版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 1月 22日 星期三 06:55 BJT

Syrian refugees in Bulgaria

<p>A Syrian refugee girl plays on a swing at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli southeast of Sofia January 21, 2014. The Bulgarian army has started to build 19 miles of fencing at the border with Turkey to prevent an influx of illegal immigrants, mainly asylum seekers from Syria, according to local media. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A Syrian refugee girl plays on a swing at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli southeast of Sofia Januamore

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

A Syrian refugee girl plays on a swing at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli southeast of Sofia January 21, 2014. The Bulgarian army has started to build 19 miles of fencing at the border with Turkey to prevent an influx of illegal immigrants, mainly asylum seekers from Syria, according to local media. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
1 / 20
<p>A Syrian refugee boy plays with a ball at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli, southeast of Sofia January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A Syrian refugee boy plays with a ball at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli, southeast of Sofia Janumore

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

A Syrian refugee boy plays with a ball at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli, southeast of Sofia January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
2 / 20
<p>Syrian refugee children attend a math class at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli southeast of Sofia January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Syrian refugee children attend a math class at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli southeast of Sofia more

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

Syrian refugee children attend a math class at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli southeast of Sofia January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
3 / 20
<p>Syrian refugee children react to being photographed at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli southeast of Sofia January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Syrian refugee children react to being photographed at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli southeast omore

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

Syrian refugee children react to being photographed at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli southeast of Sofia January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
4 / 20
<p>A Yemeni refugee child attends a math class at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli southeast of Sofia January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A Yemeni refugee child attends a math class at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli southeast of Sofia more

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

A Yemeni refugee child attends a math class at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli southeast of Sofia January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
5 / 20
<p>A Yemeni refugee child attends a math class at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli southeast of Sofia January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A Yemeni refugee child attends a math class at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli southeast of Sofia more

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

A Yemeni refugee child attends a math class at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli southeast of Sofia January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
6 / 20
<p>Syrian refugees look through a window inside a refugee centre as they wait for a distribution of humanitarian aid by volunteers of the Bulgarian Red Cross in Sofia December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Syrian refugees look through a window inside a refugee centre as they wait for a distribution of humanitarimore

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

Syrian refugees look through a window inside a refugee centre as they wait for a distribution of humanitarian aid by volunteers of the Bulgarian Red Cross in Sofia December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
7 / 20
<p>Syrian refugee children attend a math class at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli southeast of Sofia January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Syrian refugee children attend a math class at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli southeast of Sofia more

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

Syrian refugee children attend a math class at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli southeast of Sofia January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
8 / 20
<p>Volunteers distribute humanitarian aid to Syrian refugees at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli southeast of Sofia January 21, 2014. The aid was donated by Polish activists and distributed in coordination with Bulgarian volunteers. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Volunteers distribute humanitarian aid to Syrian refugees at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli southmore

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

Volunteers distribute humanitarian aid to Syrian refugees at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli southeast of Sofia January 21, 2014. The aid was donated by Polish activists and distributed in coordination with Bulgarian volunteers. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
9 / 20
<p>A volunteer distributes humanitarian aid to Syrian refugees at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli southeast of Sofia January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A volunteer distributes humanitarian aid to Syrian refugees at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli soumore

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

A volunteer distributes humanitarian aid to Syrian refugees at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli southeast of Sofia January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
10 / 20
<p>Syrian children wait as Bulgarian doctors perform medical checkups at a refugee centre in Sofia October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Syrian children wait as Bulgarian doctors perform medical checkups at a refugee centre in Sofia October 26,more

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

Syrian children wait as Bulgarian doctors perform medical checkups at a refugee centre in Sofia October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
11 / 20
<p>A Syrian boy walks along a corridor inside a refugee camp in Harmanli east of Sofia, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut</p>

A Syrian boy walks along a corridor inside a refugee camp in Harmanli east of Sofia, December 9, 2013. REUTmore

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

A Syrian boy walks along a corridor inside a refugee camp in Harmanli east of Sofia, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut

Close
12 / 20
<p>Syrian refugee children play outside a refugee camp in Sofia November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Syrian refugee children play outside a refugee camp in Sofia November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

Syrian refugee children play outside a refugee camp in Sofia November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
13 / 20
<p>Syrian refugee children look through a window inside a refugee centre as they wait for a distribution of humanitarian aid by volunteers of the Bulgarian Red Cross in Sofia December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Syrian refugee children look through a window inside a refugee centre as they wait for a distribution of humore

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

Syrian refugee children look through a window inside a refugee centre as they wait for a distribution of humanitarian aid by volunteers of the Bulgarian Red Cross in Sofia December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
14 / 20
<p>Syrian children play inside a refugee camp in Harmanli, 280 km (174 miles) east of Sofia December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut</p>

Syrian children play inside a refugee camp in Harmanli, 280 km (174 miles) east of Sofia December 9, 2013. more

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

Syrian children play inside a refugee camp in Harmanli, 280 km (174 miles) east of Sofia December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut

Close
15 / 20
<p>Syrian women wait as the Bulgarian Red Cross distributes medical supplies to refugees at a recently opened shelter in Vrazhdebna, near Sofia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut</p>

Syrian women wait as the Bulgarian Red Cross distributes medical supplies to refugees at a recently opened more

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

Syrian women wait as the Bulgarian Red Cross distributes medical supplies to refugees at a recently opened shelter in Vrazhdebna, near Sofia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut

Close
16 / 20
<p>A Syrian girl stands inside a recently opened shelter in Vrazhdebna, near Sofia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut</p>

A Syrian girl stands inside a recently opened shelter in Vrazhdebna, near Sofia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Pmore

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

A Syrian girl stands inside a recently opened shelter in Vrazhdebna, near Sofia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut

Close
17 / 20
<p>A Syrian man holds his child as he waits for medical supplies at a recently opened shelter in Vrazhdebna, near Sofia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut</p>

A Syrian man holds his child as he waits for medical supplies at a recently opened shelter in Vrazhdebna, nmore

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

A Syrian man holds his child as he waits for medical supplies at a recently opened shelter in Vrazhdebna, near Sofia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut

Close
18 / 20
<p>A Syrian girl waits outside as the Bulgarian Red Cross distributes medical supplies to refugees at the recently open shelter in Vrazhdebna, near Sofia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut</p>

A Syrian girl waits outside as the Bulgarian Red Cross distributes medical supplies to refugees at the recemore

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

A Syrian girl waits outside as the Bulgarian Red Cross distributes medical supplies to refugees at the recently open shelter in Vrazhdebna, near Sofia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut

Close
19 / 20
<p>A refugee boy sits on a chair in a field outside a refugee camp in Sofia November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A refugee boy sits on a chair in a field outside a refugee camp in Sofia November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan more

2014年 1月 22日 星期三

A refugee boy sits on a chair in a field outside a refugee camp in Sofia November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Protests in Thailand

Protests in Thailand

下一个

Protests in Thailand

Protests in Thailand

Thai authorities consider a state of emergency after a weekend of violence related to two months of anti-government protests.

2014年 1月 21日
Screen Actors Guild Awards show

Screen Actors Guild Awards show

On stage and backstage at the SAG Awards

2014年 1月 19日
Dakar Rally 2014

Dakar Rally 2014

Highlights of the Dakar Rally.

2014年 1月 18日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2014年 1月 18日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐