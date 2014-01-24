Fiery clashes in Ukraine
Anti-government protesters stand on a barricade at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 24more
Anti-government protesters stand on a barricade at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Pro-European integration protesters gather at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 23, 201more
Pro-European integration protesters gather at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Women kneel as they appeal to Ukrainian police troops at the site of clashes with anti-government protestermore
Women kneel as they appeal to Ukrainian police troops at the site of clashes with anti-government protesters in Kiev, January 24, 2014. The front placard reads: "Mothers of Ukraine! Call you to join our peaceful action." REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Pro-European integration protesters take cover from water sprayed from a fire engine at the site of clashesmore
Pro-European integration protesters take cover from water sprayed from a fire engine at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An anti-government protester stands next to a mannequin on a barricade at the site of clashes with riot polmore
An anti-government protester stands next to a mannequin on a barricade at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People walk near burning tires at the site of clashes of pro-European integration protesters with riot polimore
People walk near burning tires at the site of clashes of pro-European integration protesters with riot police in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Orthodox priests stand in front of police troops at the site of clashes with anti-government protesters in more
Orthodox priests stand in front of police troops at the site of clashes with anti-government protesters in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Pro-European integration protesters burn tyres at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 23,more
Pro-European integration protesters burn tyres at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Women collect stones for pro-European integration protesters at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiemore
Women collect stones for pro-European integration protesters at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-European integration protesters take cover from water sprayed from a fire engine at the site of clashesmore
Pro-European integration protesters take cover from water sprayed from a fire engine at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A pro-European integration protester carries tyres at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, Januarymore
A pro-European integration protester carries tyres at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A pro-European integration protester throws stones towards riot police as others take cover in Kiev, Januarmore
A pro-European integration protester throws stones towards riot police as others take cover in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A pro-European integration protester fires off fireworks towards riot police during clashes in Kiev, Januarmore
A pro-European integration protester fires off fireworks towards riot police during clashes in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-European integration protesters shoot using a big slingshot towards riot police in Kiev, January 23, 20more
Pro-European integration protesters shoot using a big slingshot towards riot police in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-European integration protesters take cover from water sprayed from a fire engine at the site of clashesmore
Pro-European integration protesters take cover from water sprayed from a fire engine at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A pro-European integration protester takes cover behind a makeshift shield at the site of clashes with riotmore
A pro-European integration protester takes cover behind a makeshift shield at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A pro-European protester wears a gas mask during street violence in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/David more
A pro-European protester wears a gas mask during street violence in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Smoke from burning tires set ablaze by pro-European protesters rises during clashes with riot police in Kiemore
Smoke from burning tires set ablaze by pro-European protesters rises during clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-European protesters throw tires into a fire during street violence in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Dmore
Pro-European protesters throw tires into a fire during street violence in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Riot police officers pose for a picture near burnt vehicles as smoke rises in the background during clashesmore
Riot police officers pose for a picture near burnt vehicles as smoke rises in the background during clashes with pro-European protesters in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man plays a musical instrument near burning tires set ablaze by pro-European protesters during clashes inmore
A man plays a musical instrument near burning tires set ablaze by pro-European protesters during clashes in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Interior Ministry members stand in formation in front of burning tires set ablaze by pro-European protestermore
Interior Ministry members stand in formation in front of burning tires set ablaze by pro-European protesters during clashes in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view shows riot police and Interior Ministry members standing in formation as tires set ablaze bymore
An aerial view shows riot police and Interior Ministry members standing in formation as tires set ablaze by pro-European protesters burn during clashes in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot police officers look out from an armored vehicle during clashes with pro-European protesters in Kiev, more
Riot police officers look out from an armored vehicle during clashes with pro-European protesters in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A riot police officer's uniform catches fire during clashes with pro-European protesters in Kiev, January 2more
A riot police officer's uniform catches fire during clashes with pro-European protesters in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A pro-European protester throws a burning tyre during clashes with riot policemen in Kiev January 22, 2014.more
A pro-European protester throws a burning tyre during clashes with riot policemen in Kiev January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Riot police officers hold a man lying on the ground during clashes between police and pro-European protestemore
Riot police officers hold a man lying on the ground during clashes between police and pro-European protesters in Kiev January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A riot police officer (R) looks out as his colleagues take cover behind shields during clashes with pro-Eurmore
A riot police officer (R) looks out as his colleagues take cover behind shields during clashes with pro-European protesters in Kiev January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-European protesters launch a pyrotechnic pistol towards riot police during clashes in Kiev January 22, more
Pro-European protesters launch a pyrotechnic pistol towards riot police during clashes in Kiev January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-European protesters gather during clashes with riot police in Kiev January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanmore
Pro-European protesters gather during clashes with riot police in Kiev January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man holds a Ukrainian flag as smoke rises in the background during clashes between police and pro-Europeamore
A man holds a Ukrainian flag as smoke rises in the background during clashes between police and pro-European protesters in Kiev January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
A pro-European protester holds a pneumatic gun during clashes with Ukrainian riot police in Kiev January 22more
A pro-European protester holds a pneumatic gun during clashes with Ukrainian riot police in Kiev January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman holds a wooden cross as riot policemen aim their weapons during clashes with pro-European protestermore
A woman holds a wooden cross as riot policemen aim their weapons during clashes with pro-European protesters in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Riot police officers take cover behind shields during clashes with pro-European protesters in Kiev January more
Riot police officers take cover behind shields during clashes with pro-European protesters in Kiev January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
A woman (C, front) reacts as Interior Ministry members push pro-European protesters during a rally in Kiev more
A woman (C, front) reacts as Interior Ministry members push pro-European protesters during a rally in Kiev January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Riot police block a street, as stones used by pro-European integration protesters in recent demonstrations more
Riot police block a street, as stones used by pro-European integration protesters in recent demonstrations lie on the ground, in Kiev January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A pro-European protester looks at vehicles burnt after clashes with Ukrainian riot police in Kiev, January more
A pro-European protester looks at vehicles burnt after clashes with Ukrainian riot police in Kiev, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Pro-European protesters watch as fireworks explode near Ukrainian riot police in Kiev January 20, 2014. REUmore
Pro-European protesters watch as fireworks explode near Ukrainian riot police in Kiev January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Pro-European integration protesters carry Molotov cocktails during clashes with police in Kiev January 20, more
Pro-European integration protesters carry Molotov cocktails during clashes with police in Kiev January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-European protesters throw Molotov cocktails during clashes with Ukrainian riot police in Kiev, January more
Pro-European protesters throw Molotov cocktails during clashes with Ukrainian riot police in Kiev, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A pro-European integration protester catches fire during clashes with police in Kiev, January 20, 2014. REUmore
A pro-European integration protester catches fire during clashes with police in Kiev, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A pro-European integration protester stands with a national flag on a barricade during a rally in Kiev, Janmore
A pro-European integration protester stands with a national flag on a barricade during a rally in Kiev, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Ukranian riot police stand behind the wreckage of burned vehicles during clashes with pro-European protestemore
Ukranian riot police stand behind the wreckage of burned vehicles during clashes with pro-European protesters in Kiev January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A pro-European integration protester sits in a burnt police bus after a rally near government administratiomore
A pro-European integration protester sits in a burnt police bus after a rally near government administration buildings in Kiev, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A pro-European integration protester throws a Molotov cocktail towards riot police during clashes in Kiev, more
A pro-European integration protester throws a Molotov cocktail towards riot police during clashes in Kiev, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A pro-European integration protester aims his pneumatic gun towards riot police during clashes in Kiev, Janmore
A pro-European integration protester aims his pneumatic gun towards riot police during clashes in Kiev, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Ukrainian riot police reacts after being hit by a petrol bomb during clashes with pro-European integration more
Ukrainian riot police reacts after being hit by a petrol bomb during clashes with pro-European integration protesters in Kiev, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A protester holds a flare as he stands on a police bus during a pro-European integration rally in Kiev, Janmore
A protester holds a flare as he stands on a police bus during a pro-European integration rally in Kiev, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Pro-European protesters take cover during clashes with Ukrainian riot police in Kiev January 20, 2014. REUTmore
Pro-European protesters take cover during clashes with Ukrainian riot police in Kiev January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-European protesters clash with Ukrainian riot police in Kiev January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenkmore
Pro-European protesters clash with Ukrainian riot police in Kiev January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
下一个
Amid the opium fields
Tea and opium fields cover many of the hillsides in Myanmar’s northern Shan state, where ethnic Palaung and Lisu make their homes.
Leprosy clinic in Myanmar
Inside the Myanchaung Leprosy Hospice in Myanmar, a country where about 3,000 people are diagnosed with the disease every year.
Fleeing Syria
Escaping the violence in Syria.
Migrant protests in Israel
Migrants in Israel protest a new law allowing for indefinite detention without valid visas.
精选图集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.