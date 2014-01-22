In the cold again
A man walks through the snow in Hoboken, New Jersey January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A snow and ice covered license plate is seen on a taxi in Times Square during a snow storm in Manhattan in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Commuters cross the street in Times Square during a snow storm in Manhattan in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man rides his bike in the snow storm through Times Square in Manhattan in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A TAM airlines plane sits shrouded by snow as plows work around it at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Roberto Pagan of Boston tries to protect himself from the cold as he sits on his cot at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man shovels snow beside baggage trolleys at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man sleeps on a conveyer belt under an American Airlines logo at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Children play in the snow at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Northern Cardinal sits on a tree branch in falling snow in the New York City suburb of Nyack, New York, January 21, 2014. A fast moving winter storm was forecast to dump as much as a foot of snow on the northeastern United States with winter storm warnings and advisories issued from the central Appalachian Mountains north to southern New England. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A workman shovels a staircase at the Bethesda Terrace in Central Park as snow falls in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A girl blows snow from her hands on the National Mall in Washington, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A snowman sits on a bridge in Central Park as snow falls in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A female tourist from Japan takes a selfie during a snow storm in Times Square, New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man walks across Broadway in Times Square as snow falls in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A boy attempts to catch a snowflake while on a class trip through the financial district in Manhattan in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman is bundled up against the cold as a wave crashes into a pile of snow along a beach in Chicago, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A boy stands on steps with his shovel in the Williamsburg section of the Borough of Brooklyn in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A UPS delivery man struggles to push a cart through Columbus Circle as snow falls in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A woman walks through the snow in Hoboken, New Jersey, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People walk through Times Square in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman is seen by icicles hanging from a breakwater along a beach in Chicago, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Two women walk their dogs along a frozen snow covered beach in Chicago, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Capitol policeman wears ski goggles while standing guard at the east front of the U.S. Capitol during a snowstorm in Washington, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man jogs in a park beneath the Manhattan Bridge during snow fall in the Brooklyn borough in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A tourist is bundled as he tours the Korean War Veterans Memorial during a snowstorm in Washington, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man uses his snow blower to clear a path around his house in Wilmette, Illinois, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Two people leap together in the snow as they make their way on the National Mall in Washington, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman walks by a U.S. flag mural on the side of a restaurant during a snow fall in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Robert Burck (L), also known as the original 'Naked Cowboy', performs in a snow storm on the streets of Times Square, New York January 21, 2014. A winter storm packing snow and Arctic cold slammed the northeastern United States on Tuesday, grounding 3,000 flights, shutting down governments and schools and making travel a potential nightmare for millions. Burck, who started performing in Times Square in 1998, claims to make up to $150,000 a year in tips alone. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY CITYSCAPE ENVIRONMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
