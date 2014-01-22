版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 1月 22日 星期三 21:45 BJT

In the cold again

<p>A man walks through the snow in Hoboken, New Jersey January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A man walks through the snow in Hoboken, New Jersey January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

A man walks through the snow in Hoboken, New Jersey January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
1 / 30
<p>A snow and ice covered license plate is seen on a taxi in Times Square during a snow storm in Manhattan in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A snow and ice covered license plate is seen on a taxi in Times Square during a snow storm in Manhattan in more

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

A snow and ice covered license plate is seen on a taxi in Times Square during a snow storm in Manhattan in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
2 / 30
<p>Commuters cross the street in Times Square during a snow storm in Manhattan in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Commuters cross the street in Times Square during a snow storm in Manhattan in New York January 21, 2014. Rmore

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

Commuters cross the street in Times Square during a snow storm in Manhattan in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
3 / 30
<p>A man rides his bike in the snow storm through Times Square in Manhattan in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A man rides his bike in the snow storm through Times Square in Manhattan in New York January 21, 2014. REUTmore

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

A man rides his bike in the snow storm through Times Square in Manhattan in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
4 / 30
<p>A TAM airlines plane sits shrouded by snow as plows work around it at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A TAM airlines plane sits shrouded by snow as plows work around it at John F. Kennedy International Airportmore

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

A TAM airlines plane sits shrouded by snow as plows work around it at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
5 / 30
<p>Roberto Pagan of Boston tries to protect himself from the cold as he sits on his cot at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Roberto Pagan of Boston tries to protect himself from the cold as he sits on his cot at John F. Kennedy Intmore

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

Roberto Pagan of Boston tries to protect himself from the cold as he sits on his cot at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
6 / 30
<p>A man shovels snow beside baggage trolleys at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A man shovels snow beside baggage trolleys at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York January 21,more

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

A man shovels snow beside baggage trolleys at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
7 / 30
<p>A man sleeps on a conveyer belt under an American Airlines logo at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A man sleeps on a conveyer belt under an American Airlines logo at John F. Kennedy International Airport inmore

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

A man sleeps on a conveyer belt under an American Airlines logo at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
8 / 30
<p>Children play in the snow at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Children play in the snow at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarquemore

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

Children play in the snow at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
9 / 30
<p>A Northern Cardinal sits on a tree branch in falling snow in the New York City suburb of Nyack, New York, January 21, 2014. A fast moving winter storm was forecast to dump as much as a foot of snow on the northeastern United States with winter storm warnings and advisories issued from the central Appalachian Mountains north to southern New England. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A Northern Cardinal sits on a tree branch in falling snow in the New York City suburb of Nyack, New York, Jmore

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

A Northern Cardinal sits on a tree branch in falling snow in the New York City suburb of Nyack, New York, January 21, 2014. A fast moving winter storm was forecast to dump as much as a foot of snow on the northeastern United States with winter storm warnings and advisories issued from the central Appalachian Mountains north to southern New England. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
10 / 30
<p>A workman shovels a staircase at the Bethesda Terrace in Central Park as snow falls in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A workman shovels a staircase at the Bethesda Terrace in Central Park as snow falls in New York, January 21more

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

A workman shovels a staircase at the Bethesda Terrace in Central Park as snow falls in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
11 / 30
<p>A girl blows snow from her hands on the National Mall in Washington, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A girl blows snow from her hands on the National Mall in Washington, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarmore

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

A girl blows snow from her hands on the National Mall in Washington, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
12 / 30
<p>A snowman sits on a bridge in Central Park as snow falls in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A snowman sits on a bridge in Central Park as snow falls in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershomore

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

A snowman sits on a bridge in Central Park as snow falls in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
13 / 30
<p>A female tourist from Japan takes a selfie during a snow storm in Times Square, New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A female tourist from Japan takes a selfie during a snow storm in Times Square, New York, January 21, 2014.more

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

A female tourist from Japan takes a selfie during a snow storm in Times Square, New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
14 / 30
<p>A man walks across Broadway in Times Square as snow falls in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A man walks across Broadway in Times Square as snow falls in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershmore

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

A man walks across Broadway in Times Square as snow falls in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
15 / 30
<p>A boy attempts to catch a snowflake while on a class trip through the financial district in Manhattan in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A boy attempts to catch a snowflake while on a class trip through the financial district in Manhattan in Nemore

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

A boy attempts to catch a snowflake while on a class trip through the financial district in Manhattan in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
16 / 30
<p>A woman is bundled up against the cold as a wave crashes into a pile of snow along a beach in Chicago, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A woman is bundled up against the cold as a wave crashes into a pile of snow along a beach in Chicago, Janumore

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

A woman is bundled up against the cold as a wave crashes into a pile of snow along a beach in Chicago, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
17 / 30
<p>A boy stands on steps with his shovel in the Williamsburg section of the Borough of Brooklyn in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A boy stands on steps with his shovel in the Williamsburg section of the Borough of Brooklyn in New York, Jmore

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

A boy stands on steps with his shovel in the Williamsburg section of the Borough of Brooklyn in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
18 / 30
<p>A UPS delivery man struggles to push a cart through Columbus Circle as snow falls in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A UPS delivery man struggles to push a cart through Columbus Circle as snow falls in New York, January 21, more

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

A UPS delivery man struggles to push a cart through Columbus Circle as snow falls in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
19 / 30
<p>A woman walks through the snow in Hoboken, New Jersey, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A woman walks through the snow in Hoboken, New Jersey, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

A woman walks through the snow in Hoboken, New Jersey, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
20 / 30
<p>People walk through Times Square in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

People walk through Times Square in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

People walk through Times Square in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
21 / 30
<p>A woman is seen by icicles hanging from a breakwater along a beach in Chicago, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A woman is seen by icicles hanging from a breakwater along a beach in Chicago, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jimore

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

A woman is seen by icicles hanging from a breakwater along a beach in Chicago, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
22 / 30
<p>Two women walk their dogs along a frozen snow covered beach in Chicago, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Two women walk their dogs along a frozen snow covered beach in Chicago, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Youngmore

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

Two women walk their dogs along a frozen snow covered beach in Chicago, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
23 / 30
<p>A Capitol policeman wears ski goggles while standing guard at the east front of the U.S. Capitol during a snowstorm in Washington, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A Capitol policeman wears ski goggles while standing guard at the east front of the U.S. Capitol during a smore

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

A Capitol policeman wears ski goggles while standing guard at the east front of the U.S. Capitol during a snowstorm in Washington, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
24 / 30
<p>A man jogs in a park beneath the Manhattan Bridge during snow fall in the Brooklyn borough in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A man jogs in a park beneath the Manhattan Bridge during snow fall in the Brooklyn borough in New York, Janmore

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

A man jogs in a park beneath the Manhattan Bridge during snow fall in the Brooklyn borough in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
25 / 30
<p>A tourist is bundled as he tours the Korean War Veterans Memorial during a snowstorm in Washington, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A tourist is bundled as he tours the Korean War Veterans Memorial during a snowstorm in Washington, Januarymore

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

A tourist is bundled as he tours the Korean War Veterans Memorial during a snowstorm in Washington, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
26 / 30
<p>A man uses his snow blower to clear a path around his house in Wilmette, Illinois, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A man uses his snow blower to clear a path around his house in Wilmette, Illinois, January 21, 2014. REUTERmore

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

A man uses his snow blower to clear a path around his house in Wilmette, Illinois, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
27 / 30
<p>Two people leap together in the snow as they make their way on the National Mall in Washington, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Two people leap together in the snow as they make their way on the National Mall in Washington, January 21,more

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

Two people leap together in the snow as they make their way on the National Mall in Washington, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
28 / 30
<p>A woman walks by a U.S. flag mural on the side of a restaurant during a snow fall in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A woman walks by a U.S. flag mural on the side of a restaurant during a snow fall in the Williamsburg sectimore

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

A woman walks by a U.S. flag mural on the side of a restaurant during a snow fall in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
29 / 30
<p>Robert Burck (L), also known as the original 'Naked Cowboy', performs in a snow storm on the streets of Times Square, New York January 21, 2014. A winter storm packing snow and Arctic cold slammed the northeastern United States on Tuesday, grounding 3,000 flights, shutting down governments and schools and making travel a potential nightmare for millions. Burck, who started performing in Times Square in 1998, claims to make up to $150,000 a year in tips alone. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY CITYSCAPE ENVIRONMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

Robert Burck (L), also known as the original 'Naked Cowboy', performs in a snow storm on the streets of Timmore

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

Robert Burck (L), also known as the original 'Naked Cowboy', performs in a snow storm on the streets of Times Square, New York January 21, 2014. A winter storm packing snow and Arctic cold slammed the northeastern United States on Tuesday, grounding 3,000 flights, shutting down governments and schools and making travel a potential nightmare for millions. Burck, who started performing in Times Square in 1998, claims to make up to $150,000 a year in tips alone. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY CITYSCAPE ENVIRONMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Syrian refugees in Bulgaria

Syrian refugees in Bulgaria

下一个

Syrian refugees in Bulgaria

Syrian refugees in Bulgaria

The Bulgarian army has started construction on 19 miles of fencing to prevent an influx of illegal immigrants, mainly asylum seekers from Syria.

2014年 1月 22日
Protests in Thailand

Protests in Thailand

Thai authorities consider a state of emergency after a weekend of violence related to two months of anti-government protests.

2014年 1月 21日
Screen Actors Guild Awards show

Screen Actors Guild Awards show

On stage and backstage at the SAG Awards

2014年 1月 19日
Dakar Rally 2014

Dakar Rally 2014

Highlights of the Dakar Rally.

2014年 1月 18日

精选图集

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐