California's historic drought
A tire rests on the dry bed of Lake Mendocino, a key Mendocino County reservoir, in Ukiah, California Februmore
A tire rests on the dry bed of Lake Mendocino, a key Mendocino County reservoir, in Ukiah, California February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A secret service agent looks over a farm field as President Barack Obama speaks to the media on California'more
A secret service agent looks over a farm field as President Barack Obama speaks to the media on California's drought situation in Los Banos, California February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Pool
Cattle graze on hay in a landscape that would normally be covered in green grass on the Van Vleck Ranch in more
Cattle graze on hay in a landscape that would normally be covered in green grass on the Van Vleck Ranch in Rancho Murieta, California, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A Caltrans information sign urges drivers to save water due to the California drought emergency in Los Angemore
A Caltrans information sign urges drivers to save water due to the California drought emergency in Los Angeles, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A tumbleweed is seen at an irrigation channel on a farm near Cantua Creek, California February 14, 2014. REmore
A tumbleweed is seen at an irrigation channel on a farm near Cantua Creek, California February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A police officer mans a roadblock as smoke billows from a wildfire driven by fierce Santa Ana winds in Rancmore
A police officer mans a roadblock as smoke billows from a wildfire driven by fierce Santa Ana winds in Rancho Cucamonga, California April 30, 2014. The so-called Etiwanda Fire, a wind-driven brush fire burning out of control in drought-parched Southern California wildland, forced the evacuation of hundreds of residents in the northern part of suburban Rancho Cucamonga, officials said. REUTERS/David McNew
A tiny patch of snow sits in the shade of a tree at the site of a California Department of Water Resources more
A tiny patch of snow sits in the shade of a tree at the site of a California Department of Water Resources snow survey in Phillips, California May 1, 2014. The reading at Phillips is zero, where it typically averages roughly 40 inches of snow on May 1, and the statewide snowpack water content is at 18 percent of average. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Chief of Snow Surveys for the California Department of Water Resources Frank Gehrke measures the Californiamore
Chief of Snow Surveys for the California Department of Water Resources Frank Gehrke measures the California snow pack in the Lake Tahoe region of California, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/James Glover II
A dock extends into the dry bed of Lake Mendocino, a key Mendocino County reservoir, in Ukiah, California Fmore
A dock extends into the dry bed of Lake Mendocino, a key Mendocino County reservoir, in Ukiah, California February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
The remains of an automobile is pictured on the bottom of the Almaden Reservoir near San Jose, Calif., Janumore
The remains of an automobile is pictured on the bottom of the Almaden Reservoir near San Jose, Calif., January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Thousands of juvenile salmon are dispatched into a holding tank in the Sacramento River in Rio Vista, Califmore
Thousands of juvenile salmon are dispatched into a holding tank in the Sacramento River in Rio Vista, California March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Farmer Sarah Woolf walks past a field of onions on her farm near Cantua Creek, California February 14, 2014more
Farmer Sarah Woolf walks past a field of onions on her farm near Cantua Creek, California February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A sign is shown by an empty boat marina at Folsom Lake, which is 17 percent of its capacity, in Folsom, Calmore
A sign is shown by an empty boat marina at Folsom Lake, which is 17 percent of its capacity, in Folsom, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Mark and Ellen Fontaine stand beside water tanks at their home in Philo, California February 25, 2014. As dmore
Mark and Ellen Fontaine stand beside water tanks at their home in Philo, California February 25, 2014. As drought conditions continue in Northern California, the couple now relies on water deliveries by truck to supply their home. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A flock of geese flies above the receding waters at Folsom Lake, which is 17 percent of its capacity, in Fomore
A flock of geese flies above the receding waters at Folsom Lake, which is 17 percent of its capacity, in Folsom, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A sign advising to pray for rain hangs above an exhibit area at the 47th Annual World Ag Expo in Tulare, Camore
A sign advising to pray for rain hangs above an exhibit area at the 47th Annual World Ag Expo in Tulare, California, February 12, 2014. The expo takes place as a third year of drought plagues California farmers with the driest year on record. REUTERS/David McNew
A sign is seen at an intersection near Cantua Creek, California February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraitmore
A sign is seen at an intersection near Cantua Creek, California February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A stream of water trickles on the bottom of the Almaden Reservoir near San Jose, Calif., January 21, 2014. more
A stream of water trickles on the bottom of the Almaden Reservoir near San Jose, Calif., January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A houseboat is removed from the receding water at Bridge Bay in Shasta Lake, which is 100 feet (30 meters) more
A houseboat is removed from the receding water at Bridge Bay in Shasta Lake, which is 100 feet (30 meters) below its normal levels, in Shasta, Calif., January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Visitors take photographs at the bottom of Folsom Lake, which is 17 percent of its capacity, in Folsom, Calmore
Visitors take photographs at the bottom of Folsom Lake, which is 17 percent of its capacity, in Folsom, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
An excavator operator helps construct an emergency pipeline to increase supplies of potable water in Willitmore
An excavator operator helps construct an emergency pipeline to increase supplies of potable water in Willits, California February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Water falls from a drip line on display at the Eurodrip USA exhibit at the 47th Annual World Ag Expo in Tulmore
Water falls from a drip line on display at the Eurodrip USA exhibit at the 47th Annual World Ag Expo in Tulare, California, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
A visitor walks near the receding waters at Folsom Lake, which is 17 percent of its capacity, in Folsom, Camore
A visitor walks near the receding waters at Folsom Lake, which is 17 percent of its capacity, in Folsom, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
The nearly dry bottom of the Almaden Reservoir is shown near San Jose, Calif., January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rmore
The nearly dry bottom of the Almaden Reservoir is shown near San Jose, Calif., January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Snow cover in the Sierra Nevada mountain range in California in January 2013 (L) and January 2014 is comparmore
Snow cover in the Sierra Nevada mountain range in California in January 2013 (L) and January 2014 is compared in this combination of NASA satellite handout photos. REUTERS/NASA
下一个
NATO-led exercises in Europe
NATO member states and partners conduct training exercises in eastern Europe.
Truth or Consequences - Spaceport
The world's first commercial space base is being built near the town of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.
Beasts of burden
Coal miners in Chao Saidan Shah in Pakistan use donkeys to transport coal from the depths of the mines to the surface.
India votes
It will take a month to elect India's new government in the biggest election the world has ever seen.
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.