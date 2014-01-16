Fleeing South Sudanese war zones
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State,more
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State, after arriving from the South Sudanese war zones of Malakal and al-Rank, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State,more
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State, after arriving from the South Sudanese war zones of Malakal and al-Rank, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State,more
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State, after arriving from the South Sudanese war zones of Malakal and al-Rank, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A South Sudanese refugee walks near a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile Stmore
A South Sudanese refugee walks near a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State, after arriving with other refugees from the South Sudanese war zones of Malakal and al-Rank, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State,more
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State, after arriving from the South Sudanese war zones of Malakal and al-Rank, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A South Sudanese refugee carries her bags at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's Whitmore
A South Sudanese refugee carries her bags at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State, after arriving with other refugees from the South Sudanese war zones of Malakal and al-Rank, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
South Sudanese refugees rest near a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile Statmore
South Sudanese refugees rest near a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State, after arriving from the South Sudanese war zones of Malakal and al-Rank, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State,more
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State, after arriving from the South Sudanese war zones of Malakal and al-Rank, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State,more
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State, after arriving from the South Sudanese war zones of Malakal and al-Rank, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State,more
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State, after arriving from the South Sudanese war zones of Malakal and al-Rank, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State,more
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State, after arriving from the South Sudanese war zones of Malakal and al-Rank, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State,more
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State, after arriving from the South Sudanese war zones of Malakal and al-Rank, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
South Sudanese refugee children eat near a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nimore
South Sudanese refugee children eat near a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State, after arriving from the South Sudanese war zones of Malakal and al-Rank, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State,more
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State, after arriving from the South Sudanese war zones of Malakal and al-Rank, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State,more
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State, after arriving from the South Sudanese war zones of Malakal and al-Rank, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State,more
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State, after arriving from the South Sudanese war zones of Malakal and al-Rank, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State,more
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State, after arriving from the South Sudanese war zones of Malakal and al-Rank, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State,more
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State, after arriving from the South Sudanese war zones of Malakal and al-Rank, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A South Sudanese refugee waits at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile Statmore
A South Sudanese refugee waits at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State, after she and other refugees arrived from the South Sudanese war zones of Malakal and al-Rank, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State,more
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State, after arriving from the South Sudanese war zones of Malakal and al-Rank, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A South Sudanese refugee drinks water after arriving at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Smore
A South Sudanese refugee drinks water after arriving at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State, after arriving from the South Sudanese war zones of Malakal and al-Rank, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah (SUDAN - Tags: CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS)
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State,more
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State, after arriving from the South Sudanese war zones of Malakal and al-Rank January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State,more
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State, after arriving from the South Sudanese war zones of Malakal and al-Rank, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
South Sudanese refugees walk at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State,more
South Sudanese refugees walk at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan's White Nile State, after arriving from the South Sudanese war zones of Malakal and al-Rank, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
下一个
And the Oscar nominees are...
The Oscar nominees in all the major categories.
Syria in ruins
Images of a landscape devastated by war.
Violence in Central African Republic
Waves of massacres and reprisals by Muslim and Christian militias have killed hundreds and uprooted nearly a million residents of the Central African Republic.
Five years since Miracle on the Hudson
Five years have passed since US Airways flight 1549 splash landed on the Hudson.
精选图集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.