopter drops water as firefighters battle a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire", in the hills of Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire," burns nearby homes, in the hills of Glendoramore
A fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire," burns nearby homes, in the hills of Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Firefighters battle a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire", in the hills of Glendoramore
Firefighters battle a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire", in the hills of Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire," burns nearby homes, in the hills of Glendoramore
A fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire," burns nearby homes, in the hills of Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Homes are engulfed in flames, as firefighters battle a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colbmore
Homes are engulfed in flames, as firefighters battle a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire", in the hills of Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A "super scooper" air tanker makes waters drops as firefighters battle a fast-moving California wildfire, smore
A "super scooper" air tanker makes waters drops as firefighters battle a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire", in the hills of Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Homes are engulfed in flames, as firefighters battle a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colbmore
Homes are engulfed in flames, as firefighters battle a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire", in the hills of Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Firefighters battle a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire", in the hills of Glendoramore
Firefighters battle a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire", in the hills of Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
下一个
Michelle Obama turns 50
First Lady Michelle Obama celebrates her 50th birthday.
Taming of the bull
The bull-taming festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal.
Violence in Central African Republic
Waves of massacres and reprisals by Muslim and Christian militias have killed hundreds and uprooted nearly a million residents of the Central African Republic.
Kate Moss turns 40
A look at the life and career of British supermodel Kate Moss as she turns 40 years old.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.