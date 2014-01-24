Photos of the week
Villagers run on ash during the eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano near Gamber village in Karo district, inmore
Villagers run on ash during the eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano near Gamber village in Karo district, in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-European integration protesters carry Molotov cocktails during clashes with police in Kiev, January 20,more
Pro-European integration protesters carry Molotov cocktails during clashes with police in Kiev, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Palestinian man looks out a window beside bloodstains on the wall of a house at the scene of an Israeli amore
A Palestinian man looks out a window beside bloodstains on the wall of a house at the scene of an Israeli air strike in Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A man stands by a fence at the edge of a camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the airport of themore
A man stands by a fence at the edge of a camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the airport of the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Pro-European integration protesters gather at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 23, 201more
Pro-European integration protesters gather at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Senior Syrian opposition member Haitham al-Maleh sits alone during the second session of the Geneva-2 peacemore
Senior Syrian opposition member Haitham al-Maleh sits alone during the second session of the Geneva-2 peace conference in Montreux, Switzerland, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A Japanese Macaque (or Snow Monkey) soaks in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, centmore
A Japanese Macaque (or Snow Monkey) soaks in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Patients pray for donors before they eat their meal at Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangonmore
Patients pray for donors before they eat their meal at Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, Myanmar, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier and burlesque star Dita Von Teese appear at the end of his Haute Couturemore
French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier and burlesque star Dita Von Teese appear at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A man runs as he carries a child who survived from what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Smore
A man runs as he carries a child who survived from what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, at al-Ferdaws in Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Robert Burck, also known as the original 'Naked Cowboy', performs in a snow storm on the streets of Times Smore
Robert Burck, also known as the original 'Naked Cowboy', performs in a snow storm on the streets of Times Square, New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Ukrainian riot police reacts after being hit by a petrol bomb during clashes with pro-European integration more
Ukrainian riot police reacts after being hit by a petrol bomb during clashes with pro-European integration protesters in Kiev, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A view of houses swept away during heavy flooding brought by tropical depression "Agaton", in Butuan city omore
A view of houses swept away during heavy flooding brought by tropical depression "Agaton", in Butuan city on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, Philippines, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Alleged Bonanno crime family leader Vincent Asaro is escorted by FBI agents from their Manhattan offices inmore
Alleged Bonanno crime family leader Vincent Asaro is escorted by FBI agents from their Manhattan offices in New York, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Fishermen in wetsuits hunt dolphins at a cove in Taiji, western Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrian Mymore
Fishermen in wetsuits hunt dolphins at a cove in Taiji, western Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrian Mylne
A pro-European protester throws a burning tyre during clashes with riot policemen in Kiev, January 22, 2014more
A pro-European protester throws a burning tyre during clashes with riot policemen in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks to United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahmore
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks to United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan prior to peace talks in Montreux, Switzerland, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A worker inspects the Christ the Redeemer statue which was damaged during lightning storms in Rio de Janeirmore
A worker inspects the Christ the Redeemer statue which was damaged during lightning storms in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Severino Silva/Agencia O Dia
Riot police officers pose for a picture near burnt vehicles as smoke rises in the background during clashesmore
Riot police officers pose for a picture near burnt vehicles as smoke rises in the background during clashes with pro-European protesters in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl embraces her mother in a madrasa, hosting internally displaced persons (IDPs) in a Muslim neighbourhmore
A girl embraces her mother in a madrasa, hosting internally displaced persons (IDPs) in a Muslim neighbourhood in the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
