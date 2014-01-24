版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 1月 25日 星期六 02:00 BJT

Amid the opium fields

<p>A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier stands guard before the army destroys a poppy field in Nanbarkyaing village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier stands guard before the army destroys a poppy field in Nanbmore

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier stands guard before the army destroys a poppy field in Nanbarkyaing village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
1 / 20
<p>Eike Tun, 40, an opium field worker, sits on the field as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers destroy poppy plants, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Eike Tun, 40, an opium field worker, sits on the field as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers demore

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

Eike Tun, 40, an opium field worker, sits on the field as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers destroy poppy plants, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
2 / 20
<p>A girl peers out from her hut in Nanbarkyaing village as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers (not pictured) destroy a poppy field nearby, in Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A girl peers out from her hut in Nanbarkyaing village as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers (nomore

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

A girl peers out from her hut in Nanbarkyaing village as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers (not pictured) destroy a poppy field nearby, in Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
3 / 20
<p>Eike Nyi, 30, an opium field worker, stands next to his burning hut as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers destroy the opium field, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Eike Nyi, 30, an opium field worker, stands next to his burning hut as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLAmore

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

Eike Nyi, 30, an opium field worker, stands next to his burning hut as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers destroy the opium field, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
4 / 20
<p>A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier stands guard before the army destroys a poppy field in Nanbarkyaing village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier stands guard before the army destroys a poppy field in Nanbmore

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier stands guard before the army destroys a poppy field in Nanbarkyaing village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
5 / 20
<p>A family passes time in their hut near an opium field near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A family passes time in their hut near an opium field near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the nortmore

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

A family passes time in their hut near an opium field near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
6 / 20
<p>Children play in Nanbarkyaing village as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers (not pictured) destroy a poppy field nearby, in Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Children play in Nanbarkyaing village as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers (not pictured) destmore

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

Children play in Nanbarkyaing village as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers (not pictured) destroy a poppy field nearby, in Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
7 / 20
<p>A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier carries a weapon during the destruction of an opium field, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier carries a weapon during the destruction of an opium field, more

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier carries a weapon during the destruction of an opium field, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
8 / 20
<p>Yanwarme (R), 24, and her daughter Htoo Htoo Me, 4, pass time in Nanbarkyaing village as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers (not pictured) destroy a poppy field nearby, in Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Yanwarme (R), 24, and her daughter Htoo Htoo Me, 4, pass time in Nanbarkyaing village as Taang National Libmore

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

Yanwarme (R), 24, and her daughter Htoo Htoo Me, 4, pass time in Nanbarkyaing village as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers (not pictured) destroy a poppy field nearby, in Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
9 / 20
<p>A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier displays poppy plants as the army destroys an opium field near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier displays poppy plants as the army destroys an opium field nmore

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier displays poppy plants as the army destroys an opium field near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
10 / 20
<p>A family passes time at their hut near a poppy field, as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers destroy the field, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A family passes time at their hut near a poppy field, as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers desmore

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

A family passes time at their hut near a poppy field, as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers destroy the field, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
11 / 20
<p>A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier sits by the fire for warmth before the army destroys a poppy field in Nanbarkyaing village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier sits by the fire for warmth before the army destroys a poppmore

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier sits by the fire for warmth before the army destroys a poppy field in Nanbarkyaing village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
12 / 20
<p>A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier sets fire to poppy plants during the destruction of an opium field, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier sets fire to poppy plants during the destruction of an opiumore

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier sets fire to poppy plants during the destruction of an opium field, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
13 / 20
<p>A family passes time in Nanbarkyaing village as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers (not pictured) destroy a poppy field nearby, in Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A family passes time in Nanbarkyaing village as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers (not picturemore

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

A family passes time in Nanbarkyaing village as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers (not pictured) destroy a poppy field nearby, in Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
14 / 20
<p>Eike Tun, 40, a poppy field worker, removes his belongings as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers set fire to his hut during a destruction of the poppy field, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Eike Tun, 40, a poppy field worker, removes his belongings as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiermore

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

Eike Tun, 40, a poppy field worker, removes his belongings as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers set fire to his hut during a destruction of the poppy field, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
15 / 20
<p>Eike Tun (R), 40, an opium field worker, sits on the field next to a Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier (L) destroying poppy plants, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Eike Tun (R), 40, an opium field worker, sits on the field next to a Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) more

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

Eike Tun (R), 40, an opium field worker, sits on the field next to a Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier (L) destroying poppy plants, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
16 / 20
<p>A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier carries a weapon during the destruction of an opium field near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier carries a weapon during the destruction of an opium field nmore

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier carries a weapon during the destruction of an opium field near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
17 / 20
<p>Ngokhu, 30, an opium field worker, sits near a fire for warmth in a hut at an opium field near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Ngokhu, 30, an opium field worker, sits near a fire for warmth in a hut at an opium field near Loimgmain vimore

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

Ngokhu, 30, an opium field worker, sits near a fire for warmth in a hut at an opium field near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
18 / 20
<p>Children look at a Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier before he destroys a poppy field near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Children look at a Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier before he destroys a poppy field near Loimmore

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

Children look at a Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier before he destroys a poppy field near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
19 / 20
<p>Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers carry weapons during the destruction of an opium field near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers carry weapons during the destruction of an opium field near more

2014年 1月 25日 星期六

Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers carry weapons during the destruction of an opium field near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Leprosy clinic in Myanmar

Leprosy clinic in Myanmar

下一个

Leprosy clinic in Myanmar

Leprosy clinic in Myanmar

Inside the Myanchaung Leprosy Hospice in Myanmar, a country where about 3,000 people are diagnosed with the disease every year.

2014年 1月 24日
Fleeing Syria

Fleeing Syria

Escaping the violence in Syria.

2014年 1月 24日
Migrant protests in Israel

Migrant protests in Israel

Migrants in Israel protest a new law allowing for indefinite detention without valid visas.

2014年 1月 23日
Air Strikes in Aleppo

Air Strikes in Aleppo

Images from the aftermath of what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Aleppo.

2014年 1月 23日

精选图集

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐