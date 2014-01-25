版本:
中国
2014年 1月 25日

World Economic Forum

<p>A Swiss special policeman patrols on a roof before the start of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2014 in Davos, January 21, 2014. The annual Davos gathering, which draws thousands of the world's most powerful people, will this year welcome more than 40 heads of state and government to focus on questions about the world's future, organizers said. This year's event will run from Jan 22 to 25. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

<p>U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) arrives in Davos, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

<p>Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 24, 2014. Cameron told the World Economic Forum in Davos he was confident he could renegotiate his country's relations with the European Union to allow it to remain in the 28-nation bloc. "I'm confident that we'll have a successful renegotiation and a successful referendum," he told delegates, referring to his plan to reshape his country's EU ties before offering Britons an in/out referendum if he is re-elected next year. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

<p>Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

<p>Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (L) and Mohammad Nahavandian, the Head of Iran Presidential Office (R), arrive for a meeting during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

<p>Marissa Mayer, Chief Executive Officer of Yahoo, Co-Chair of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2014, attends a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

<p>Cardinal Peter Turkson, president of the Pontifical Council for Peace and Justice, reads a message from Pope Francis during the Crystal Awards Ceremony at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2014 in Davos, January 21, 2014. Pope Francis challenged business leaders assembled in Davos to put their wealth at the service of humanity instead of leaving most of the world's population in poverty and insecurity. In the message to more than 2,500 participants at the annual World Economic Forum, the pontiff urged industrialists and bankers to promote inclusive prosperity, but stopped short of chiding them for excesses laid bare by the global financial crisis. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

<p>Haruhiko Kuroda, Governor of the Bank of Japan, gestures during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

<p>Microsoft founder Bill Gates attends a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

<p>Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff attends a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

<p>Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses a session at the annual meeting of the WEF in Davos, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

<p>Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), smiles during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

<p>Matt Damon (L), actor and co-founder of Water.org, laughs next to former U.S. vice-president Al Gore before the Crystal Awards Ceremony at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2014 in Davos, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

<p>Swiss President Didier Burkhalter passes Klaus Schwab (R), the founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), as he makes his way to the podium to address a session at the annual meeting of the WEF in Davos, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

<p>A participant uses her mobile device during as session of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

<p>Reuters journalist Zachary Goelman wears Google glasses during his interview with Israel's Justice Minister Tzipi Livni (R) at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

<p>Indra Nooyi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PepsiCo, gestures during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

<p>Bono, singer and co-founder of (RED), poses in front of a sign post during a photocall at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 23, 2014. (RED), which was created to help provide a sustainable flow of money from the private sector to combat AIDS, announced a $10 million commitment from Bank of America to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, attracting matching funds from the Gates Foundation, SAP and the Motsepe family. (RED) also passed a milestone of $250 million for the Global Fund. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

<p>Participants take a break between sessions during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

<p>U.S. Senator John McCain gestures during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

<p>Arianna Huffington, president and editor-in-chief of The Huffington Post Media Group, speaks during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

<p>James C. Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Thomson Reuters (R), attends a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

<p>Participants queue to get into a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

<p>Rwanda President Paul Kagame attends a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

<p>Goldie Hawn, actress, producer, author and founder of The Hawn Foundation, speaks during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

下一个

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2014年 1月 25日
Fiery clashes in Ukraine

Fiery clashes in Ukraine

Our latest photos from the fiery streets of Kiev.

2014年 1月 25日
Amid the opium fields

Amid the opium fields

Tea and opium fields cover many of the hillsides in Myanmar’s northern Shan state, where ethnic Palaung and Lisu make their homes.

2014年 1月 25日
Leprosy clinic in Myanmar

Leprosy clinic in Myanmar

Inside the Myanchaung Leprosy Hospice in Myanmar, a country where about 3,000 people are diagnosed with the disease every year.

2014年 1月 24日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

